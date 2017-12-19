₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:44pm
Praise Ugbede Adejo also known as Praiz is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer who shot into the limelight when he featured on the 2008 edition of MTN's Project Fame. He is best known for his hit tracks, 'Rich and Famous', 'Mercy' and 'Oshey' featuring African music legend, Awilo Logomba. Has been arrested by men of Nigeria's feared Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)
The X3M Music signee was said to be en route the end of year party held by his record label when he was stopped by the police officials along Lekki-Epe expressway.
His mobile phone was smashed when he attempted to record what was happening and he’s being held at Ajah police station.
As Tweeted by NetNG: "BREAKING: Reports reaching us say @X3MMUSIC artiste @Praiz8 has been arrested by SARS officials.Priaz was stopped on his way to X3M's end of the year party and is currently being held at Ajah Police Station."
https://twitter.com/theNETng/status/943121161327644672
Source: http://mandynews.com/2017/12/19/nigerian-singer-praiz-arrested-by-sars-held-at-ajah-police-station-pics/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Joshmodest(m): 3:47pm
Burnaboy is also dere, ample chance for praiz to secure a collabo with Burna, they should title it Celebrity cell...
My first FTC at nairaland , I dedicate it to all d celebrities chilling In prison all around d world...
81 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Smellymouth: 3:48pm
Hhmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by OrestesDante(m): 3:49pm
∆ I don tire for SARS matter.
Fixtures today at 8:45pm
Arsenal vs West Ham United
Leicester City vs Manchester City
∆
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by DrinkLimca(m): 3:51pm
At least the arrest has given him little popularity.. All the songs he sang could not make him blow. .
The guy will earn more in being a bouncer in a club than a musician.. The arrest By SARS is just to direct him to another career..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:52pm
cc lalasticlala mynd44 http://mandynews.com/2017/12/19/nigerian-singer-praiz-arrested-by-sars-held-at-ajah-police-station-pics/
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Evablizin(f): 3:58pm
The smashed his phone,hardened criminals that don't want to change.
#ENDSARS#
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by xreal: 3:59pm
I guess he was with a laptop.
End SARS... not reform.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Owaincouncil: 4:02pm
Something must come out.
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by mayowascholar: 4:02pm
hmmmm.
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by nairavsdollars: 4:03pm
Stop this nonsense. If police arrest anybody for violating the law now, it is SARS
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by oluwatobi75: 4:04pm
Joshmodest:
You're a huge Fool.... Must you joke with everything? ? ?....You don't deserve to live.
16 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by free2ryhme: 4:04pm
CollinsWeGlobe:
Who be praiz8
Na name of fowl or na name of fish
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by ibori1: 4:04pm
hw dis one take concern us na?
u no even tell us watin e do b4 e was arrested,
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by mykh01(m): 4:04pm
owk
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by tobillionaire(m): 4:05pm
SARS abi SARZ
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by ghost3040: 4:06pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by chuksjuve(m): 4:06pm
SARS!!!!!
Criminals in uniform
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by CaptainPlanet(m): 4:06pm
*SupportSARS*....he shud be arrested..he has not released an album since...haba....
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by olisobin(m): 4:06pm
come o, I hope you guys verified this before pushing it to front page
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Daslim180(m): 4:06pm
Singing: All we are saying is EndSars for us.
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Hedonistically: 4:06pm
It's a pity that the front page is filled with idiotic comments from brain dead individuals. We can't continue like this.
In spite of all the furore about SARS, the bastards are still carrying on with their madness with impunity. And they find encouragement from the sort of senseless comments I'm reading here.
18 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Mysselff2: 4:07pm
Oya Mr Jimoh Moshood, comman defend your SARS people again o, we know you must have one excuse or the other to give on their behalf.One day,the hunter will become the hunted
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by joystickextend1(m): 4:07pm
sars again
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by free2ryhme: 4:07pm
CollinsWeGlobe:
D guy don blow
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Simpledude0847(m): 4:07pm
This is getting realer. I thought the IGP said they are carrying out reforms.
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:09pm
Mobile well smashed. Always trying to record and take pics
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by ndukwejoe(m): 4:09pm
what really happened
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Massob: 4:09pm
How I wish Nigerian can come out together and lynch these guys whenever they are maltreating the civilians.
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by RickandMorty: 4:12pm
Joshmodest:
Celebrity cell, lmfao
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by Rekyz(m): 4:13pm
#BringBackOurPraiz
#EndSars
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Singer, Praiz Arrested By Sars Held At Ajah Police Station (pics) by davit: 4:13pm
Massob:
Just my thought!
8 Likes
