|Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by BloggersNG: 5:01am
The actress and Mother is one of those who is proud of her edible Assets, and never hesitate to show flaunt them, She shared this makeup photo on her page, with her visible breast tattoo.
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/actress-oge-okoye-shows-off-her-breasts.html
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by DrinkLimca(m): 5:56am
This talentless actress.. She looks like a laughing dog.
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by tchimatic(m): 5:57am
Okay... seen.
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Smellymouth: 5:58am
Alright
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Smellymouth: 5:59am
DrinkLimca:
Abeg how laughing dog dey look? Hahahaha
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by femolacqua(m): 6:05am
Noted
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Yeligray(m): 6:27am
DrinkLimca:saii, u hate am oo
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Yeligray(m): 6:28am
DrinkLimca:saii, u hate am oo. The only time wey dog d laugh na when en see bone but she'z nt a dog
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by 1niche(m): 6:28am
DrinkLimca:
Lol. She's cool as an actress.
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by pyyxxaro: 6:31am
See as she resemble joker ,for batman
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by festwiz(m): 6:37am
She's past her prime as an actress but still looking good.
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Khd95(m): 6:46am
DrinkLimca:u mean like this
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by OrestesDante(m): 6:48am
∆ She's what she is ∆
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Papanwamaikpe: 6:51am
Nwa Ada na ala Igbo. Nno. Ogadirigi mma
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by tstx(m): 7:03am
Too much makeup
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Partnerbiz: 7:20am
Bleached breast..
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by columbus007(m): 7:44am
Nice cool babe.
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Financialfree: 8:35am
http://www.nairaland.com/4243494/man-killed-stealing-tuber-yam
This is horrible
Killed for stealing a tuber of yam
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Afrok(m): 8:36am
Chai... nah dia Dec. Look and follow goodies go come from
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by FortifiedCity: 8:38am
She looks scary
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by ceezarhh(m): 8:38am
imagining how the tattoo artist must've fondled those boobs all in the name of drawing a tattoo...
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by SuperSuave(m): 8:39am
God punish oge, op and the mod
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Richardabbey(m): 8:39am
Ave Been Following Dis Mad Man Since 5: o Clock , But He's Been Going From 1 Corner To Another
Should I Go Back Or Kip Following Him
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Annibel(f): 8:39am
Caro White
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Zionista(m): 8:39am
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by olaezebala: 8:39am
after market no sell well, it's essential to get another marketing strategy. Keep it up
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by crazydude1: 8:39am
Khd95:
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by missbestie: 8:39am
DrinkLimca:lol
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Macgreat(m): 8:40am
Is she in anyway related to Psquare
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by Mak4web(m): 8:40am
|Re: Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Breasts Tattoo In New Photos by josephobaje(m): 8:42am
na wa oooooooooo...............
