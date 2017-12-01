₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by lodgerill2: 3:16am
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, in a new interview revealed what attracts men to her. According to the actress who wondered if having a big ass or a killer figure is a problem, it has not been easy dealing with the advances she’s been getting.
She told Saturday Beats;
“When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure”.
On if she will opt for bum reduction, she said;
“It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”
She then admitted she is in a relationship;
“I am in a relationship but my boyfriend is not in the entertainment industry, I would say that our meeting was a miraculous one.”
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Johnnyakins: 3:51am
Hmmm
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by MrBrownJay1(m): 3:52am
if the only thing that attracts men towards you is your nyansh then i do feel sorry for you, really... let them be attracted to your beauty/grace/class (or at least intelligence), as there sure is NOTHING to brag about if men approach you solely to fukc you
btw look at these hippo legs....disgusting!!!
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by duduade: 4:05am
Massive Bum or Mass of poo
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by erifeoluwasimi: 4:20am
cause thats the only thing you can offer....Better learn from women like Dora
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by williamdeluxe(m): 5:02am
THERE IS YANSH... THEREI S BUM BUM... THERE IS BUM BUM AND THERE IS IKEBE SUPER
BT BABE DIX ASS ON U IX CALLED "poo BOX "
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by princeade86(m): 5:30am
den gv all of them what dey want and see d result ma.
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by ruggedmallaam(m): 6:21am
This is why i hate watching nollywood movies.they've got nothing to offer
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Escalze(m): 6:35am
I love em thick
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Rolly83(m): 6:58am
Stretch marks gallore
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Elnino4ladies: 7:05am
She no fine sef mitcheww
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by OrestesDante(m): 7:23am
∆ When there is no nothing meaningful to offer....
Boom!!! Foolish comes in...∆
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by columbus007(m): 7:27am
And after that what next
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Nutase(f): 7:49am
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by jesusdiedLOL(m): 10:51am
Why women no get sense?
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Purebeerry(f): 11:11am
Fat.
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by RedDistrict: 12:42pm
Not a fan of over thick babes
some guys like dem plump tho, more power to those guys
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Yeligray(m): 2:34pm
That's because they see a talent in your bum
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by congo4ka: 2:37pm
I am also attracted to your big bum and would not mind to have my share of the juice. Na like this I go chop my own
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by WealthPhillips(m): 2:38pm
Aunty how old are you
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by ladyF(f): 2:38pm
Hmmmm.... Ladies, may God not make only your bum-bum attract men and women to you. Say Amen
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Playz: 2:39pm
She's obviously advertising her Christmas packages...
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by ceezarhh(m): 2:39pm
is it that common sense is uncommon?
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by stanliwise(m): 2:40pm
Alway talking rubbish...
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by NubiLove(m): 2:40pm
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by Awoo88: 2:40pm
This slowpoke was posting about her being pregnant with twin not too long ago. What happened
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by bedspread: 2:40pm
THERE IS NO MORE TIME......
THE COMING OF THE LORD IS @ HAND....
BOOBS AND NYASH HAS NOT GIVEN U ANYTHING AND WILL TAKE U NO WHERE....
WHERE WILL U BE IF U DROP DEAD TODAY..
|Re: Anita Joseph: "My Big Bum Attracts Men To Me" by kolnel: 2:41pm
Poo box
