Stats: 1,931,151 members, 3,980,332 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 05:10 PM
|I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by KIDKKY(m): 2:46pm
Nigerian music producer and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has revealed on LindaIkejiTV that she doesn't know what hustling is.
Some netizens were so surprise after the billionaire's daughter who is single-handedly promoting her song "GREENLIGHT' featuring Tekno, don't know what hustling is.
She wrote;
Apparently, I Don’t Know What Hustling Is � ... I Work SO Hard, But This Seems To Be The General Perception... What Do You Guys Think?! ��♀️ Cc: @LindaIkejiTV
Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc7Dk1tFQcY/?taken-by=cuppymusic
Source:http://www.thomasloaded.com/2017/12/i-dont-know-what-hustling-is.html
1 Share
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by DrinkLimca(m): 2:50pm
This talentless big dick sucker with the face of a crying horse should stop seeking attention..
She should take up a position in one of her dad's stolen oil money company..
showbiz is not her thing..
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by OrestesDante(m): 3:01pm
∆ Tell her to enter one building site and carry blocks and headpans for hours con collect #1500 at the end of the day... or sell gala, pure water and chill lacascera for highway over a gain wey no reach #1000 she go know the meaning.. ∆
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Evablizin(f): 3:03pm
Not bad.
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Annnonymous: 3:07pm
BruncleZuma:
Exactly! Attention seeking self na hustle
6 Likes
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Odianose13(m): 3:07pm
How u go know? Your papa don do all the hustling wey u suppose do.
Although, I must commend DjCuppy, she got his hustling spirit but she doesn't know. She made a name for herself already.
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by exclusive7(m): 3:08pm
Money good ooh.. This one go loss for street
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by slawomir: 3:08pm
isoright
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by BruncleZuma: 3:09pm
Aunty hustling is not only "hustling" it can also be trying too hard to get unnecessary attention.
3 Likes
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Oyindidi(f): 3:09pm
You were born into money, watin you want hustle for?
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by baski92(m): 3:09pm
How she go take no as her perent to born her with rubber spoon but e'tend na gold abi sliver spoon
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by geostrata(m): 3:09pm
shift mk I faint
God punish Devil
my children must make this statement too
just as gifty too no no banky w
3 Likes
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by profchudo(m): 3:10pm
none of my biz
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Homeboiy: 3:10pm
we hear
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by morereb10: 3:10pm
Good for u
Leave us make husstle
1 Like
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Nltaliban(m): 3:10pm
No be your fault
If you dey like me, you no go head person tell you Wetin hustle be
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by mokaflex(m): 3:10pm
Why you go know wetin hustle be? Nonesense
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Explorers(m): 3:10pm
Abi...Thank God for where you saw yourself sis.
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by tempest69: 3:10pm
This one never face reality. Make she ask Nnamdi kanu hafa
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Vibesking(m): 3:10pm
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by ifewagbona(m): 3:11pm
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by Financialfree: 3:11pm
Ask your father
He did it for u
Meanwhile someone was killed for stealing a tuber of yam
http://www.nairaland.com/4243494/man-killed-stealing-tuber-yam
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:11pm
Chaiiii
Normally Nigerians are Savage creatures.
They would normally be shouting "Olosho"... "Na open and close you know" ... Ashawo etc.
But because DJcuppy said it, that she will marry her biggest fan..
See as they are all forming "Civil" with nice comments.
Mbok make i come dey go oo, if na anoda girl talk dat one, She for hear am.. But now, nigahs be trooling the babe trana toast her all round twitter....
Lemme go o and drop my own nice comment oo, u never know how God go take butter your bread.
5 Likes
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by LoJ: 3:11pm
Then you don't know the meaning of Happiness.
Happiness is not found in the goal, but the energy efforts trials, pain excitement along the path to final victory.
3 Likes
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by MrOjay1(m): 3:11pm
She doesn't know what hustling is but her toto surely knows what it means to hustle
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by MZEE01: 3:11pm
ok
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by SnakeXenzia(m): 3:11pm
DrinkLimca:
1 Like
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by miqos02(m): 3:12pm
Sure
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by okonja(m): 3:12pm
oKAY, WE HAFF YIA YOU OH!
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by yeyerolling: 3:12pm
why una dey give this gal free publicity
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by satowind: 3:12pm
ok
|Re: I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:14pm
hmmm. This one don join buhari in i dont knw how to .....she is trying to be relevant.
