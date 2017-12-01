



1. Fear of being monitored:



Many men don't like the fact that they are being monitored by a lady. They know that once you are attached with one lady in a particular area she will want herself to dominate everything that revolves around the man.



Even if the lady doesn't care about who the man moves or play with, he himself will want to thread with caution as he will not want to awaken the hanger of the lady he is in relationship with since things we don't even count to be anything may mean a lot to one's partner if not properly checkmated.



2. Pretense among brethren:



As we know that religious can make so many people look innocent, hence, to some men, it is dangerous to choose a wife from the church as you can not know the true character of anyone in the church.



Many takes the house of God as shield, so many things might have been hidden which will need serious familiarity before it can be unraveled.



Also, you cannot know the true attitude of the women till familiarity sets in which some churches might not even allow. You are seeing someone everyday, yet, you have not known the person in and out let alone someone you meet may be once in a week and even for few minutes.



3. Leaders Interference:



To so many of our men of God, once they sense that two adults are trying to get familiar with each other they try to interfere which is good not just for them but for the growth of the church as whatever happens will rather count for or against the church.



Most men don't want to go too far to the extent of making the leader to know about the relationship at the early stage as they might not have the intention to stay till death do them apart. Therefore, to avoid interference of any pastor, the man prefer to look for his kind of lady outside the church.



4. Fear of over spirituality:



It is almost a general belief that women serves God more than men. Some men don't want to look at any lady let alone approaching her in the church as they are afraid of having a complete SU who will take everything concerning church as priority at the long run.



Being spiritually filled is good but in this century there is need for caution so as not to open the eyes of your spouse to the world.



It is when some women are too spiritual they start monitoring the cloth they wear and every other thing that they apply for them to look attractive forgetting that they need to be in their best form to be relevant to their husband and that they can still apply everything and still look decent.



Source: Unlike some selected men who believes they can get their better-half in the house of God, many other men don't look towards that direction due to one or more of the reasons below:1. Fear of being monitored:Many men don't like the fact that they are being monitored by a lady. They know that once you are attached with one lady in a particular area she will want herself to dominate everything that revolves around the man.Even if the lady doesn't care about who the man moves or play with, he himself will want to thread with caution as he will not want to awaken the hanger of the lady he is in relationship with since things we don't even count to be anything may mean a lot to one's partner if not properly checkmated.2. Pretense among brethren:As we know that religious can make so many people look innocent, hence, to some men, it is dangerous to choose a wife from the church as you can not know the true character of anyone in the church.Many takes the house of God as shield, so many things might have been hidden which will need serious familiarity before it can be unraveled.Also, you cannot know the true attitude of the women till familiarity sets in which some churches might not even allow. You are seeing someone everyday, yet, you have not known the person in and out let alone someone you meet may be once in a week and even for few minutes.3. Leaders Interference:To so many of our men of God, once they sense that two adults are trying to get familiar with each other they try to interfere which is good not just for them but for the growth of the church as whatever happens will rather count for or against the church.Most men don't want to go too far to the extent of making the leader to know about the relationship at the early stage as they might not have the intention to stay till death do them apart. Therefore, to avoid interference of any pastor, the man prefer to look for his kind of lady outside the church.4. Fear of over spirituality:It is almost a general belief that women serves God more than men. Some men don't want to look at any lady let alone approaching her in the church as they are afraid of having a complete SU who will take everything concerning church as priority at the long run.Being spiritually filled is good but in this century there is need for caution so as not to open the eyes of your spouse to the world.It is when some women are too spiritual they start monitoring the cloth they wear and every other thing that they apply for them to look attractive forgetting that they need to be in their best form to be relevant to their husband and that they can still apply everything and still look decent.Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/12/4-why-most-men-look-outside-church-for.html 2 Likes