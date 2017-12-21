₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by robosky02(m): 7:00am
Randy Waldrum rejects Super Falcons job
the recently appointed Super Falcons coach has rejected the Nigeria Football Federation offer for University of Pittsburgh coaching post
American coach Randy Waldrum has turned down to offer to coach the country's senior women's national team from the Nigeria Football Federation.
The NFF had named the former Trinidad and Tobago gaffer as the technical adviser for the Super Falcons in October after his application for the job, and subsequent recommendation by the NFF technical committee, though subject to further negotiations.
it is the second time in 18 months an expatriate will reject a coaching offer from the NFF after Frenchman Paul Le Guen declined to handle the Super Eagles in June 2016.
However, reports say Waldrum has been named the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh women's soccer team after the 61-year-old declined further negotiations.
"We are thrilled to announce Randy Waldrum as our head women's soccer coach at the University of Pittsburgh," said Pitt's director of Athletics, Heather Lyke on the team’s website.
While confirming his acceptance, Waldrum said: "I would like to thank Heather Lyke for giving me this wonderful opportunity to lead the women's soccer program at the University of Pittsburgh."
Goal gathered that the NFF were in communication with Waldrum and had expected the gaffer to land in Nigeria on Wednesday having sorted his flight and visa fees.
But on Tuesday, he suddenly wrote the NFF to communicate them on his new job with Pitt and no longer interest in the Nigerian offer.
Waldrum was former US U23 women coach and Trinidad and Tobago women's coach for two years before he was relieved of his post. He also coached US National Women's Soccer League side Houston Dash before he was sacked following a poor run of results.
Since Florence Omagbemi led the Super Falcons to African Women's Cup of Nations glory in December 2016, the team are yet to regroup and since been without a substantive coach.
cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
http://www.goal.com/en-ng/news/randy-waldrum-rejects-super-falcons-job/nigr4jllmb7v1jaezn3p8xro6
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by MrHistorian: 7:02am
The NFF had named the former Trinidad and Tobago gaffer as the technical adviser for the Super Falcons in October after his application for the job.This Man sev.
He's applying for jobs everywhere.
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by ladeb: 7:02am
i no blame am
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by dondemex(m): 7:04am
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by Badgers14: 7:04am
Why won't he reject the offer to coach the Falcons?? When NFF always owe coaches salary but money keep missing from their office
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by Kakamorufu(m): 7:04am
The package ain't good enough?
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by Adekorya: 7:04am
Everything happen together for a reason.
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by Bossontop(m): 7:05am
Sadly i must say he iz a smart man...even me dat iz a nigerian if beta job abroad come my way go ball out sharperly without looking back
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by blogbuilder: 7:05am
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by wildchild02: 7:05am
Higher pay
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by amoduganja: 7:06am
It is good he rejected the offer. He is a randy man!
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by Bontia(m): 7:06am
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by Khd95(m): 7:06am
the rejected will be the accepted soon
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by nony43(m): 7:06am
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by mfm04622: 7:06am
Kakamorufu:
You want to compare Nigeria job that will owe to foreign job that won't?
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by sinkhole: 7:06am
If na me, I go do same thing too
|Re: Randy Waldrum Rejects Super Falcons Job For Pittsburgh University Job by bigerboy200: 7:07am
Who in his or her right senses will chose to work in Nigeria over working in the United States...Good for him..at least he won't battle malaria, bad roads, poor power supply, late or no salary payment, fuel scarcity, kidnappers and armed robbers...
