The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says the scarcity of petrol is an attempt to sabotage the celebration of Christmas.

In the last three weeks, Nigerians have been finding it difficult to get petroleum products.

In a statement on Saturday, Kwamkur Samuel, director legal and public affairs, wondered why the scarcity of the petroleum products occurred during the Christmas celebration.

Samuel called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take measures to ensure that the product is made available.

“CAN is worried about the resurfacing of long queues at filling stations in Nigeria, after several increases in fuel price to ensure the availability of the product to all citizens,” the statement read.



“We are not only concerned that this seeming artificial scarcity happens mostly during Christmas period. We are also disturbed that everything is looking like an attempt to deliberately sabotage the celebration of Christmas by some people.

“We wonder why queues would suddenly resurface after all assurances and steps have been taken towards constant availability of petroleum product.

“We want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry of petroleum and other relevant stakeholders to take decisive measures towards ensuring that fuel is made available and accessible to all citizens within the shortest possible time at a controlled price.”

He said the failure of government to take measures against saboteurs is unacceptable to the church.

“Christmas season does not just happen; it is a worldwide annual celebration that is known to everyone. For authorities to behave like the season came suddenly and fail to take necessary measures to control the activities of saboteurs is unacceptable to the Church,” he said.

“We deeply view the negligence of relevant authorities to ensure fuel availability to citizens as deliberate and an attempt to exploit the citizens and particularly Christians who travel distances for the celebration.

“As we celebrate, let us all be security-conscious and remember the persecuted church in Adamawa, Kaduna, Borno and all other parts of Nigeria in our prayers and gifts.

“May we never forget to celebrate this Christmas with the reason for the season — the birth of the saviour of the world, Jesus Christ our Lord. Merry Christmas to all Nigerians and a prosperous New Year.”





Before, nko. The 5% must suffer. When you have religious fanatics masquerading as leaders, what do you expect. They will be smiling they have dealt with their enemies, but God will embarrass them at the appropriate time. This change is a curse to the nation of huts 38 Likes 2 Shares

You have to wonder why this fuel scarcity happens just around Christmas every year. They always do the sallah celebrations in peace but once it is time for Christmas, suddenly you begin to see long queues at filling stations.



This is an attack on Christian by Islamic forces. 52 Likes 4 Shares

lalasticlala

Already it has been sabotaged 9 Likes 1 Share

Now that is where our problem lies. Religion.

Now our problem occasioned by inaction of some incompetent people who specialize in blame game is now being given religious undertone to worsen our feelings. 41 Likes 2 Shares

Yoruba muslims will attack CAN for this 24 Likes 2 Shares

It has always been sabotaged but this year's is worst. 12 Likes 1 Share

It took Too long fr CAN to Say it out.



CAN talks too Gentle, If it did be DAT terrorist Ishaq oloyede The case did be different 16 Likes 2 Shares

Ohanaeze said it and I didn't believe it now CAN has said it again, I think this is deliberate. don't forget that this people have ears. 23 Likes

Buhari is anti Christ 15 Likes 2 Shares





At what level of ignorance should uttering such unrivalled bullsheet be pardoned?



Just stupid! CAN disappointed me.At what level of ignorance should uttering such unrivalled bullsheet be pardoned?Just stupid! 49 Likes 3 Shares

What Is A CAN What Are They Fvcking Saying 9 Likes

Really? Who are they blaming for the sabotage? What a very petty attempt to get involved in partisan politics. A few days ago it was Ohaneze crying of conspiracy against the Igbos and now this.

---

Why do prices of most stuff generally go up during Christmas, especially down south? Greedy Christians always trying to exploit the festive period for unusual profit.

---

BTW, I am not justifying the current fuel scarcity, neither am I exonorating the authorities. I'm just saying that issues should be situated properly. A few years ago we had a super Minister of Petroleum (Christian) under a Christian president, yet we still experienced petrol scarcity during every Christmas. 48 Likes 1 Share

It is !

Finally some people just Woke up from their Slumber.... 12 Likes

Rubbish government... 2 Likes

There's no such thing as 'Xmas'. Christmas is about Christ and Jesus isn't an "X".

Please! 5 Likes

JerryCAN 5 Likes

I agree!

What is wrong with this people.



Is this one not a normal thing that, during the festivities, that transfare will go up ?



I was in. Keke once, and the keke man told me that, drivers do go into agreement to find ways of increasing transfare during Christmas periods.. Knowing the number of people that will travel back home.



But first, Igbo peoples were saying, it was against them, and now, some dumb ones idiots in CAN are saying it is them that it is targeted against.



Why are people so dumb and shallow in this country ? 19 Likes 1 Share

Too many shallow organizations in Nigeria , even CAN doesnt understand the depth of the problem and opt to go for the shallow religious card ...this problem is as a result of shallow leadership and not religion jare . 17 Likes 1 Share

It's possible Sir.



But God will see us through this, including the Muslims, atheists, Unbelievers etc.

this one is so deep o so conspiracy av enter again...as if everything we were facing b4 wasn't enuf

So why did they not do the same during Easter ? Which is the foundation of Christianity ? 11 Likes 1 Share

Imagine... Dis one na talk? 7 Likes

Speechless........

First it was Ohaneze, now it's CAN. What kind of nonsense is this? How many times has CAN come out to decry corruption in government? Since when did hardship start having ethnic and religious colouration? What is this? 18 Likes

