The X3M Music signee was said to be en route the end of year party held by his record label when he was stopped by the police officials along Lekki-Epe expressway.



His mobile phone was smashed when he attempted to record what was happening and he’s being held at Ajah police station.



As Tweeted by NetNG: "BREAKING: Reports reaching us say @X3MMUSIC artiste @Praiz8 has been arrested by SARS officials.Priaz was stopped on his way to X3M's end of the year party and is currently being held at Ajah Police Station."



https://twitter.com/theNETng/status/943121161327644672



Burnaboy is also dere, ample chance for praiz to secure a collabo with Burna, they should title it Celebrity cell...





My first FTC at nairaland , I dedicate it to all d celebrities chilling In prison all around d world... 81 Likes 3 Shares

Hhmmmm







∆ I don tire for SARS matter.





At least the arrest has given him little popularity.. All the songs he sang could not make him blow. .

The guy will earn more in being a bouncer in a club than a musician.. The arrest By SARS is just to direct him to another career.. 1 Like 1 Share

The smashed his phone,hardened criminals that don't want to change.



#ENDSARS# The smashed his phone,hardened criminals that don't want to change.#ENDSARS# 12 Likes

I guess he was with a laptop.







End SARS... not reform. 13 Likes 1 Share

Something must come out.

hmmmm.

Stop this nonsense. If police arrest anybody for violating the law now, it is SARS

You're a huge Fool.... Must you joke with everything? ? ?....You don't deserve to live. You're a huge Fool.... Must you joke with everything? ? ?....You don't deserve to live. 16 Likes

Who be praiz8



Na name of fowl or na name of fish Who be praiz8Na name of fowl or na name of fish

hw dis one take concern us na?













u no even tell us watin e do b4 e was arrested,

owk

SARS abi SARZ 1 Like 1 Share

ok

SARS!!!!!



Criminals in uniform 8 Likes

*SupportSARS*....he shud be arrested..he has not released an album since...haba.... 1 Like

come o, I hope you guys verified this before pushing it to front page

Singing: All we are saying is EndSars for us.

It's a pity that the front page is filled with idiotic comments from brain dead individuals. We can't continue like this.



In spite of all the furore about SARS, the bastards are still carrying on with their madness with impunity. And they find encouragement from the sort of senseless comments I'm reading here. 18 Likes

Oya Mr Jimoh Moshood, comman defend your SARS people again o, we know you must have one excuse or the other to give on their behalf.One day,the hunter will become the hunted 3 Likes

sars again

D guy don blow D guy don blow

This is getting realer. I thought the IGP said they are carrying out reforms.

Mobile well smashed. Always trying to record and take pics

what really happened

How I wish Nigerian can come out together and lynch these guys whenever they are maltreating the civilians.

Celebrity cell, lmfao Celebrity cell, lmfao 2 Likes

#BringBackOurPraiz

#EndSars 3 Likes