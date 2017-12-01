"I mean to say 'He is All in All'.



The covenant, the signs, the judgement, thee remnant, the redemption, the true Adam, the Godhead..."



The phrase I obsess over in scripture is "in Christ".



It seems to me that everything - things for now and things for later - refer to, are fulfilled in, are provided by and glorify Him.



He is the Alpha and the Omega - the Null Set and the Set of All Sets.



He is Nothing and Everything.



He Contains Everything and is the slave (the lowest subset) of everything.



Worthy is the Lamb. He is the sacrifice that is made and the New Jerusalem that is opened by it.



All heaven - all hope- and all earth - all things to be handled - are made meaningless compared to Him and meaningful by Him.



Name it, claim it, storebit or cash it in. He is the cryptocurrency of Truth and the Gold standard pound of Flesh.



In Him is freedom to grasp (the curtain is torn) and freedom to abstain (it reveals an empty holy room).



Neither circumcision nor uncircumcision is anything.



In Christ all things find their fulfillment.



2 Corinthians 1:19 NIV



[19] For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was preached among you by us---by me and Silas and Timothy---was not "Yes" and "No," but in him it has always been "Yes."



The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you now and evermore."



Happy Christmas!!!