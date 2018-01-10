₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Omooba77: 10:36pm On Dec 19, 2017
Arsenal through to Semi Final of EFL Cup.
Danny Welbeck scored the first-half winner as Arsenal reached the last four of the Carabao Cup.
Arsene Wenger made 11 changes from the side which beat Newcastle on Saturday but it was enough to see off David Moyes’ side.
Welbeck gave a hint to Gareth Southgate with his fifth goal of the season – and his first for three months – as he scored past Joe Hart after 43 minutes after Mathieu Debuchy headed Francis Coquellin’s cross into the box.
Portuguese teenager Domingos Quina made his West Ham debut after the FA rejected Manuel Lanzini’s appeal against his two-match ban for diving.
Only 44,741 attended at the Emirates Stadium – the lowest of the season.
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is fit to face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday after recovering from a calf injury.
New £15m signing Ross Barkley is not available as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger continues his touchline ban as the Gunners return to a full-strength side after their FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.
Granit Xhaka (groin) and Shkodran Mustafi (knock) remain doubtful.
Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used in both legs of the semi-final and the final itself.
Arsenal have not won the trophy for 25 years while Chelsea last won it in 2015.
'We want to reach the final'
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was questioned about his ongoing feud with Manchester United
manager Jose Mourinho in his pre-match news conference but made clear that he is taking this tie seriously.
The two sides drew 2-2 at Emirates Stadium just last week and Conte will name a strong side after resting players for the 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Chelsea's replay with Norwich will be shown live on BBC One on 17 January.
"When you play every three days, it's important to make rotations - but at the same time, your team must be very strong, otherwise you risk dropping in this trophy.
"It's a very important game for us, a semi-final and the chance to win a trophy. We deserve to be here and it will be a tough game against Arsenal.
"Our run in this competition hasn't been easy. In the fourth round we played Everton, the fifth round was against Bournemouth and now in the semi-final we play Arsenal.
"But we must be very happy because we have reached the semi-final. We want to try to do our best to reach the final."
Wenger says he will fine winger Alex Iwobi if it is proven that he was out at a party before the defeat at Forest.
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are expected to return as Wenger names a full team.
"We take the criticism on board and respond to it in a positive way - that's all you can do," he said.
"We're in the semi-final of the League Cup and we have an opportunity to go through."
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by collinometricx: 11:14pm On Dec 19, 2017
U too fast omooba77
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Chikelue2000(m): 10:32am On Dec 30, 2017
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Omooba77: 11:30pm On Jan 03
#COYG
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by optional1(f): 7:08pm On Jan 08
Assnal lost their FA match cos of this game never knew they will lost this again...
Chelsea get sense draw...
2 sure trophy in the bag..
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Omooba77: 12:01pm
Wenger oooooooo
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by dominique(f): 7:10pm
Zero expectations from Arsenal. May the better team win
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by haffaze777(m): 7:12pm
Chelsea 4 Vs arsenal 1
for Chelsea (bakayoko/kante.hazard.morata,alonso)
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by 3millionia: 7:12pm
Arsenal ooooooo0000OOOOO00oooooo
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by donstan18(m): 7:13pm
0:2 lose will be the best result for Arsenal.
4 odds cannot play in stamford bridge in such tournament.
For gamblers, 1& 2.5.
Stake high.
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by mayowascholar: 7:15pm
leggo dr
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by alexistaiwo: 7:16pm
Barcelona our perennial customer.
On behalf of Chelsea fans worldwide.
I am pleased to tell you that we just imported some new stock and we have them stored and ready to be delivered when the Champions league resumes.
How do you want it to be?
2-0
1-1
Or
1-0
1-2
Your Choice
BUT
First we have to sell some stocks to our annual customer Arsenal.
Hazard, Kante and Morata........
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by oshe11(m): 7:16pm
chelsea pls beat dem real gud so dey wud see no need of usin dia 1st 11 durin d 2nd leg
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Bossontop(m): 7:17pm
Please ooo iz morata playing??
#GGMU
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Narldon(f): 7:18pm
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by sacluxisback(m): 7:18pm
Supersports is not showing it.
Bastard DSTV.
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Resolve2018: 7:19pm
Arsenal will chop am
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by phemmyfour: 7:19pm
In Wenger we rust
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by deafeyez: 7:19pm
See this important match. I almost forgot its today but for NL. Up Chelsea.
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by highness25(m): 7:20pm
Omooba77:must my dear club (Chelsea) keep buying players with injury? Bakayoko, Drinkwater came in injured now Barkley again? well, Conte must stop making careless substitute else he'll end up like Mourinho. oh, garden of Eden where all the sins in the world came from. I can't wait to watch Arsenal bow
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by mosegifted: 7:20pm
Na today
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Uyi168(m): 7:20pm
optional1:..which and which trophy?
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by harry2sexy(m): 7:20pm
MAKE I PISS NAIL IF CHELSEA WIN
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Barselonia(m): 7:21pm
any station on gotv airing it live
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by phemmyfour: 7:21pm
optional1:100% sure winning at Stamford bridge, the return leg ll be formality
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by oshe11(m): 7:22pm
3-0 Chelsea baba
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by Christmasdon(m): 7:23pm
its all Over for Arsenal!!!!
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by phemmyfour: 7:23pm
sacluxisback:KFS all the way
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by canalily(m): 7:23pm
Are we expecting red card today?
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by oshe11(m): 7:24pm
harry2sexy:With dat ur smal John Thomas
|Re: EFL Cup Semi-Final Chelsea vs Arsenal At 9pm by jayjayjones: 7:26pm
No do anyhow today oo
