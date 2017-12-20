Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Fresh! $40,000 Disappears From NFF Office (1956 Views)

Sister to Ex-NFF President Accused

Two Money doublers in Police Net

It has happened again. It is not the first time huge amount of money will mysteriously get missing at the glass house of the Nigeria Football Federation in Abuja.



The latest happened last month and a young lady who was working as an intern in the NFF allegedly took the missing $40,000 with the intention of returning the money after doubling it via voodoo.



According to the report on 90minutsGOAL, the lady who allegedly stole the money and who is said to be a sister to an ex-president of the Nigeria Football Federation, picked four bundles of $10,000 and took to her heels leaving her handbag at the scene of the crime.



The lady whose name was not mentioned then handed the money to two men who assured her of doubling the money to $80,000 within 48 hours.



“Yes two middle aged men have been arrested in connection to the money theft at the NFF. The men confessed to the Police of being money doublers and confirmed that the lady actually gave them the money to double for her”, a top source at the NFF told 90minutesgoal.com.



You would recall that the Nigeria football Federation is in huge debt as it continues to make plans and source for funds for the World Cup. And that only recently the Sports ministry said it needed N3billion ($8340000) to persecute next year’s World Cup.



You would also recall that this is not the first time money especially foreign currencies will go missing in the NFF. In March 2009, the accounts department of the NFF was broken into, and $200,000 was carted away from one of the drawers.



In 2012, $80,000 was alleged to have gone missing, but the NFF denied such ever happened. Ironically, the NFF is yet to issue an official statement since the latest incident happened.



http://thenationonlineng.net/fresh-40000-disappears-from-nff-office/

9ja!

The latest happened last month and a young lady who was working as an intern in the NFF allegedly took the missing $40,000 Is NFF a bank?



Why does "dollar" flow about?



Besides,the lady became an intern because she is a sister to a former NFF President.You need a connection of 9G to secure any industrial placement at Federal Government owned institutions.



FRCN did me shege.



So this is what all of you are up to and you won't pay the female footballers bah?? End of the year MMM 1 Like

.

Nigeria, i hail thee







Endtime disappearance.

APC is working!! Endtime disappearance.APC is working!! 1 Like 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:





drop it like it's hot... drop it like it's hot... 1 Like 1 Share

What an irony! And Buhari's government is fighting corruption. Naija I hail thee!.

Nigeria is full of comedians, na thunder go fire all unna thieves with unna families one after the other to death.









∆ Fresh and cool





Buhari's people ∆

I have nothing to say. for now

Disappear abi deh son bury ham inside suckaway

No diff btw apc and pdp





This is the only MAGIC we sabi do for naija. Money disappearing magic. !! This is the only MAGIC we sabi do for naija. Money disappearing magic. !!

In jonathan's voice...... it's mere stealing not corruption.

The money was taken to urgently cut the grass at our national stadiums





May thunder with heavy lightening destroy all APC asslicker on this forum.



Iya yin Buhari government is filled with saintMay thunder with heavy lightening destroy all APC asslicker on this forum.Iya yin

$40000 only? For media to say 40k, it then means it is more 100k

Na their way







Next>>>

I hope this does not go down the drain like Maina's case I hope this does not go down the drain like Maina's case

Seun, "Error 502... Bad gateway must end with 2017 or else....

this one na correct MMM



the girl sef



if people can double money, won't they be extremely rich



when unclothedness promises to give u a dress, first look at what its wearing

At least we know who took it . It's not like other times when they'd tell us money disappeared as tho the money developed legs and walked away

Maybe it was charm they used on her cos money doubler's are fund of using charms.

Nigeria is the only country where money suddenly develops wings and fly away...



The citizens are all saints and highly religious

They spend their days in the churches and mosques





kimbraa:

What an irony! And Buhari's government is fighting corruption. Naija I hail thee!. he didnt say he was fighting corruption,,,,he said he was pighting kwaruption he didnt say he was fighting corruption,,,,he said he was pighting kwaruption

You know herds have eaten our natural grass in the fields... so we need imported grass from Congo to use on our football pitches....

The money is in the other room