Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos (12046 Views)

Paul Okoye Shows Off His Mansion / Peter Okoye Shows Off His Kitchen (Photos) / Paul Okoye Shows Off His Sitting Room As He Celebrates Chelsea's Victory (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







News From Ebiwali-- The actress and Mother is one of those who is proud of her edible Assets, and never hesitate to show flaunt them, She shared this makeup photo on her page, with her visible breast tattoo.News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/actress-oge-okoye-shows-off-her-breasts.html 1 Share

This talentless actress.. She looks like a laughing dog. 18 Likes

Okay... seen.

Alright

DrinkLimca:

This talentless actress..

She looks like a laughing dog.

Abeg how laughing dog dey look? Hahahaha Abeg how laughing dog dey look? Hahahaha 15 Likes

Noted

DrinkLimca:

This talentless actress.. She looks like a laughing dog. saii, u hate am oo saii, u hate am oo 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

This talentless actress..

She looks like a laughing dog. saii, u hate am oo. The only time wey dog d laugh na when en see bone but she'z nt a dog saii, u hate am oo. The only time wey dog d laugh na when en see bone but she'z nt a dog

DrinkLimca:

This talentless actress.. She looks like a laughing dog.

Lol. She's cool as an actress. Lol. She's cool as an actress. 11 Likes





See as she resemble joker ,for batman See as she resemble joker ,for batman 1 Like

She's past her prime as an actress but still looking good. 2 Likes

DrinkLimca:

This talentless actress..

She looks like a laughing dog. u mean like this u mean like this 32 Likes 1 Share









∆ She's what she is ∆

Nwa Ada na ala Igbo. Nno. Ogadirigi mma 1 Like

Too much makeup

Bleached breast..

Nice cool babe.

http://www.nairaland.com/4243494/man-killed-stealing-tuber-yam





This is horrible

Killed for stealing a tuber of yam This is horribleKilled for stealing a tuber of yam

Chai... nah dia Dec. Look and follow goodies go come from

She looks scary

imagining how the tattoo artist must've fondled those boobs all in the name of drawing a tattoo...

God punish oge, op and the mod





Should I Go Back Or Kip Following Him Ave Been Following Dis Mad Man Since 5: o Clock , But He's Been Going From 1 Corner To AnotherShould I Go Back Or Kip Following Him

Caro White

5 Likes

after market no sell well, it's essential to get another marketing strategy. Keep it up

Khd95:

u mean like this 2 Likes

DrinkLimca:

This talentless actress..

She looks like a laughing dog. lol lol





Is she in anyway related to Psquare Is she in anyway related to Psquare