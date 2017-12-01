₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,078 members, 3,979,956 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 01:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React (8701 Views)
Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) / "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures / Somadina Adinma Is All Grown Up And Looking Cute, Reunites With Williams Uchemba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 10:34am
Yesterday was a lucky day for a street junky/road side hawker as Williams Uchemba decided to help the lucky hawker of handkerchief start a less risky business,see below;
Early this morning some Nigerian fans went on Instagram to blast Paul okoye aka Rudeboy Psquare for indirectly calling out to Williams Uchemba saying he was wrong to have shown off his work of charity to the handkerchief seller on Instagram as he termed it as ,"feeding your own ego",see what Paul okoye wrote,his fans comment and his reaction;
Written by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/lol-fans-blast-paul-okoye-for-criticising-hollywood-actor-williams-uchemba-on-helping-the-poor-and-showing-it-on-instagram/
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 10:35am
See Williams Uchemba's post on helping the handkerchief seller!!
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 10:37am
See Peter Okoye's fans comment and reactions!!
1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 10:38am
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Shakushaku1(m): 10:42am
Tell that to Mr kokun aka Mr food is right for everyone, used to criticize social media show of kind gesture, but then it encourages others to do as well, showing it doesn't reduce the effect, imagine kokun collecting plenty mills and not show how he's been spending dem, how will he get more sponsors?
Even in the Bible Jesus told one of those he healed to go show himself to the elders at the synagogue, it didn't say twas for show off, but for them to knw he's the true son of God, and for many to testify..
8 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 10:48am
Shakushaku1:
U sabi
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 10:52am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by KardinalZik(m): 10:54am
The guy's motive was clear: get everyone suffering off the street. But like he said, he's just 'one person'.
JOIN HIM AND HELP SOMEONE TODAY, OR SHUT THE FVCK UP!
Be a humanitarian or encourage a humanitarian! if you can't, then KEEP KWAYET!
Don't preach what you can't practice. The only guys that have fed their ego gluttonuously and unrepentantly are P-Square.
20 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Threebear(m): 11:07am
Life would be so much easier if we lived and let others live. People have different ways of going about life, God is the only one who sees the heart and intent.
I see nothing wrong with broadcasting good deeds, everyday we see videos of people tweaking or shaking their ass ,why can't good deeds be shown too? Is sin yid only thing that should be glorified ?
If indecency can be shown, so should good deeds.
4 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by OrestesDante(m): 11:10am
∆ #I stand with Paul Okoye!!! ∆
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Evablizin(f): 11:11am
Good fans,in this aspect better oil no deh Mr Paul for head.
Mr Paul Jealousy ,Uchemba is calling on you,your twin,your brother Jude and other celebrities to do the same or do better than him. Forget about how he did it,lives where touched yesterday.
6 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Kekx(m): 12:42pm
Total rubbish and poo reasoning!
Celebrities are mostly right in the eyes of Nigerians, even when the spew trash!
Feeding ego or not, what matters is that he helped the young man boost his business, he possibly show it off for many people to adopt that act of kindness.
No matter what you do, people must find a way to condemn you.... face your world and bleep off his posts and business.
Minding your business is a good job that doesn't require capital and much time to run.
7 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by dhardline(m): 12:42pm
No matter what you do people must talk.
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by jericco1(m): 12:42pm
oga face front. do your own make we see.
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by blackbeau1(f): 12:43pm
To an extent I agree with Paul tho
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:43pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by DIKEnaWAR: 12:43pm
How?
They all do it to seek validation. Bunch of tiny minds with huge egos.
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Ruggedfitness: 12:43pm
Yesterday was a lucky day for a street junky/road side hawker as Williams Uchemba decided to help the lucky hawker of handkerchief start a less risky business,see below;
Every nigerian believes in nothing goes for nothing. It even happens in Churches
In Other News
South African Prophet Sprays Insectide On His Church Members In The Name Of Healing (Photos)
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/south-african-prophet-sprays.html
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by NwaAmaikpe: 12:44pm
Paul Okoye should mind his business,
He can not chase away ordinary Lola Omotayo from his brother Peter's house.
Na for Uchemba body e get power.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by MillionDollars: 12:44pm
What’s his own, Uche already said he his encouraging others, if Uche did not call them out, they will not know they will give out abi, talkless of doing it silently, he should goan advise kokunfoundation then
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by tyson98: 12:44pm
He's a fool lack of songs dey affect am
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Felixalex(m): 12:45pm
Nigerians don't read, after the write-up he stated how he agrees and disagrees at the same time, probably he is trying to say that at the end of the day the important thing is that u help someone in need.
Maybe he de use style tell us say him too de help but he chooses to keep his own humanitarian work off social media. Nowhere he said what Uchemba is doing is bad/wrong
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by Ussy4real(m): 12:46pm
Sad truth.. Just like taking a selfie when giving a beggar money.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by PcNnews(m): 12:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Warra u doing here
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by rejosom(m): 12:46pm
ego or no ego.....the guy is getting a less risky means of earning money and living.
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by elyte89: 12:47pm
So for those mumu like hushpuppy pouring expensive wines on expensive Gucci wristwatches on social media should b praised abi?
Ogbeni peter abi na Paul,if u no get money wey u go spend,remain silent forever or u join d goodwill act.
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by yeyerolling: 12:47pm
nawa. went to this page to say hail him, den later go ur own page to blast am smh
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by YINKS89(m): 12:48pm
Okay
|Re: Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 12:50pm
All these naija celebs dey tire person gan
Mtcheeww
Jay-Z To Be Known As Shawn Knowles-Carter / Funke Akindele's Sister, Ayo Ola-mohammed And Denrele Edun Strike A Pose (PHOTO) / Photos: 10 Places You Must Visit In Your Lifetime Before Its Too Late
Viewing this topic: miqos02(m), frank2075, TheGoddessA(f), deenee, rajiraymond(m), Whitecollarng, Walphem(m), agwuda, Igyeseh(m), joshboo(m), ohhi, LeslieChow(m), Ikmontana1, tayorh(m), moskito36(m), ojodomo2000(m), crowntoro(f), gboyex(m), officialteemi(m), fordible(m), 124(m), Venica(f), Kingzy4pep(m), ayoncox, hopappy(m), mrtwist, Biggcake, nigeriapolitics(f), bomsybomsy(m), BlackManta(m), Ra88, DrClemzzY(m), zinofresh, BecaciaBarbie(f), Iskvyle, sommyqueency(f), Mprex(f), suxes2005(m), nationalnwa(m), beeff(m), Yinkwamo(m), Toks2008(m), goldonome(m), laris, joegigs(m), aotlatitude(m), Ladiva, rozayx5(m), Arthaus(m), judgesam1, Sunkyboie(m), LORDZEUS25(m), jodisown(m), MeanChris(m), Lovemeforme(f), 1stGenius(m), dotun4luv(m), Original015, Ifyndukwe2k, PrincessC11(f), micgray100(m), Ugochekwas, xoxo001(m), Israellionel, darkenkach(m), DahOriginal(m), Wikidraw, Stanleyafam(m), Tobyarab(m), slick708(m), PheezyLee(m), Humanist01, massinola(m), BjaySexy(m), plessis, Joshua15(m), Agozie48, Jackhammer(m), Samguine, agbajesaid(m), mariamsaka, Partnerbiz, lalaponcus(m), Aideey, khalAyo(m), Adebaba1(m), chisupport, akmuller(m), Jdgaf026, PhantomD(m) and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23