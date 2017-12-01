



She told Saturday Beats;

“When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure”.



On if she will opt for bum reduction, she said;

“It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”



She then admitted she is in a relationship;

“I am in a relationship but my boyfriend is not in the entertainment industry, I would say that our meeting was a miraculous one.”







http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/men-always-surround-me-because-of-my.html?m=1 Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, in a new interview revealed what attracts men to her. According to the actress who wondered if having a big ass or a killer figure is a problem, it has not been easy dealing with the advances she’s been getting.She told Saturday Beats;“When it comes to my body, it has not been easy with the advances I get from men because of my bum. It has not been easy at all. It makes me wonder if it is a problem having a big bum or a killer figure”.On if she will opt for bum reduction, she said;“It has never occurred to me to reduce my bum. No, why will I do that? Reducing my bum will be me mocking God for what He has blessed me with. I can’t even add weight because if I do, my bum would become massive. People pay to make their bum big, why would I reduce the natural one God gave me for free? Please leave my bum, it’s from God, undiluted.”She then admitted she is in a relationship;“I am in a relationship but my boyfriend is not in the entertainment industry, I would say that our meeting was a miraculous one.” 3 Likes 1 Share