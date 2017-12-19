₦airaland Forum

Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by laidelaitan(f): 6:01pm
Just In: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody

We can confirm now that Praiz has been released from police custody and has departed Ajah Police Station where he was being illegally held.

https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/12/19/just-praiz-released-police-custody/

2 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by olihilistic(m): 6:03pm
Nice one.
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 6:05pm
ope o ....ex convict grin

4 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Topccy007(m): 6:20pm
Praiz God!
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by thedondada(m): 6:22pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
ope o ....ex convict grin

Lol.

He wasn't convicted he was detained.

And some cash exchanged hands.

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by naijaboiy: 6:27pm
What did this one do again?

Op you should at least be able to give details of what led to his arrest so people can understand what exactly is going on.

This is not news. undecided

22 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Sirheny007(m): 6:27pm
Praiz..?
Never heard of him.

1 Like

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by miqos02(m): 6:28pm
Hmmm
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by CentaurXLV: 6:28pm
Why was he arrested in the first place? These security robbery operatives do not realise that they're only soiling their reputation the more by perpetrating these irritating acts.
Perhaps, They know but do not care. undecided

#EndSars!

5 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Sharon6(f): 6:28pm
Nice one.
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by lifezone247(m): 6:28pm
Praise the lord

2 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by larry4eva: 6:29pm
God is good
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by tstx(m): 6:29pm
Him face show...
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:30pm
Like if you think SARS should be totally scrapped, share if you think SARS should be reformed

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by QuitNotice(m): 6:30pm
Wetin e do grin

Naija journalism sef. You go gist us wetin happen before nah. Meanwhile...

2 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Ranoscky(m): 6:31pm
Wetin hin do?
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Sezua(m): 6:31pm
Mrchippychappy:
Like if you think SARS should be totally scrapped, share if you think SARS should be reformed
STFU
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by xreal: 6:31pm
I am sure this is the power of the social EndSARS








#EndSARS

2 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Tartie(m): 6:31pm
Praiz too 1 form gangstar make e no b lyk say him sef nvr enter olopa cell. Dude got story to tell now..

1 Like

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by bedspread: 6:32pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
ope o ....ex convict grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin
EX- CONVICT
EBUKA U BADDDDD

2 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by 1shortblackboy: 6:32pm
wetin the guy do?
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by vicadex07(m): 6:34pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
ope o ....ex convict grin

Didinrin why are you now happy
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by CentaurXLV: 6:35pm
lifezone247:
Praise the lord


Nice Pun.

3 Likes

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by greatviber: 6:35pm
ok
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by careytommy7(m): 6:36pm
Team SARS working on overdrive to gather as much quid before they get disbanded.
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Isaacpyo04(m): 6:38pm
angry
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by xreal: 6:39pm
1shortblackboy:
wetin the guy do?


E carry LAPTOP inside car dey go perform for one christmas carol.
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Charliiee(m): 6:41pm
EbukaHOkechukwu ope o ....ex convict grin[/quote] you don't know what ex-convict means, do you?
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Hedonistically: 6:42pm
Give us the details.
Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by CheedyJ(m): 6:42pm
Sirheny007:
Praiz..?
Never heard of him.
Praiz I know but u,I fuuking don't.. So,who re u?

1 Like

Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by RickandMorty: 6:42pm
naijaboiy:
What did this one do again?

Op you should at least be able to give details of what led to his arrest so people can understand what exactly is going on.

This is not news. undecided

Nigerian jornalist are the laziest thing in this world. They only depend on bait topics to get their traffic.

