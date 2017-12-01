₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Whogoblog: 12:00am
@VIVIANGIST to You All
Happy Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 - Year Of Blessings
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Whogoblog: 12:00am
17 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by LifeIsGuhd(f): 12:01am
Merry Christmas Everyone.
11 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Whogoblog: 12:02am
LifeIsGuhd:
Yeah .... sure
3 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by madridguy(m): 12:04am
Wishing you all a blessed Christmas. May His Love encompass you and your love ones this season and always and give the strength to a re dedication to stand joyfully in His service.
Merry Christmas.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by john1035: 12:05am
Why did the Muslim boy above me book a space on a Christmas wishing thread, doesn't he know that it's haram
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Troublemaker007(m): 12:05am
Merry Christmas Nairalanders. Love one another be it a Muslim or a Christian. The birth of Christ is all about love and not food, drinks or sex.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by free2ryhme: 12:05am
Whogoblog:
ok
5 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by joystickextend1(m): 12:05am
Merry Christmas to all nairalanders ,and to all our esteemed customers ..Thanks for your unending patronage
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by sexaddict08(m): 12:05am
yeah....
thanking God for the gift of life.
hmnn...I never enter church this year oooo...me wey dey do evangelism those days. Na those pastors make me vex jor , I'm allergic to fraudsters
3 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by illydeco(m): 12:06am
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by axglide(m): 12:06am
"I mean to say 'He is All in All'.
The covenant, the signs, the judgement, thee remnant, the redemption, the true Adam, the Godhead..."
The phrase I obsess over in scripture is "in Christ".
It seems to me that everything - things for now and things for later - refer to, are fulfilled in, are provided by and glorify Him.
He is the Alpha and the Omega - the Null Set and the Set of All Sets.
He is Nothing and Everything.
He Contains Everything and is the slave (the lowest subset) of everything.
Worthy is the Lamb. He is the sacrifice that is made and the New Jerusalem that is opened by it.
All heaven - all hope- and all earth - all things to be handled - are made meaningless compared to Him and meaningful by Him.
Name it, claim it, storebit or cash it in. He is the cryptocurrency of Truth and the Gold standard pound of Flesh.
In Him is freedom to grasp (the curtain is torn) and freedom to abstain (it reveals an empty holy room).
Neither circumcision nor uncircumcision is anything.
In Christ all things find their fulfillment.
2 Corinthians 1:19 NIV
[19] For the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was preached among you by us---by me and Silas and Timothy---was not "Yes" and "No," but in him it has always been "Yes."
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you now and evermore."
Happy Christmas!!!
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by MrHim(m): 12:06am
Merry Christmas everyone!
3 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by rayvelez: 12:06am
Merry Christmas!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 12:06am
Merry Christmas Guys
2 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 12:06am
Shout-out to all the babeless guys and booless babes on nairaland
Have bae you say no, now lookat...
When your mates are going to flex after church you wee go home and go and sleep
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Deglaz(m): 12:06am
Christ for all...merry Christmas
2 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by LifeIsGuhd(f): 12:06am
Merry Christmas Mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by CNNN(f): 12:06am
5000 likes for my birthday.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by JimloveTM(m): 12:06am
Same
1 Like
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by dolphinife: 12:06am
Happy new year in advance
3 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by BornSinner316: 12:07am
1 Like
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Crystalclara(f): 12:07am
Merry Christmas to you all..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Drsmith01(m): 12:07am
Christ wasn't born on the 25th
5 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Ranchhoddas(m): 12:07am
Merry Christmas to all my friends and enemies.
Joyëux Noel.
1 Like
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Agromuda(m): 12:07am
Aidupe ara eni!
1 Like
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by SalamRushdie: 12:07am
Merry Christmas ..
2 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by ogaJona(m): 12:08am
happy Christmas to all nairalanders though this govt is trying to make it the worst but we must surely put them to shame and enjoy it warm heartedly
2 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by zero8zero(m): 12:08am
Viviangist where chicken na
1 Like
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Mskrisx(f): 12:08am
Merry Xmas to you Sir Dr Nwaamaikpe...
1 Like
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Hisxellency: 12:08am
merry Christmas to you all!! may the light of the birth of Christ shine upon our lives! cheers!!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Merry Christmas Nairalanders - 2017 by Gkemz(m): 12:08am
Merry Christmas all
2 Likes
