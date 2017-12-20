₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Islie: 9:31pm
Posted By: Paul Oluwakoya
http://thenationonlineng.net/fresh-40000-disappears-from-nff-office/
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by 9jaDoc(f): 9:34pm
9ja!
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by MrHistorian: 10:30pm
The latest happened last month and a young lady who was working as an intern in the NFF allegedly took the missing $40,000Is NFF a bank?
Why does "dollar" flow about?
Besides,the lady became an intern because she is a sister to a former NFF President.You need a connection of 9G to secure any industrial placement at Federal Government owned institutions.
FRCN did me shege.
The lady who allegedly stole the money and who is said to be a sister to an ex-president of the Nigeria Football Federation, picked four bundles of $10,000
1 Like
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Valkan007: 10:30pm
So this is what all of you are up to and you won't pay the female footballers bah?? End of the year MMM
1 Like
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Tascom236: 10:30pm
.
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by themonk(m): 10:30pm
Nigeria, i hail thee
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by NwaAmaikpe: 10:30pm
Endtime disappearance.
APC is working!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by prospero5(m): 10:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
drop it like it's hot...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by kimbraa(f): 10:31pm
What an irony! And Buhari's government is fighting corruption. Naija I hail thee!.
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Laple0541(m): 10:31pm
Nigeria is full of comedians, na thunder go fire all unna thieves with unna families one after the other to death.
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by OrestesDante(m): 10:31pm
∆ Fresh and cool
Buhari's people ∆
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by chaarly(m): 10:31pm
I have nothing to say. for now
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Tascom236: 10:31pm
Disappear abi deh son bury ham inside suckaway
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Keneking: 10:31pm
No diff btw apc and pdp
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Forumine: 10:31pm
This is the only MAGIC we sabi do for naija. Money disappearing magic. !!
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by sureheaven(m): 10:31pm
In jonathan's voice...... it's mere stealing not corruption.
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by ElPadrino33: 10:32pm
The money was taken to urgently cut the grass at our national stadiums
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:32pm
Buhari government is filled with saint
May thunder with heavy lightening destroy all APC asslicker on this forum.
Iya yin
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by lonelydora(m): 10:32pm
$40000 only? For media to say 40k, it then means it is more 100k
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by SirLakes: 10:32pm
Na their way
Next>>>
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Ruggedfitness: 10:32pm
It has happened again. It is not the first time huge amount of money will mysteriously get missing at the glass house of the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja.
I hope this does not go down the drain like Maina's case
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Ruggedfitness: 10:32pm
adsdafsfsfs
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Arsenalholic(m): 10:33pm
Seun, "Error 502... Bad gateway must end with 2017 or else....
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by tuoyoojo(m): 10:33pm
this one na correct MMM
the girl sef
if people can double money, won't they be extremely rich
when unclothedness promises to give u a dress, first look at what its wearing
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by blackbeau1(f): 10:34pm
At least we know who took it . It's not like other times when they'd tell us money disappeared as tho the money developed legs and walked away
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by stevesharon: 10:34pm
Maybe it was charm they used on her cos money doubler's are fund of using charms.
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by bizzleAds: 10:34pm
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:34pm
Nigeria is the only country where money suddenly develops wings and fly away...
The citizens are all saints and highly religious
They spend their days in the churches and mosques
Its safe to say that only magicians take over Nigerians public offices
1 Like
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by ghostfacekillar(m): 10:35pm
kimbraa:he didnt say he was fighting corruption,,,,he said he was pighting kwaruption
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by obonujoker(m): 10:36pm
You know herds have eaten our natural grass in the fields... so we need imported grass from Congo to use on our football pitches....
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by handsomeyinka(m): 10:37pm
The money is in the other room
|Re: Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office by Richy4(m): 10:37pm
Lady that got no name
