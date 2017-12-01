Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Zack Orji Speaks On Tithing & Those Who Condemn Tithing And Pastors (Video) (3833 Views)

As the debate on tithing continues, veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, says he pities those that say bad things about pastors and condemn Tithing.



In a recent interview with Broadway TV, Zack Orji said;



‘I am a pastor, ordained for five years now. The issue of tithing is a personal thing. I get very careful about making certain statements I have watched some people condemn tithing, say a lot of things about men of God and I pity some of those people because they are speaking out of ignorance. It is a terrible thing to go on the social media and be condemning men of God and be condemning something that is in the bible’

Here is the video:



https://www.brainnewsradio.com/my-views-on-those-who-condemn-tithing-and-pastors-zack-orji/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAgSCkXH69c 2 Likes 2 Shares





Lalasticlala Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Lol 1 Like

Everybody now claims to be a pastor ..

This talentless and overrated and failed actor turned fake man of God should stop seeking for attention.. 8 Likes

Is this the new retirement plan for Nigerians?once you are 50, turn to a Pastor and continue earning pension from gullible Nigerians 12 Likes 1 Share









∆Youtube video abi??



Thank you!!! Una wan finish my data today!!! ∆ 4 Likes

so that the will be doing pastornollywood in the church oh is y all our Nollywood actor and actress end up been a pastorso that the will be doing pastornollywood in the church

Tithe this, tithe that... everybody just use your money to help the poor simple.

Forget all those gold digging private jet owners 3 Likes 1 Share

Zack Orji a Pastor?? Hmm.



If this is all he has to say then he hasn't said anything at all about tithing.



Pastors just admit, Freeze won this battle, but not the war. 1 Like 1 Share

Rants as usual.. 2 Likes

The same Threatening Approach...I still dont understand why something as serious as tithe was not preached nor emphasized by Jesus and His First Apostle.. 2 Likes

I am not here to argue, or engage in a belligerent confrontation, The Book of John 21:25 : Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.

You can't know all about God or the Kingdom by Logos( General Knowledge that is the BIBLE). FREEZE is still a Babe in Christ. We have three Knowledge of God. 1.Generial Knowledge, 2.Experential Knowledge 3.Revalational Knowledge they are all dimension, which can only be experienced by an HOLY GHOST filled MAN. not by reading the letters or Bible. FREEZE should be careful cos the end won't be nice, if you are not gathering you are scattering the consequences are grave. WHO GAVE FREEZE THE MANDATE? GOD WILL ASK HIM THIS?. CARNAL MAN FROMING SPIRITUAL THAT'S DEATH

Who cares

Lol as acting no pay again na.. E don turn pastor.. Kai Freeze na bad market

if not because of the love I gat for your movies back in the days sir, I for say gerarahia# go and sin no more sir 3 Likes

And again i say....





Whoever has money should spend it however he likes. You don't want to tithe, no problem...but don't try to discourage others who believe in the principles of tithing.



Most people kicking against tithing don't even tithe.



Kenneth Copeland, Joel Osteen, Bill Winston, etc preaches tithing and own Private Jets. You guys should stop making it a Nigeria thing.





For me i will tithe till eternity....let my pastor use it however he likes, it's not Freeze business.



For those about to quote me... i challenge anyone who claims to pay tithe and is against tithing to post his tithe records either by Bank SOA or tithe card (for churches who use it)

Everybody seems to be seeking attention lately from dancers to nudists to porn stars to relationship counsellors to church critics to show offers

Stop commenting on Christian threads. Bloody Muslims Stop commenting on Christian threads. Bloody Muslims 1 Like

Cfff

3 Likes

.

Zak Orji should be ordained 50 years or or more ago as a pastor, who cares? As far as tithes and tithing are concerned, it remained an old testament tradition which the new generation pastors erroneously use to deceive the people. Its very sad that those who are educated like Zak should also fall easily to their antics. 3 Likes

Lol

As a Christian the bible should be your watch guide



And you should pay tithe according to the bible not your pastor



And as far as the bible is concerned tithing and how to , whom to and when to tithe with is clear in the bible



Deutronomy 14:22-29



If you are not tithing according to this your are not a Christian You are funnyAs a Christian the bible should be your watch guideAnd you should pay tithe according to the bible not your pastorAnd as far as the bible is concerned tithing and how to , whom to and when to tithe with is clear in the bibleDeutronomy 14:22-29If you are not tithing according to this your are not a Christian