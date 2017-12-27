₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by IamBoobs: 12:04pm On Dec 25
Nigeria Entertainers Jaywon, Mr Eazi, Ice prince Niniola, Ycee , DJ Jimmy jat and etc where asked what is MOI MOI in English. Lol you need to See their Funny Replies.
Watch Video Below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPfBbY65Osc
cc: lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by marooh: 12:22pm On Dec 25
Bean cake nah!
But if u like call am
mai mai!
My my
3 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by MasViews: 12:22pm On Dec 25
marooh:What about akara?
18 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by marooh: 12:36pm On Dec 25
MasViews:
Na wet bean cake
2 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by emmieohmz: 4:37pm On Dec 25
Should be bean pie since akara is bean cake
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Probz(m): 3:03am On Dec 26
Steamed beans pudding.
39 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Probz(m): 3:03am On Dec 26
emmieohmz:
Beans pudding’s what it is in oyibo.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Beckino(f): 7:48pm On Dec 26
Moi-moi is moi-moi just like pizza is pizza (pizza is an Italian name). No english name abeg.
92 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by IamBoobs: 3:52pm
lalasticlala, seun, mynd44
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by viviangist: 5:20pm
baked beans
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by XavierBlue(m): 5:20pm
If you don't know the answer, go and ask one fine slay queen. she will tell you the origin of the word, who invented the word, when it was first used, and where and time twas used. It their work to know things
For me, well. If you make it double m, then pronounce it with a British accent, then it english
Mmoi - mmoi Shikena
3 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by ogwoliun: 5:21pm
Beckino:na so
5 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by biodunjazz: 5:21pm
Guysssss many would doubt this just like my niggaz, I reserve dia names .lol... we all know about it together but just two of us got paid for ordinary viewing websites.. now my other niggaz wanna learn...lol.. that's life ...
check my signature and share ur own testimony
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by sammieguze(m): 5:21pm
viviangist:I think beans pudding and akara is the cake
But then.... who English name help?
I do not see Englishmen try to give Nigerian names to their food neither do Italian, Frenchmen or Chinese
It is simply moimoi.
it they can't pronounce it, their whala.
I still find it hard to pronounce pomegranate and the last time I checked, it has not been given a Nigerian name
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by wtfcoded: 5:21pm
'My oh My'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Odianose13(m): 5:21pm
Moi moi is called Bean Pudding.
Akara is Bean Cake.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Bollinger(m): 5:22pm
MasViews:
Very correct. I think moi moi is bean pudding because making it follows the same process of making pudding. Well, that's what my kids call it. Lol.
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Segny(f): 5:22pm
Beans Pudding
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Elthugnificent(m): 5:22pm
Some dude said Beans flecks.
#Respect
3 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Gwilld(m): 5:22pm
Moi bean
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by wintersnow(m): 5:22pm
I think its hamburger...
Meanwhile somewhere in 9ja
7 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by PitexyBaba(m): 5:23pm
dnt disturb our peace with a word with no english than moimoi.
2 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Stevengerd(m): 5:23pm
Bean Mould or Bean Moi
1 Like
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Esteemboy: 5:23pm
Bean pudding
1 Like
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Uyi168(m): 5:23pm
Beckino:,Thank u my sister
1 Like
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by deebrain(m): 5:24pm
Ok
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:25pm
See as Terry Apala fail with confidence , with his thick voice.
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by SlimBrawnie(f): 5:25pm
Dey deceive unaselfs
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by mickapolo: 5:26pm
Why is this kind useless topic dey make front page? all nairaland moderators make una receive sense
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by selfmadeboss: 5:26pm
Beckino:Very good one. No mind stupid Nigerians, moi moi, just like pizza Na pizza
2 Likes
|Re: What Is Moi Moi In English? See Funny Replies From Nigeria Entertainners by dasparrow: 5:27pm
The English name for moi-moi is steamed bean pudding.
