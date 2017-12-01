₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by bamisepeters(m): 2:39pm On Dec 24, 2017
Unlike some selected men who believes they can get their better-half in the house of God, many other men don't look towards that direction due to one or more of the reasons below:
1. Fear of being monitored:
Many men don't like the fact that they are being monitored by a lady. They know that once you are attached with one lady in a particular area she will want herself to dominate everything that revolves around the man.
Even if the lady doesn't care about who the man moves or play with, he himself will want to thread with caution as he will not want to awaken the hanger of the lady he is in relationship with since things we don't even count to be anything may mean a lot to one's partner if not properly checkmated.
2. Pretense among brethren:
As we know that religious can make so many people look innocent, hence, to some men, it is dangerous to choose a wife from the church as you can not know the true character of anyone in the church.
Many takes the house of God as shield, so many things might have been hidden which will need serious familiarity before it can be unraveled.
Also, you cannot know the true attitude of the women till familiarity sets in which some churches might not even allow. You are seeing someone everyday, yet, you have not known the person in and out let alone someone you meet may be once in a week and even for few minutes.
3. Leaders Interference:
To so many of our men of God, once they sense that two adults are trying to get familiar with each other they try to interfere which is good not just for them but for the growth of the church as whatever happens will rather count for or against the church.
Most men don't want to go too far to the extent of making the leader to know about the relationship at the early stage as they might not have the intention to stay till death do them apart. Therefore, to avoid interference of any pastor, the man prefer to look for his kind of lady outside the church.
4. Fear of over spirituality:
It is almost a general belief that women serves God more than men. Some men don't want to look at any lady let alone approaching her in the church as they are afraid of having a complete SU who will take everything concerning church as priority at the long run.
Being spiritually filled is good but in this century there is need for caution so as not to open the eyes of your spouse to the world.
It is when some women are too spiritual they start monitoring the cloth they wear and every other thing that they apply for them to look attractive forgetting that they need to be in their best form to be relevant to their husband and that they can still apply everything and still look decent.
Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/12/4-why-most-men-look-outside-church-for.html
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by ladeb: 2:57pm On Dec 24, 2017
hmmmm
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by GloriaNinja(f): 3:08pm On Dec 24, 2017
MOST CHURCH GOERS ARE HYPOCRITES.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by RoyalBlak007: 3:09pm On Dec 24, 2017
Really?
For real??
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by McBrooklyn(m): 3:13pm On Dec 24, 2017
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by OrestesDante(m): 3:57pm On Dec 24, 2017
∆ Fear of pretense... is the utmost....∆
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Meninist: 4:02pm On Dec 24, 2017
Valid points. Samething i was sharing with somone yesterday. I've been with Christian, Non-Christian, and 'Semi-Christian' Nigerian women and i can categorically tell you there is no difference. That innate hypocrisy, avarice, 'seeking for what you can't be yours' syndrome
Is ever present. My advice for Christians especially is not to prioritize 'spirituality'. Look for someone that has SENSE. You would thank me later.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by ubunja(m): 6:21pm On Dec 24, 2017
i love threads like this...really.
OP nice one. men go outside coz thats where the freaky sluts are. and to fvck a church gal the freaky way porn has trained us will bring God's curse on u coz u just poluted His child.
good post bro.when u find time can u do a post on why sluts come to church to retire? an indepth post.
thanx
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by bamisepeters(m): 9:04am
ubunja:in draft already.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Netanyahu1: 9:10am
Marry a church girl at your own risk.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by KushyKush: 9:22am
The church throws an open arm to sinners willing to repent.
If you are tired of living as a slut and you want to get married, start afresh and be a serious woman, the church is the best place to start.
I don't think I am willing to put myself in that situation of getting married to a repented prostitute. Especially one with no womb due to excess abortions and usage of pills.
You see those single sisters in the choir? Most of them are just there to auction themselves to single guys.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by MrMcJay(m): 9:23am
2 Corinthians 11:14... For Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.
A lot of men who attend churches in Nigeria are hypocritical in nature and they're afraid of marrying hypocrites like themselves. So, they move around trying to get someone 'original' and not drawn into the hypocritical piety found in churches today.
However, the genuinely good Christian ladies who are free-spirited and don't force their piety are very rare and usually get married quickly.
For the hypocritical ladies who form holiness in Churches, men have learnt to see through the hypocrisy and forced piety.
Since birds have learnt to fly without perching, hunters have learnt to shoot without missing.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by cana882(m): 9:26am
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by abiolamitodun(m): 9:26am
GloriaNinja:sincerely speaking... work in an hotel ull see their secrets most especially the winners goers
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Ukalejohn(m): 9:26am
So true
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Gracesofar(m): 9:27am
In short. Guy man still wanna play around........... And all the above point will make u no go area to other ladies in church coz the lady and r friends will be the perfect monitoring spirit
But come to think of it all this realborn again ladies are the best to date, they r supportive, prayerful, reliable, and most of all, when you cheat on them they cry out their heart, blame it on the devil, pray together and still cook for u....... More so, u can trust ur kids growing up with them.
I mean the real born again ones
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by phlamesG: 9:27am
who says u must find wife in church in d first place?
D hyprocrisy of Nigerians is just too much.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Shinery0123(m): 9:28am
Next time say Why most Christian men look outside the church
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by YesNo: 9:28am
Oh mehn. the surprise and shock that comes from MOST BABES you met in church is just overwhelming. When she hits you with that drama and trauma then you go back and look at her church pictures and the way she is so LOVED in the church and how her pastor keeps giving her accolades and awards for every event. you would fine it hard to figure put where the drama she keeps serving you is coming from.
But when you meet a babe from outside church matters, you can chill and look at her better from a general and unbiased point of view and her behaviour is kinda easy to understand and reconcile and it would not really surprise you. rather than the one who has used the veil of religion to cover her face but she carry all the wahala of the world for her head.
same can be said for most guys too.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Ehins22(m): 9:28am
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by TaiKuun(m): 9:30am
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by judedwriter(m): 9:30am
GloriaNinja:Have you ever seen a perfect church goer, without any sin? Hmmm?
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by olamil34(m): 9:31am
Hehe
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by TheNobleProphet: 9:37am
It is sad that the church is full of lies/falsehood in this our present day than it has been before!
However, it is pertinent to note that, so many persons you find there are full of pretence, a major reason why you have to be extra-ordinarily careful both in terms of choosing a man or a woman to marry when it comes to anything that has to do with the church!
Shalom!
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by kushme: 9:39am
Mehn, this thread... I think I like it..
Nice one Op..
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by paymentvoucher: 9:41am
nice one OP
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by FrenchWay: 9:42am
...
The main reason:
Church girls are too spiritual. They are not flexible to the things of this world and in the oda room.
I rather go after Muinat my university bad girl.
She does it better dan a sexdoll.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Kizyte(m): 9:43am
True talk! Too much of everything is bad! I can't marry a girl that is too churchy.
NB: I don't want a pastor to take over my position as the husband by directing the affairs of my own family.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Lucin: 9:43am
churches are filled with the same regular bitches & slots you see everywhere.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Gkay1(m): 9:44am
service time
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by Olalan(m): 9:44am
it's just hypocrisy, you ask yourself if the girl you meet outside is not also a member of a religious institution.
Re: 4 Reasons Why Most Men Look Outside The Church For Wife by lumzybo: 9:46am
abiolamitodun:
Bro, all denominations/religion is involved. Not one is left out.
