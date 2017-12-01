Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast (12869 Views)

Father Strips His Daughter Unclad In Obudu, Ties Her Up For Stealing His Mineral / Scammer Apologizes To Man After He Shared His Scary Story With Him. Graphic PICS / Police Beats Man To Coma In Yola For Asking Questions Over His Arrest (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Without Hesitation he bounced to his house and gave him a Christmas Blow.. see his post below!





News From Ebiwali--







L 'Am still bitter i gave him only one blow' Are the words from a Twitter user who battered a man for Complaining about him exposing his daughter's breast in a photo he shared, According to Emmanuel Nwachukwu he shared the photo above of his daughter, and updated it on whatsapp, then a busy body man started asking him why he exposed her breast like that..Without Hesitation he bounced to his house and gave him a Christmas Blow.. see his post below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/brutal-see-what-father-did-to-man-for.html 1 Like





I will come to comment when it gets to promise land.

Modified*** sincerely speaking I think this cloth isn't decent. Forming bruse lee now abi When she grows older to see this picture, she might wear worse than this at that time.

1. you dey stammer and very shy plus can't stand any woman romantically yet you have a baby girl.

2. Your Aunty sexual abuse you, swear say you no enjoy the Bleep? Doesn't really add up

3. I just got alertz for FTC trophy � OkI will come to comment when it gets to promise land.Modified*** sincerely speaking I think this cloth isn't decent. Forming bruse lee now abi When she grows older to see this picture, she might wear worse than this at that time.1. you dey stammer and very shy plus can't stand any woman romantically yet you have a baby girl.2. Your Aunty sexual abuse you, swear say you no enjoy the Bleep? Doesn't really add up3. I just got alertz for FTC trophy �

dear lord, let my daughter be this fine or more 19 Likes

Which one be Christmas blow

Paedophiles every where

He couldn't notice the cute smile but an infant exposed chest.

SHM



Fine baby

Daddy is there for you 31 Likes

The Man Deserve More Than A Blow,he Need Jet Li Beating 14 Likes 1 Share

As you punch the man, like say the man fall, come die. Wetin u go do? 4 Likes 1 Share

Na wa oo

Typical Igbo bae, cute u 2 Likes

You f*ck up oooo. you for go there wIth SARS they know how to take care of this kind issue wella...

Na wa

you mess with my daughters, I mess with you l. Period

Fvcking pervert!



A singe punch is not even enough for the goat







How i will protect my daughter against potential paedophile 5 Likes

you mess with my daughters, I mess you up. Period

See better pikin. Beautiful child.

@topic , he did well. All this paedophiles need to be taught a lesson. If anyone dares call my daughter ' my wife' , just be ready to have your eyes torn out

But sincerely why would he expose his daughter chest just like that.

It ain't decent 13 Likes

Hmm.

Olawalesadiq:

You f*ck up oooo. you for go there wIth SARS they know how to take care of this kind issue wella...

Hahahaahhahaha sounds funny and stupid, but u are still not far from the ugly truth. Reminds me of the old man that said "If one woman wake up call her neighbor ashawo, Na SARS d neighbor go call to arrest her and them go come" Hahahaahhahaha sounds funny and stupid, but u are still not far from the ugly truth. Reminds me of the old man that said "If one woman wake up call her neighbor ashawo, Na SARS d neighbor go call to arrest her and them go come"

Baba dey para

Some men sha. Only small girl na him de talk of breast.

You should be locked up for assault. 2 Likes

epic

That's deep

In America you would have been arrested and charged with assualt and this post you made on social media would have been used against you as evidence just as it was used against burna boy

There was nothing wrong zhu just blocking him



In Other News

Hot 81-year Old Woman Shows Off Her Rock Hard Abs And Six Pacs (Photos)

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/hot-81-year-old-woman-shows-off-her.html There was nothing wrong zhu just blocking himIn Other News 1 Like

The hediot got what he deserved.



No matter how little a gal is, they'd still look at her sexually...Seriously?? What's attractive on that beautiful gal's chest that makes you think it's exposed... Awon oloriburuku gbogbo... Pedophiles are simply mad!!!No matter how little a gal is, they'd still look at her sexually...Seriously?? What's attractive on that beautiful gal's chest that makes you think it's exposed... Awon oloriburuku gbogbo... 1 Like

social media has made some people to be naturally stupid...how can sombody see a cute baby like this and the next thing that comes to the idiot mind is her chest....useless cartoons everywhere.

what tha Bleep

I have Apple iPad Mini MF432LL/A (16GB, Wi-Fi no sim card) Space Gray colour with its pouch for sale. It's a 7.9-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch Display; 1024-by-768 Resolution, 5 MP iSight Camera; 1080p HD Video Recording, very good battery life hold charge very very well very very very neat sent from Dubai. You can get back to me on WhatsApp me on 08039320890. Price is 75k but negotiable oooo