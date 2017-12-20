Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / I Want To Get Married, But My Parents Don't Like The Girl (9344 Views)

“I Can’t Wait For My Parents To Die, So I Can Inherit All” - Guy On Twitter / I Want To Get Married But My Family Is Insisting I Must Settle Everybody First / My Parents Are Against Me Getting Married (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello people.



I have a very good friend of mind who wants to get married,but his dad and mum are kicking against his choice.

The guy's dad is from edo state,while hos mum is from Abia state.All well educated and they attend Catholic church.



Now the girl in question is from Anambra and attends penticostal church.



The parents of this my friend sad he should not married the girl because Amambra women are not good and she is not catholic.



This guy has convinced the girl to move to catholic and she agreed,but the parenst are still saying no.



The mum even said she will die if he goes ahead and marry the girl.



My friend really loves this girl and he wants to marry her.



Any advice on how to go about this?

Some will say marriage is between you and your partner and your parents have no right to interfere. Thay be true, but what elderly person sees sitting down, a child may not see while standing up 28 Likes 4 Shares



Anyway am not good at giving advice.



Lemme try, tell your guy to pump her tommy You or the guy!Anyway am not good at giving advice.Lemme try, tell your guy to pump her tommy 4 Likes

Tribalism will not take us anywhere. Let him kindly tell his parents that love knows no bounds. 10 Likes





Anyways, I think the guy or your bf should sit his parents down and have a heart to heart discussion with them as a man. They complained about her church, now she has agreed to become a catholic.......what else do they want? He should be sure she's from a good home and let them know. She didn't make her self come from Anambra. He should make them understand that tribe does not determine one's character or personality.

He's the one that would live with the girl or you, for the rest of his life, not them.



And then again, he should really ask them their reason, cos there could be something they're seeing and he's not. Cos all they complained about to me is no good reason!















#Tribalism and Religion has dealt with us! And you say they are educated?!Anyways, I think the guy or your bf should sit his parents down and have a heart to heart discussion with them as a man. They complained about her church, now she has agreed to become a catholic.......what else do they want? He should be sure she's from a good home and let them know. She didn't make her self come from Anambra. He should make them understand that tribe does not determine one's character or personality.He's the one that would live with the girl or you, for the rest of his life, not them.And then again, he should really ask them their reason, cos there could be something they're seeing and he's not. Cos all they complained about to me is no good reason!#Tribalism and Religion has dealt with us! 15 Likes 2 Shares

thesicilian:

Some will say marriage is between you and your partner and your parents have no right to interfere. Thay be true, but what elderly person sees sitting down, a child may not see while standing up Based on state of origin and religion abi? Based on state of origin and religion abi? 1 Like

sarafa68:

You or the guy!

Anyway am not good at giving advice.



Lemme try, tell your guy to pump her tommy

My guy not me... My guy not me...

A marriage without the blessings of your parents would never bode well. 2 Likes

pp802:

And you say they are educated?!



Anyways, I think the guy or your bf should sit his parents down and have a heart to heart discussion with them as a man. They complained about her church, now she has agreed to become a catholic.......what else do they want? He should be sure she's from a good home and let them know. She didn't make her self come from Anambra. He should make them understand that tribe does not determine one's character or personality.

He's the one that would live with the girl or you, for the rest of his life, not them.



And then again, he should really ask them their reason, cos there could be something they're seeing and he's not. Cos all they complained about to me is no good reason!





Thanks...



The only two reasons they initially gave is the church and state of origin.After she agreed to change to catholic,the mum came up with having bad revelation about the girl and all that.

The funny thing here is that this girl is a homely girl and friend said he has prayed severally about it and he is convinced she is his.

Note:Sshe stood with him even in trying times of no cash and all that













#Tribalism and Religion has dealt with us!

munas, did he tell you the bad revelation?

MicheyJ1:

A marriage without the blessings of your parents would never bode well. Will you stop this nonsense!?



Who mandates Parents' consent for mutual blissful conjugation of two adults?



Cases where one of the bride or groom is an orphan,Where does he/she then solicit consent from?



Bitter truth is,our parents are human as we are and as such fallible for very petty things such as tribalism or religious inclinations.Ours is to rectify it by defying their ideas or paying NO attention.



Tell your friend to go ahead and marry her. . . That's if it's not even you. Will you stop this nonsense!?Who mandates Parents' consent for mutual blissful conjugation of two adults?Cases where one of the bride or groom is an orphan,Where does he/she then solicit consent from?Bitter truth is,our parents are human as we are and as such fallible for very petty things such as tribalism or religious inclinations.Ours is to rectify it by defying their ideas or paying NO attention.Tell your friend to go ahead and marry her. . . That's if it's not even you. 34 Likes 1 Share

hmmmm

thesicilian:

Some will say marriage is between you and your partner and your parents have no right to interfere. Thay be true, but what elderly person sees sitting down, a child may not see while standing up



Lies brO!, Big Lie!!



What is it they saw that they can't tell their son, what?

Did they come from the future?



I'm an Igbo man, but I must tell you this, when it comes to religion, marriage, helping and business patnering.



The igbos aren't that united, they do invite tribalism inside a tribe(within themselves)



Don't be surprise his parents reasons might be a result of a dealing they had with anambra fellows in the past.





Bleep whatever they are seeing while squating or shitting.



Africans needs cleansing. Lies brO!, Big Lie!!What is it they saw that they can't tell their son, what?Did they come from the future?I'm an Igbo man, but I must tell you this, when it comes to religion, marriage, helping and business patnering.The igbos aren't that united, they do invite tribalism inside a tribe(within themselves)Don't be surprise his parents reasons might be a result of a dealing they had with anambra fellows in the past.Bleep whatever they are seeing while squating or shitting.Africans needs cleansing. 10 Likes 1 Share

Oh here we go again!

op tell ya friend to kidnap the girl in question, run away with her to Dubai. get a pastor and tie the knot and live happily ever after. life's is too short for headaches.

Return back to Nigeria after 4 years with 3 kids..... then your problem is solved...



....

what do I even know sef, I'm just offpoint.. don't even have a pillow at home talk more of girlfriend.



.







.

.

Spaxon I'm coming for you 9 Likes

Jochabed:

Tribalism will not take us anywhere. Let him kindly tell his parents that love knows no bounds. To even think the guy's mom, an Igbo woman is kicking against an Igbo girl is surprising. What would she have done if the guy brought an Hausa girl?

I think the parents have hidden reason(s) for kicking against the union and they feel their boy is too small to let him in on the know so they are using denomination and tribalism to cover up To even think the guy's mom, an Igbo woman is kicking against an Igbo girl is surprising. What would she have done if the guy brought an Hausa girl?I think the parents have hidden reason(s) for kicking against the union and they feel their boy is too small to let him in on the know so they are using denomination and tribalism to cover up 2 Likes

Ok 1 Like

MicheyJ1:

A marriage without the blessings of your parents would never bode well. story story 5 Likes 1 Share

He should do whatever he likes but must first of all agree that his parents are extremely stupid 4 Likes

this matter strong gan!...

It's always a friend. Smh. 1 Like

sarafa68:

You or the guy!

Anyway am not good at giving advice.



Lemme try, tell your guy to pump her tommy correct guy!!! correct guy!!!

Wu send u make u marry now?

Nollywood......... Grab your copy now!!!

The mom is Igbo and the girl is Igbo too. how is his tribalism?



Intra-tribalism? 1 Like

I feel for your friend but if gets married to the lady against his parents wishes and issues arises later, na oyo be dat for him. 2 Likes

If she's willing to spend the rest of her life fighting her in laws , fine. Go ahead. If not , ask him to let her go because eventually all the fighting would wear him down and one day he's gonna have to choose sides between his wife and his family .most often than not, the family wins 8 Likes

African parents try to exert way too much power. Well, if I'm the guy nobody can stop me from marrying the lady of my choice.



It was this kind of song my mom was singing initially, my elder bro heeded to her and married from her place..... The lady is currently showing her Shege. Like my bro doesn't seem to be they Way we knew him to be.



The other day she (my mom) was confessing to me how she was never going to interfere in my own marital plans. In fact my current Gf n by God's grace future wife is from the very place she never wanted.



My point is, it's not always about the place but the person. However, the above doesn't hold true for a lady, seeing that she's going into a famil unlike the man.... 4 Likes

Na wao



Dis looks like a nollywood to me





Dis kind tn stil dey happen?

Anambra women some are very terrible they pretend to be good at first after marriage they start acting strange. It seems it's innate. But I know people differs, she might be different . 1 Like

Children obey ur parents for it is right ' and its the 1st commandment with a blessing

Let ur friend surrender to his parents



The hatred might linger to their unborn children



And d fight go turn season film





[b][/b]WAR WITHOUT END 2 Likes