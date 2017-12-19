₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,729 members, 3,978,597 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 07:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody (7171 Views)
Bobrisky Is Back Online After His Arrest & Spending A Night In Police Custody / Davido's Friends And Driver Still In Police Custody, Two More Arrested / Lola Margret Has Been Released From Prison. Shares New Photo, Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by laidelaitan(f): 6:01pm
Just In: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody
We can confirm now that Praiz has been released from police custody and has departed Ajah Police Station where he was being illegally held.
https://www.headofsocials.com/2017/12/19/just-praiz-released-police-custody/
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by olihilistic(m): 6:03pm
Nice one.
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by EbukaHOkechukwu(m): 6:05pm
ope o ....ex convict
4 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Topccy007(m): 6:20pm
Praiz God!
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by thedondada(m): 6:22pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
Lol.
He wasn't convicted he was detained.
And some cash exchanged hands.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by naijaboiy: 6:27pm
What did this one do again?
Op you should at least be able to give details of what led to his arrest so people can understand what exactly is going on.
This is not news.
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Sirheny007(m): 6:27pm
Praiz..?
Never heard of him.
1 Like
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by miqos02(m): 6:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by CentaurXLV: 6:28pm
Why was he arrested in the first place? These
Perhaps, They know but do not care.
#EndSars!
5 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Sharon6(f): 6:28pm
Nice one.
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by lifezone247(m): 6:28pm
Praise the lord
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by larry4eva: 6:29pm
God is good
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by tstx(m): 6:29pm
Him face show...
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:30pm
Like if you think SARS should be totally scrapped, share if you think SARS should be reformed
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by QuitNotice(m): 6:30pm
Wetin e do
Naija journalism sef. You go gist us wetin happen before nah. Meanwhile...
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Ranoscky(m): 6:31pm
Wetin hin do?
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Sezua(m): 6:31pm
Mrchippychappy:STFU
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by xreal: 6:31pm
I am sure this is the power of the social EndSARS
#EndSARS
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Tartie(m): 6:31pm
Praiz too 1 form gangstar make e no b lyk say him sef nvr enter olopa cell. Dude got story to tell now..
1 Like
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by bedspread: 6:32pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
EX- CONVICT
EBUKA U BADDDDD
2 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by 1shortblackboy: 6:32pm
wetin the guy do?
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by vicadex07(m): 6:34pm
EbukaHOkechukwu:
Didinrin why are you now happy
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by CentaurXLV: 6:35pm
lifezone247:
Nice Pun.
3 Likes
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by greatviber: 6:35pm
ok
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by careytommy7(m): 6:36pm
Team SARS working on overdrive to gather as much quid before they get disbanded.
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Isaacpyo04(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by xreal: 6:39pm
1shortblackboy:
E carry LAPTOP inside car dey go perform for one christmas carol.
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Charliiee(m): 6:41pm
EbukaHOkechukwu ope o ....ex convict [/quote] you don't know what ex-convict means, do you?
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by Hedonistically: 6:42pm
Give us the details.
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by CheedyJ(m): 6:42pm
Sirheny007:Praiz I know but u,I fuuking don't.. So,who re u?
1 Like
|Re: Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody by RickandMorty: 6:42pm
naijaboiy:
Nigerian jornalist are the laziest thing in this world. They only depend on bait topics to get their traffic.
Artists- Tipsy Is 5 Times Hotter Than Tiwa Savage / Adonbilivit! See Our Kim Kardashian At 14? (picture) / Meet The Wives Of Nine (9) Powerful & Popular Nigerian Pastors
Viewing this topic: BOYILO, spiritedtete, jibbish(m), Malakh, Mickyyaya, RZArecta(m), vyrussbeatz, Viktoh(m), lalabrother, ghostmist, blaKKy83(f), benedima1990(m), donsiqua(m), ojuikwu, beedrixz, DeImmortal, blessedchuks86, Cupidkc(m), Successdude(m), ojayfrancis(m), Posm(m), stiggymode(m), amahthelma(f), beejay1207(m), Gluckdude20(m), Emempaul(m), charliboy654(m), gabe15(m), MyPoint, JuicyStar, Reggie2(m), mayweather145, Miyo190, tunahod(m), HeGeMon(m), 9ARE and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14