Watch Video Below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPfBbY65Osc



Nigeria Entertainers Jaywon, Mr Eazi, Ice prince Niniola, Ycee , DJ Jimmy jat and etc where asked what is MOI MOI in English. Lol you need to See their Funny Replies.

Bean cake nah!



But if u like call am

mai mai!

My my 3 Likes

marooh:

Bean cake nah!

What about akara?

MasViews:





What about akara?

Na wet bean cake Na wet bean cake 2 Likes

Should be bean pie since akara is bean cake

Steamed beans pudding. 39 Likes

emmieohmz:

Should be bean pie since akara is bean cake

Beans pudding's what it is in oyibo.

Moi-moi is moi-moi just like pizza is pizza (pizza is an Italian name). No english name abeg. 92 Likes 7 Shares

lalasticlala, seun, mynd44

baked beans 4 Likes 1 Share





For me, well. If you make it double m, then pronounce it with a British accent, then it english



For me, well. If you make it double m, then pronounce it with a British accent, then it english

Mmoi - mmoi Shikena

Beckino:

na so na so

viviangist:

baked beans I think beans pudding and akara is the cake







But then.... who English name help?

I do not see Englishmen try to give Nigerian names to their food neither do Italian, Frenchmen or Chinese



It is simply moimoi.

it they can't pronounce it, their whala.

I think beans pudding and akara is the cake

But then.... who English name help?

I do not see Englishmen try to give Nigerian names to their food neither do Italian, Frenchmen or Chinese

It is simply moimoi.

it they can't pronounce it, their whala.

I still find it hard to pronounce pomegranate and the last time I checked, it has not been given a Nigerian name

'My oh My' 1 Like 1 Share

Moi moi is called Bean Pudding.



Akara is Bean Cake. 6 Likes 2 Shares

MasViews:





What about akara?

Very correct. I think moi moi is bean pudding because making it follows the same process of making pudding. Well, that's what my kids call it. Lol.

Beans Pudding

Some dude said Beans flecks.

#Respect 3 Likes

Moi bean

I think its hamburger...



Meanwhile somewhere in 9ja 7 Likes

dnt disturb our peace with a word with no english than moimoi. 2 Likes

Bean Mould or Bean Moi 1 Like

Bean pudding 1 Like

Beckino:

,Thank u my sister

Ok

confidence , with his thick voice. See as Terry Apala fail with, with his thick voice.

Dey deceive unaselfs

Beckino:

Very good one. No mind stupid Nigerians, moi moi, just like pizza Na pizza