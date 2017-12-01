₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by FastestTech(m): 11:32am
As the debate on tithing continues, veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, says he pities those that say bad things about pastors and condemn Tithing.
Here is the video:
https://www.brainnewsradio.com/my-views-on-those-who-condemn-tithing-and-pastors-zack-orji/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAgSCkXH69c
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by FastestTech(m): 11:33am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by FastestTech(m): 11:34am
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by LuvU2(f): 11:35am
Lol
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by DrinkLimca(m): 11:40am
Everybody now claims to be a pastor ..
This talentless and overrated and failed actor turned fake man of God should stop seeking for attention..
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by Benz4pimp(m): 11:49am
Is this the new retirement plan for Nigerians?once you are 50, turn to a Pastor and continue earning pension from gullible Nigerians
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by OrestesDante(m): 11:51am
∆Youtube video abi??
Thank you!!! Una wan finish my data today!!! ∆
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by izenco2005(m): 1:13pm
oh is y all our Nollywood actor and actress end up been a pastor so that the will be doing pastornollywood in the church
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by simplemach(m): 1:13pm
Tithe this, tithe that... everybody just use your money to help the poor simple.
Forget all those gold digging private jet owners
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by narutop: 1:14pm
Zack Orji a Pastor?? Hmm.
If this is all he has to say then he hasn't said anything at all about tithing.
Pastors just admit, Freeze won this battle, but not the war.
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by Uyi168(m): 1:14pm
Rants as usual..
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by positivelord: 1:14pm
The same Threatening Approach...I still dont understand why something as serious as tithe was not preached nor emphasized by Jesus and His First Apostle..
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by passyhansome(m): 1:14pm
I am not here to argue, or engage in a belligerent confrontation, The Book of John 21:25 :Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.
You can't know all about God or the Kingdom by Logos( General Knowledge that is the BIBLE). FREEZE is still a Babe in Christ. We have three Knowledge of God. 1.Generial Knowledge, 2.Experential Knowledge 3.Revalational Knowledge they are all dimension, which can only be experienced by an HOLY GHOST filled MAN. not by reading the letters or Bible. FREEZE should be careful cos the end won't be nice, if you are not gathering you are scattering the consequences are grave. WHO GAVE FREEZE THE MANDATE? GOD WILL ASK HIM THIS?. CARNAL MAN FROMING SPIRITUAL THAT'S DEATH
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by Oyiboman69: 1:15pm
Who cares
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by Ussy4real(m): 1:15pm
Lol as acting no pay again na.. E don turn pastor.. Kai Freeze na bad market
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by apholaryn: 1:15pm
if not because of the love I gat for your movies back in the days sir, I for say gerarahia# go and sin no more sir
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by lonelydora(m): 1:16pm
And again i say....
Whoever has money should spend it however he likes. You don't want to tithe, no problem...but don't try to discourage others who believe in the principles of tithing.
Most people kicking against tithing don't even tithe.
Kenneth Copeland, Joel Osteen, Bill Winston, etc preaches tithing and own Private Jets. You guys should stop making it a Nigeria thing.
For me i will tithe till eternity....let my pastor use it however he likes, it's not Freeze business.
For those about to quote me... i challenge anyone who claims to pay tithe and is against tithing to post his tithe records either by Bank SOA or tithe card (for churches who use it)
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by dangotesmummy: 1:17pm
Everybody seems to be seeking attention lately from dancers to nudists to porn stars to relationship counsellors to church critics to show offers
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by lonelydora(m): 1:17pm
DrinkLimca:
Stop commenting on Christian threads. Bloody Muslims
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by lisimmo(m): 1:17pm
Cfff
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by colli247(m): 1:18pm
FastestTech:AN ELDER HAS SPOKEN WISE TALK
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by enemyofprogress: 1:18pm
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by lonelydora(m): 1:21pm
enemyofprogress:
Your pix...is it your business? Leave us to tithe and let them use it anyhow.
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by Mariangeles: 1:21pm
.
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by Rexgodwin: 1:22pm
Zak Orji should be ordained 50 years or or more ago as a pastor, who cares? As far as tithes and tithing are concerned, it remained an old testament tradition which the new generation pastors erroneously use to deceive the people. Its very sad that those who are educated like Zak should also fall easily to their antics.
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by mrvitalis(m): 1:23pm
Lol
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by victorazyvictor(m): 1:24pm
Benz4pimp:
Your free to enroll afterall the harvest is plenty but the labourers are few, we need more pastors to propagate the word of God to the end of world. Come chop!
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by ObaKlaz(m): 1:24pm
DrinkLimca:Zack Orji - "...Talented and overrated"! And you're what/who exactly??!
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by mrvitalis(m): 1:24pm
lonelydora:You are funny
As a Christian the bible should be your watch guide
And you should pay tithe according to the bible not your pastor
And as far as the bible is concerned tithing and how to , whom to and when to tithe with is clear in the bible
Deutronomy 14:22-29
If you are not tithing according to this your are not a Christian
|Re: Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) by lonelydora(m): 1:25pm
narutop:
Freeze is very blind when it comes to bible knowledge. Well, i dont blame him. #TAP challenge started when Judas Iscariot tried stopping a woman from washing Jesus' feet with expensive oil.
