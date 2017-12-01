₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Bhelamblog: 2:56pm
'Am still bitter i gave him only one blow' Are the words from a Twitter user who battered a man for Complaining about him exposing his daughter's breast in a photo he shared, According to Emmanuel Nwachukwu he shared the photo above of his daughter, and updated it on whatsapp, then a busy body man started asking him why he exposed her breast like that..
Without Hesitation he bounced to his house and gave him a Christmas Blow.. see his post below!
1 Like
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by mokaflex(m): 3:07pm
Ok
I will come to comment when it gets to promise land.
Modified*** sincerely speaking I think this cloth isn't decent. Forming bruse lee now abi When she grows older to see this picture, she might wear worse than this at that time.
1. you dey stammer and very shy plus can't stand any woman romantically yet you have a baby girl.
2. Your Aunty sexual abuse you, swear say you no enjoy the Bleep? Doesn't really add up
3. I just got alertz for FTC trophy �
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by martynsnet: 3:16pm
dear lord, let my daughter be this fine or more
19 Likes
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Blakjewelry(m): 3:17pm
Which one be Christmas blow
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Financialfree: 3:17pm
Paedophiles every where
He couldn't notice the cute smile but an infant exposed chest.
SHM
Fine baby
Daddy is there for you
31 Likes
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Ayoemrys(m): 3:24pm
The Man Deserve More Than A Blow,he Need Jet Li Beating
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by pp802: 3:27pm
As you punch the man, like say the man fall, come die. Wetin u go do?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by MhizzAJ(f): 3:34pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by IAMSASHY(f): 3:49pm
Typical Igbo bae, cute u
2 Likes
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Olawalesadiq(m): 3:49pm
You f*ck up oooo. you for go there wIth SARS they know how to take care of this kind issue wella...
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by miqos02(m): 3:51pm
Na wa
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by ceezarhh(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by pstnicodemus(m): 3:51pm
you mess with my daughters, I mess with you l. Period
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by rawpadgin(m): 3:51pm
Fvcking pervert!
A singe punch is not even enough for the goat
How i will protect my daughter against potential paedophile
5 Likes
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by pstnicodemus(m): 3:52pm
you mess with my daughters, I mess you up. Period
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by blackbeau1(f): 3:52pm
See better pikin. Beautiful child.
@topic , he did well. All this paedophiles need to be taught a lesson. If anyone dares call my daughter ' my wife' , just be ready to have your eyes torn out
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by benjsniper33: 3:52pm
But sincerely why would he expose his daughter chest just like that.
It ain't decent
13 Likes
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by RapportNaija(m): 3:52pm
Hmm.
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Felixalex(m): 3:52pm
Olawalesadiq:
Hahahaahhahaha sounds funny and stupid, but u are still not far from the ugly truth. Reminds me of the old man that said "If one woman wake up call her neighbor ashawo, Na SARS d neighbor go call to arrest her and them go come"
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by EmmaLege: 3:52pm
Baba dey para
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by deafeyez: 3:53pm
Some men sha. Only small girl na him de talk of breast.
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Xisnin(m): 3:53pm
You should be locked up for assault.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by veeveejay(f): 3:54pm
epic
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Safiaa(f): 3:54pm
That's deep
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Ruggedfitness: 3:54pm
In America you would have been arrested and charged with assualt and this post you made on social media would have been used against you as evidence just as it was used against burna boy
There was nothing wrong zhu just blocking him
1 Like
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Sijo01(f): 3:55pm
The hediot got what he deserved.
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by humeeh(f): 3:56pm
Pedophiles are simply mad!!!
No matter how little a gal is, they'd still look at her sexually...Seriously?? What's attractive on that beautiful gal's chest that makes you think it's exposed... Awon oloriburuku gbogbo...
1 Like
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by NaijaElba(m): 3:56pm
social media has made some people to be naturally stupid...how can sombody see a cute baby like this and the next thing that comes to the idiot mind is her chest....useless cartoons everywhere.
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by Moloso(m): 3:56pm
what tha Bleep
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by manucho: 3:57pm
|Re: Man Asks A Father Why He Exposed His Daughter's Breast by DIKEnaWAR: 3:57pm
Call me too
