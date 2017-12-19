Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Praiz Has Been Released From Police Custody (7171 Views)

We can confirm now that Praiz has been released from police custody and has departed Ajah Police Station where he was being illegally held.



Nice one.

ope o ....ex convict 4 Likes

Praiz God!

EbukaHOkechukwu:

Lol.



He wasn't convicted he was detained.



And some cash exchanged hands. Lol.He wasn't convicted he was detained.And some cash exchanged hands. 17 Likes 1 Share





Op you should at least be able to give details of what led to his arrest so people can understand what exactly is going on.



This is not news. What did this one do again?Op you should at least be able to give details of what led to his arrest so people can understand what exactly is going on.This is not news. 22 Likes 3 Shares

Praiz..?

Never heard of him. 1 Like

Hmmm

security robbery operatives do not realise that they're only soiling their reputation the more by perpetrating these irritating acts.

Perhaps, They know but do not care.



#EndSars! Why was he arrested in the first place? Theserobbery operatives do not realise that they're only soiling their reputation the more by perpetrating these irritating acts.Perhaps, They know but do not care.#EndSars! 5 Likes

Nice one.

Praise the lord 2 Likes

God is good

Him face show...

Like if you think SARS should be totally scrapped, share if you think SARS should be reformed 15 Likes 1 Share





Naija journalism sef. You go gist us wetin happen before nah. Meanwhile... Wetin e doNaija journalism sef. You go gist us wetin happen before nah. Meanwhile... 2 Likes

Wetin hin do?

Mrchippychappy:

Like if you think SARS should be totally scrapped, share if you think SARS should be reformed STFU STFU

I am sure this is the power of the social EndSARS

















#EndSARS 2 Likes

Praiz too 1 form gangstar make e no b lyk say him sef nvr enter olopa cell. Dude got story to tell now.. 1 Like

EbukaHOkechukwu:

EX- CONVICT

EBUKA U BADDDDD EX- CONVICTEBUKA U BADDDDD 2 Likes

wetin the guy do?

EbukaHOkechukwu:

Didinrin why are you now happy Didinrin why are you now happy

lifezone247:

Nice Pun. 3 Likes

ok

Team SARS working on overdrive to gather as much quid before they get disbanded.

1shortblackboy:

E carry LAPTOP inside car dey go perform for one christmas carol. E carry LAPTOP inside car dey go perform for one christmas carol.

[/quote] you don't know what ex-convict means, do you? EbukaHOkechukwu ope o ....ex convict[/quote] you don't know what ex-convict means, do you?

Give us the details.

Sirheny007:

Never heard of him. Praiz I know but u,I fuuking don't.. So,who re u? Praiz I know but u,I fuuking don't.. So,who re u? 1 Like