|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by P0intBlank(m): 10:15pm
Delaw135:
Away goal rule comes into effect only after extra time. If the aggregate score is level after extra time, Chelsea would win.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Towbaba500(m): 10:17pm
brightalo17:twas 4-1not 3-1
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 10:17pm
olihilistic:oga go buy CTL,dstv don baff?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by kachi19: 10:17pm
No Red Card Yet?!?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by fingard02k(m): 10:19pm
Goal Arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by prettyboy5: 10:19pm
Towbaba500:
Mr man you can check Google before you counter someone about something you are not sure about, the second leg ended 3-1
And that is the only time in the last 7 matches(including this match) that Chelsea has beaten Arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by fingard02k(m): 10:19pm
Arsenal are in Final
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 10:20pm
Xhaka scores
ARS 2-1 CHE
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by heskeyw(m): 10:20pm
goooallllllll
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by kachi19: 10:20pm
Ghen Ghen Ghen!!! Chelsea Fans
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Apina(m): 10:20pm
Goallllllll.........
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 10:21pm
aieromon:
And issssaaa goaaal
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 10:21pm
Chelsea our wife
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by emmanuelex1(m): 10:21pm
Arsenal winning 2-1
Larryslim:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by calebson123: 10:21pm
Who score for asrnal.please can someone give us live update
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 10:21pm
hefelove:I don't know y I guys are tuning from CTL dey show all games and its cheaper,7950 naira for 3 months
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by SlayWise(m): 10:21pm
fingard02k:Demonic osophigus
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Justinlean02(m): 10:21pm
E don Happen
Arsenal 2 vs Chelsea 1 Granit Xhaka on point...
Chelshit How market loving Conte reign
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 10:21pm
GOAL!!!! Xhaka gets the goal Arsenal needed! 2-1 to the home side.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by sacluxisback(m): 10:21pm
hefelove:
Do you know their outlets in Lagos?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm
mukina2:
Up arsenal........Kizzez
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Pharaoh001(f): 10:22pm
ft 3:1
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by hefelove(m): 10:22pm
Moses na idiot . He almost killed iwobi now Conte better sub him now
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 10:22pm
Hey English FA, can we Gunners play Chelsea every weekend
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by shimmer19(m): 10:22pm
This chelshit will receive the beating of there life from barca.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by sacluxisback(m): 10:22pm
osazsky:
Abeg which link for mobile?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 10:22pm
Arsenal record against Chelsea continues
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Threebear(m): 10:22pm
So Chelsea can't beat arsenal anymore?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 10:23pm
LesbianBoy:
Be like holiday dey hungry you
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 10:23pm
Goal!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 10:23pm
calebson123:Xhaka
|Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by brightalo17: 10:23pm
Towbaba500:
Baby fan oya add the 4 by yourself.
Chelsea v Arsenal, 2016/17 | Premier League
https://www.premierleague.com/match/14270
Eden Hazard scored a stunning goal as Chelsea hit Arsenal's dwindling title hopes with a comfortable 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. ... Cesc Fabregas came on to add a third on 85 minutes, capitalising on Petr Cech's poor pass, while Olivier Giroud got a late consolation for Arsenal.
Top stories
