|The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:27pm
Remember the 12-year-old boy who was overjoyed after undergoing a successful surgery to correct his backward facing legs, a new picture of him has emerged as the casts on his legs have been removed by specialists. . According to reports, the young boy received free surgery on the #AfricaMercy ship to correct his legs and make hem straight again.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/new-photo-12-year-old-boy-backward-facing-legs-surgery.html
See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4198746/young-boy-backward-facing-legs
2 Likes
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 7:27pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:29pm
Wow,this is great. Joy is written all over his face. God bless those who contributed to this successful surgery.
4 Likes
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 7:31pm
Wow
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:34pm
How I wish our politician can help 10 downtrodden
Just ten every year
The country would have moved beyond this
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by dafeyankee: 7:34pm
Ok
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Northernonyenku(m): 7:35pm
These guys are so good they can actually create real humans with time
1 Like
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by ClitoPen: 7:35pm
chai...
Happiness has been restored on him
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 7:37pm
God is great!
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by funlord(m): 7:38pm
Some good news for once even though it's not "political" it's better than the normal tribal crap one has to put up with daily in this section!
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:42pm
∆ ∆
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:46pm
Evablizin:
∆ You can be overly positive with prayers chaiii!!! ∆
1 Like
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Fmartin(m): 8:53pm
Nice one
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Keneking: 8:59pm
Quick recovery
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Pheals(f): 9:48pm
wao good news ...happy for him
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Osucoward: 9:52pm
Thanks to the Doctors!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 9:52pm
And someone said Science has done more bad than good
1 Like
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:53pm
Glory be to God. May his healing be permanent in Jesus name.
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by sisisioge: 9:53pm
Awwww...thank you Lord!
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by ultron12345: 9:53pm
.
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 9:54pm
He looks ghanaian
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by oshe111(m): 9:54pm
My Ex work in a pharmacy, so whenever I want to spoil her mood I just go der and buy condom for no reason sometimes I go 3 times a day
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Endtimesmith: 9:54pm
Oyibo strong oooooo
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 9:54pm
Thank the doctors.God bless them
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Freeman50(m): 9:54pm
God is great......
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by iWasNotHere(m): 9:55pm
These are doctors not the ones down here that will forget scissors in patients body after operation
|Re: The 12-year-old Boy With Backward Facing Legs After Surgery (Photos) by Lawrenzium2k3(m): 9:55pm
Politicians...... Take a look....... God bless dos pple dat contribute for the success of the surgery.
