Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by P0intBlank(m): 10:15pm
Delaw135:
Pls is there away goal rule in this competition? Just wanna know

Away goal rule comes into effect only after extra time. If the aggregate score is level after extra time, Chelsea would win.
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Towbaba500(m): 10:17pm
brightalo17:
First leg was 3.0 for Arsenal, second leg was 3.1 for Chelsea. so who beat who mercilessly in what first season on aggregate .
twas 4-1not 3-1
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 10:17pm
olihilistic:
why is DSTV not showing this match?
oga go buy CTL,dstv don baff?
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by kachi19: 10:17pm
No Red Card Yet?!?
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by fingard02k(m): 10:19pm
Goal Arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by prettyboy5: 10:19pm
Towbaba500:

twas 4-1not 3-1

Mr man you can check Google before you counter someone about something you are not sure about, the second leg ended 3-1

And that is the only time in the last 7 matches(including this match) that Chelsea has beaten Arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by fingard02k(m): 10:19pm
Arsenal are in Final
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 10:20pm
Xhaka scores

ARS 2-1 CHE
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by heskeyw(m): 10:20pm
goooallllllll
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by kachi19: 10:20pm
Ghen Ghen Ghen!!! Chelsea Fans grin grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Apina(m): 10:20pm
Goallllllll.........
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 10:21pm
aieromon:
Xhaka scores

ARS 2-1 CHE

And issssaaa goaaal grin cheesy

Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 10:21pm
Chelsea our wife grin
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by emmanuelex1(m): 10:21pm
Arsenal winning 2-1
Larryslim:
Update!!!
Arsenal don score back o
1-1
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by calebson123: 10:21pm
Who score for asrnal.please can someone give us live update
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 10:21pm
hefelove:

Maybe. They show EPL too
I don't know y I guys are tuning from CTL dey show all games and its cheaper,7950 naira for 3 months
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by SlayWise(m): 10:21pm
fingard02k:
Goal Arsenal
Demonic osophigus
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Justinlean02(m): 10:21pm
E don Happen
Arsenal 2 vs Chelsea 1 Granit Xhaka on point...
Chelshit How market loving Conte reign

Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Eberex(m): 10:21pm
GOAL!!!! Xhaka gets the goal Arsenal needed! 2-1 to the home side.
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by sacluxisback(m): 10:21pm
hefelove:

Maybe. They show EPL too

Do you know their outlets in Lagos?
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 10:21pm
mukina2:


And issssaaa goaaal grin cheesy

Up arsenal........Kizzez kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Pharaoh001(f): 10:22pm
ft 3:1
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by hefelove(m): 10:22pm
Moses na idiot . He almost killed iwobi now Conte better sub him now
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 10:22pm
Hey English FA, can we Gunners play Chelsea every weekend cheesy

Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by shimmer19(m): 10:22pm
This chelshit will receive the beating of there life from barca.
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by sacluxisback(m): 10:22pm
osazsky:
I don't know y I guys are tuning from CTL dey show all games and its cheaper,7950 naira for 3 months

Abeg which link for mobile?
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 10:22pm
Arsenal record against Chelsea continues
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by Threebear(m): 10:22pm
So Chelsea can't beat arsenal anymore?
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by mukina2: 10:23pm
LesbianBoy:


Up arsenal........Kizzez kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

Be like holiday dey hungry you angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by purplekayc(m): 10:23pm
Goal!
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by KevinDein: 10:23pm
calebson123:
Who score for asrnal.please can someone give us live update
Xhaka
Re: Arsenal Vs Chelsea EFL Cup (2 - 1) - Live by brightalo17: 10:23pm
Towbaba500:

twas 4-1not 3-1

Baby fan oya add the 4 by yourself.




Chelsea v Arsenal, 2016/17 | Premier League
https://www.premierleague.com/match/14270
Eden Hazard scored a stunning goal as Chelsea hit Arsenal's dwindling title hopes with a comfortable 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. ... Cesc Fabregas came on to add a third on 85 minutes, capitalising on Petr Cech's poor pass, while Olivier Giroud got a late consolation for Arsenal.
