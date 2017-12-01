Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Don’t Know What Hustling Is - DJ Cuppy (Video) (11245 Views)

Some netizens were so surprise after the billionaire's daughter who is single-handedly promoting her song "GREENLIGHT' featuring Tekno, don't know what hustling is.



She wrote;



Apparently, I Don’t Know What Hustling Is � ... I Work SO Hard, But This Seems To Be The General Perception... What Do You Guys Think?! ��‍♀️ Cc: @LindaIkejiTV



Watch video:



This talentless big dick sucker with the face of a crying horse should stop seeking attention..

She should take up a position in one of her dad's stolen oil money company..



showbiz is not her thing.. 32 Likes 2 Shares









∆ Tell her to enter one building site and carry blocks and headpans for hours con collect #1500 at the end of the day... or sell gala, pure water and chill lacascera for highway over a gain wey no reach #1000 she go know the meaning.. ∆ 33 Likes 2 Shares





Not bad. Not bad.

BruncleZuma:





Aunty hustling is not only "hustling" it can also be trying too hard to get unnecessary attention.

Exactly! Attention seeking self na hustle Exactly! Attention seeking self na hustle 6 Likes

How u go know? Your papa don do all the hustling wey u suppose do.



Although, I must commend DjCuppy, she got his hustling spirit but she doesn't know. She made a name for herself already.

Money good ooh.. This one go loss for street 3 Likes 1 Share

isoright





Aunty hustling is not only "hustling" it can also be trying too hard to get unnecessary attention. Aunty hustling is not only "hustling" it can also be trying too hard to get unnecessary attention. 3 Likes

You were born into money, watin you want hustle for?

How she go take no as her perent to born her with rubber spoon but e'tend na gold abi sliver spoon

shift mk I faint





God punish Devil





my children must make this statement too







just as gifty too no no banky w 3 Likes

none of my biz

we hear

Good for u





Leave us make husstle 1 Like





If you dey like me, you no go head person tell you Wetin hustle be No be your faultIf you dey like me, you no go head person tell you Wetin hustle be

Why you go know wetin hustle be? Nonesense

Abi...Thank God for where you saw yourself sis.

This one never face reality. Make she ask Nnamdi kanu hafa

For business and career tips; motivation and personal development, you might wanna checkout this site I stumbled upon here on Nairaland... https://geeflix.com

He did it for u



Meanwhile someone was killed for stealing a tuber of yam





http://www.nairaland.com/4243494/man-killed-stealing-tuber-yam Ask your fatherHe did it for uMeanwhile someone was killed for stealing a tuber of yam

Chaiiii

Normally Nigerians are Savage creatures.

They would normally be shouting "Olosho"... "Na open and close you know" ... Ashawo etc.



But because DJcuppy said it, that she will marry her biggest fan..

See as they are all forming "Civil" with nice comments.



Mbok make i come dey go oo, if na anoda girl talk dat one, She for hear am.. But now, nigahs be trooling the babe trana toast her all round twitter....



Lemme go o and drop my own nice comment oo, u never know how God go take butter your bread. 5 Likes

Then you don't know the meaning of Happiness.



Happiness is not found in the goal, but the energy efforts trials, pain excitement along the path to final victory. 3 Likes











She doesn't know what hustling is but her toto surely knows what it means to hustle She doesn't know what hustling is but her toto surely knows what it means to hustle

DrinkLimca:

This talentless big dick sucker with the face of a crying horse should stop seeking attention..

She should take up a position in one of her dad's stolen oil money company..



showbiz is not her thing.. 1 Like

oKAY, WE HAFF YIA YOU OH!

why una dey give this gal free publicity

