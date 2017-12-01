₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Oluwolex2000(m): 10:17pm On Dec 19
Wherever 21 Savage is, you can bet Amber Rose isn’t too far away – the duo are apparently inseparable and their love seems to be going stronger by the day.
The super model, obviously proud of herself, shared a video of her boyfriend sleeping after she according to her, “knocked him out”.
The Atlanta rapper, had months ago confirmed their relationship rumors as he even provided details on their relationship during an interview with Real 92.3.
“That’s my girl, for sure,” he’d said. “We just been kickin’ it. She’s a real cool woman, she treats me like a king, so it is what it is, but no disrespect will be tolerated at all. Keep your mouth closed, no h**s, no b*tches, no nothin’, ’cause I’m pullin’ up, on God.”
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by ReorxTohGan(m): 10:22pm On Dec 19
succubus....go save us from karishikaz!!!
19 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Bitchiamjay(m): 11:11pm On Dec 19
This gangster savage mode.
I love his "Bank account" Lead song.
They both look good together.
$7500 on a Saint Laurent jacket /
Biiitch, be careful where you dumpin' your ashes /
I ain't no sucker, I ain't cuffin' no action /
The street raised me, I'm a whole bãstard/
#YOLO
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by doyinisaac(m): 12:24am
Bitchiamjay:Thank you for letting us know..
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by safarigirl(f): 12:53am
The amount of guys that have passed through this babe sha....her game must be tight.
35 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by doyinisaac(m): 12:59am
safarigirl:
23 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Kobicove(m): 1:05am
Who cares about these junkies?
3 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by WORLDPEACE(m): 1:32am
safarigirl:She is just the stairways for freshmen in the industry. They use her to make a statement while she uses them to remain relevant.
40 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by baski92(m): 6:18am
Kobicove:like say if she open for you, you no go run enter even without cd
63 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by columbus007(m): 7:29am
Gangster loving,its alright
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by emeijeh(m): 8:22am
Rubbish +Nonsense
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by FortifiedCity: 8:22am
This lady likes dating men that look mentally deranged
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by KingLennon(m): 8:22am
Amber rose got love for junkee niggaz. Its a plus for 21 savage, he'll make him more relevant...
2 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Alariiwo: 8:23am
Some married women here are even worse than her..
She's not hiding hers like the hypocrites here.. dumb ho.es full of shi.t
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by warreng1: 8:23am
Ok, let her come and check my signature .
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by lazygal: 8:23am
Oluwolex2000:
THE MOD THAT PUSHED THIS TO FP HAS KOST ALL REASONING .I CAN IMAGINE HIW HE/ SHE RUNS THEIR KIFE
3 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Brooke60(f): 8:23am
I admire this babe ehn
1 Like
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Spar7tan(m): 8:24am
So what did she want us to do? Applaud her? Next file please.
1 Like
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:24am
Amebr my honey pie
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by tobdee: 8:24am
It's normal for guys...
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by MYBLOCUS: 8:24am
CAN THIS OLOSHO COME AND KNOCK ME OFF AM IN THE MOOD
6 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by tgmservice: 8:24am
niggas just tossing this worthless biitch around
1 Like
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by MetroBaba1: 8:25am
I Wonder What Her P***sy Is Made Up Of...
7 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:25am
Brooke60:
I admire you more
3 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by sureheaven(m): 8:25am
I've not had the opportunity of bn knocked down like this but I pray one woman will knock me down one day.
1 Like
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by stevrulez: 8:26am
21!!
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by mccoy47(m): 8:26am
Ashawo
1 Like
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by kimbraa(f): 8:26am
Wiz Kalifa condemn property.
Collect child support from WIZ then use it to treat other guys like kings.
2 Likes
|Re: Amber Rose Shares Photo Of Her Boyfriend, Sleeping After She ”knocked Him Out” by Rolex67(f): 8:26am
Wow, so Amber Rose is dating 21, wow, not bad.
