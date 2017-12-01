Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” (20517 Views)

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



Wherever 21 Savage is, you can bet Amber Rose isn’t too far away – the duo are apparently inseparable and their love seems to be going stronger by the day.



The super model, obviously proud of herself, shared a video of her boyfriend sleeping after she according to her, “knocked him out”.



The Atlanta rapper, had months ago confirmed their relationship rumors as he even provided details on their relationship during an interview with Real 92.3.



“That’s my girl, for sure,” he’d said. “We just been kickin’ it. She’s a real cool woman, she treats me like a king, so it is what it is, but no disrespect will be tolerated at all. Keep your mouth closed, no h**s, no b*tches, no nothin’, ’cause I’m pullin’ up, on God.”



succubus....go save us from karishikaz!!! 19 Likes

This gangster savage mode.

I love his "Bank account" Lead song.

They both look good together.

























$7500 on a Saint Laurent jacket /

Biiitch, be careful where you dumpin' your ashes /

I ain't no sucker, I ain't cuffin' no action /

The street raised me, I'm a whole bãstard/







#YOLO 4 Likes 1 Share

Thank you for letting us know.. Thank you for letting us know.. 54 Likes 1 Share

The amount of guys that have passed through this babe sha....her game must be tight. 35 Likes

Who cares about these junkies? 3 Likes

Kobicove:

Who cares about these junkies? like say if she open for you, you no go run enter even without cd like say if she open for you, you no go run enter even without cd 63 Likes 3 Shares

Gangster loving,its alright

Rubbish +Nonsense





This lady likes dating men that look mentally deranged This lady likes dating men that look mentally deranged 15 Likes 1 Share

Amber rose got love for junkee niggaz. Its a plus for 21 savage, he'll make him more relevant... 2 Likes

Some married women here are even worse than her..



She's not hiding hers like the hypocrites here.. dumb ho.es full of shi.t 17 Likes 1 Share

Ok, let her come and check my signature .

THE MOD THAT PUSHED THIS TO FP HAS KOST ALL REASONING .I CAN IMAGINE HIW HE/ SHE RUNS THEIR KIFE THE MOD THAT PUSHED THIS TO FP HAS KOST ALL REASONING .I CAN IMAGINE HIW HE/ SHE RUNS THEIR KIFE 3 Likes

I admire this babe ehn 1 Like

So what did she want us to do? Applaud her? Next file please. 1 Like

Amebr my honey pie

It's normal for guys...

CAN THIS OLOSHO COME AND KNOCK ME OFF AM IN THE MOOD 6 Likes

niggas just tossing this worthless biitch around 1 Like

I Wonder What Her P***sy Is Made Up Of... 7 Likes

I've not had the opportunity of bn knocked down like this but I pray one woman will knock me down one day. 1 Like

21!!

Ashawo 1 Like





Collect child support from WIZ then use it to treat other guys like kings. Wiz Kalifa condemn property.Collect child support from WIZ then use it to treat other guys like kings. 2 Likes