Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) (1267 Views)

Boko Haram Victim, Ali Ahmadu Returns From UAE After Surgery (Photos) / The 12 Senators That Endorsed Fuel Price Increase / Picture Of Ojukwu As A Boy With His Father In 1937 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source;





See previous thread >>> Remember the 12-year-old boy who was overjoyed after undergoing a successful surgery to correct his backward facing legs, a new picture of him has emerged as the casts on his legs have been removed by specialists. . According to reports, the young boy received free surgery on the #AfricaMercy ship to correct his legs and make hem straight again.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/new-photo-12-year-old-boy-backward-facing-legs-surgery.html See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4198746/young-boy-backward-facing-legs 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like







Wow,this is great. Joy is written all over his face. God bless those who contributed to this successful surgery. Wow,this is great. Joy is written all over his face. God bless those who contributed to this successful surgery. 4 Likes

Wow

How I wish our politician can help 10 downtrodden



Just ten every year



The country would have moved beyond this

Ok

These guys are so good they can actually create real humans with time 1 Like

chai...



Happiness has been restored on him

God is great!

Some good news for once even though it's not "political" it's better than the normal tribal crap one has to put up with daily in this section!







∆ ∆

Evablizin:







Wow,this is great. God bless those who contributed to this successful surgery.













∆ You can be overly positive with prayers chaiii!!! ∆ 1 Like

Nice one

Quick recovery

wao good news ...happy for him

Thanks to the Doctors!! 1 Like 1 Share

Remember the 12-year-old boy who was overjoyed after undergoing a successful surgery to correct his backward facing legs, a new picture of him has emerged as the casts on his legs have been removed by specialists. . According to reports, the young boy received free surgery on the #AfricaMercy ship to correct his legs and make hem straight again.

And someone said Science has done more bad than good And someone said Science has done more bad than good 1 Like

Glory be to God. May his healing be permanent in Jesus name.

Awwww...thank you Lord!

.

He looks ghanaian

My Ex work in a pharmacy, so whenever I want to spoil her mood I just go der and buy condom for no reason sometimes I go 3 times a day

Oyibo strong oooooo

Thank the doctors.God bless them

God is great......

These are doctors not the ones down here that will forget scissors in patients body after operation