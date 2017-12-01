Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye Criticises Williams Uchemba's Public Display Charity Work. Fans React (8701 Views)

Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) / "Child Actor" Williams Uchemba Wows In New Pictures / Somadina Adinma Is All Grown Up And Looking Cute, Reunites With Williams Uchemba (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Early this morning some Nigerian fans went on Instagram to blast Paul okoye aka Rudeboy Psquare for indirectly calling out to Williams Uchemba saying he was wrong to have shown off his work of charity to the handkerchief seller on Instagram as he termed it as ,"feeding your own ego",see what Paul okoye wrote,his fans comment and his reaction;









Written by Joelsblog: Yesterday was a lucky day for a street junky/road side hawker as Williams Uchemba decided to help the lucky hawker of handkerchief start a less risky business,see below;Early this morning some Nigerian fans went on Instagram to blast Paul okoye aka Rudeboy Psquare for indirectly calling out to Williams Uchemba saying he was wrong to have shown off his work of charity to the handkerchief seller on Instagram as he termed it as ,"feeding your own ego",see what Paul okoye wrote,his fans comment and his reaction;Written by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/lol-fans-blast-paul-okoye-for-criticising-hollywood-actor-williams-uchemba-on-helping-the-poor-and-showing-it-on-instagram/

See Williams Uchemba's post on helping the handkerchief seller!!

See Peter Okoye's fans comment and reactions!! 1 Share

Lalasticlala





Mynd44







Ishilove

Tell that to Mr kokun aka Mr food is right for everyone, used to criticize social media show of kind gesture, but then it encourages others to do as well, showing it doesn't reduce the effect, imagine kokun collecting plenty mills and not show how he's been spending dem, how will he get more sponsors?



Even in the Bible Jesus told one of those he healed to go show himself to the elders at the synagogue, it didn't say twas for show off, but for them to knw he's the true son of God, and for many to testify.. 8 Likes

Shakushaku1:

Tell that to Mr kokun aka Mr food is right for everyone, used to criticize social media show of kind gesture, but then it encourages others to do as well, showing it doesn't reduce the effect, imagine kokun collecting plenty mills and not show how he's been spending dem, how will he get more sponsors?



Even in the Bible Jesus told one of those he healed to go show himself to the elders at the synagogue, it didn't say twas for show off, but for them to knw he's the true son of God, and for many to testify..



U sabi U sabi 1 Like

Lalasticlala

The guy's motive was clear: get everyone suffering off the street. But like he said, he's just 'one person'.



JOIN HIM AND HELP SOMEONE TODAY, OR SHUT THE FVCK UP!



Be a humanitarian or encourage a humanitarian! if you can't, then KEEP KWAYET!



Don't preach what you can't practice. The only guys that have fed their ego gluttonuously and unrepentantly are P-Square. 20 Likes

Life would be so much easier if we lived and let others live. People have different ways of going about life, God is the only one who sees the heart and intent.

I see nothing wrong with broadcasting good deeds, everyday we see videos of people tweaking or shaking their ass ,why can't good deeds be shown too? Is sin yid only thing that should be glorified ?

If indecency can be shown, so should good deeds. 4 Likes









∆ #I stand with Paul Okoye!!! ∆

Good fans,in this aspect better oil no deh Mr Paul for head.



Mr Paul Jealousy ,Uchemba is calling on you,your twin,your brother Jude and other celebrities to do the same or do better than him. Forget about how he did it,lives where touched yesterday. 6 Likes

Total rubbish and poo reasoning!



Celebrities are mostly right in the eyes of Nigerians, even when the spew trash!



Feeding ego or not, what matters is that he helped the young man boost his business, he possibly show it off for many people to adopt that act of kindness.



No matter what you do, people must find a way to condemn you.... face your world and bleep off his posts and business.





Minding your business is a good job that doesn't require capital and much time to run. 7 Likes

No matter what you do people must talk.

oga face front. do your own make we see.

To an extent I agree with Paul tho 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

How?



They all do it to seek validation. Bunch of tiny minds with huge egos. 1 Like

Yesterday was a lucky day for a street junky/road side hawker as Williams Uchemba decided to help the lucky hawker of handkerchief start a less risky business,see below;

Every nigerian believes in nothing goes for nothing. It even happens in Churches



In Other News

South African Prophet Sprays Insectide On His Church Members In The Name Of Healing (Photos)

www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/south-african-prophet-sprays.html Every nigerian believes in nothing goes for nothing. It even happens in ChurchesIn Other News







Paul Okoye should mind his business,



He can not chase away ordinary Lola Omotayo from his brother Peter's house.



Na for Uchemba body e get power. Paul Okoye should mind his business,He can not chase away ordinary Lola Omotayo from his brother Peter's house.Na for Uchemba body e get power. 9 Likes 1 Share

What’s his own, Uche already said he his encouraging others, if Uche did not call them out, they will not know they will give out abi, talkless of doing it silently, he should goan advise kokunfoundation then

He's a fool lack of songs dey affect am

Nigerians don't read, after the write-up he stated how he agrees and disagrees at the same time, probably he is trying to say that at the end of the day the important thing is that u help someone in need.



Maybe he de use style tell us say him too de help but he chooses to keep his own humanitarian work off social media. Nowhere he said what Uchemba is doing is bad/wrong 2 Likes

Sad truth.. Just like taking a selfie when giving a beggar money. 1 Like 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:



Warra u doing here Warra u doing here

ego or no ego.....the guy is getting a less risky means of earning money and living.

So for those mumu like hushpuppy pouring expensive wines on expensive Gucci wristwatches on social media should b praised abi?







Ogbeni peter abi na Paul,if u no get money wey u go spend,remain silent forever or u join d goodwill act.

nawa. went to this page to say hail him, den later go ur own page to blast am smh

Okay