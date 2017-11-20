₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,465 members, 3,989,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 December 2017 at 05:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos (21584 Views)
Biodun Okeowo Curvy In Christmas Pictures / Halima Abubakar Bares Cleavage In Christmas Photos / Onyi Alex And Her Camel Toe In Christmas Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:30pm On Dec 25
@YomzzyBlog
Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus shared the photos below as she posed with a ram and other christmas gifts.
She captioned one of the photos;
"Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance creative Director @tiannahsplacempire make up by @eniola_badmus and Dede ��� by @studiofresco Graphics Design @maxstudiosng"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/12/actress-eniola-badmus-share-adorable.html
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:30pm On Dec 25
@2nd Pix: The Ram aced it, Nice pose
See More >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/12/actress-eniola-badmus-share-adorable.html
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by NwaChibuzor909: 4:31pm On Dec 25
Between _cowgirl and d0ggy I no know which one go sweet with this girl pass.
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by OrestesDante(m): 4:39pm On Dec 25
∆ Is "adorable" the only word to describe pictures? Make una find another word nah? ∆
18 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by Jodha(f): 4:44pm On Dec 25
If that animal could talk... Em go shout say "nah die I dey"...
19 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by labanj1(m): 5:27pm On Dec 25
That ram dey form. E think say e no go follow Christmas go. Shior!
17 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by MrHistorian: 9:12pm On Dec 25
Ironically beautiful.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by chibike69: 9:13pm On Dec 25
blood of Zachariah
this fat pig on top of one innocent ram
chai
6 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by Ruggedfitness: 9:14pm On Dec 25
"Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance creative Director @tiannahsplacempire make up by @eniola_badmus and Dede ��� by @studiofresco Graphics Design @maxstudiosng"
At least she is not in her undies, bikini or exposing breasts.
In Other News
Check Out The Photos Of Lizzie Velasquez AKA The Ugliest Woman In The World
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/viral-photos-of-woman-labelled-as.html
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by gbadexy(m): 9:14pm On Dec 25
The expression on the face of the ram in the pictures though!
Ram is bae
11 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by HRich(m): 9:14pm On Dec 25
Where's the Adorable Picture bikonu??
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by Standardcosting: 9:14pm On Dec 25
Ram for Christmas.
Well I don't blame her when she's bleached her hide, she must have bleached her brain too!
Pervert
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by dayleke(m): 9:14pm On Dec 25
That ram is not serious o...
Look at its face while Eniola was sitting on it...
Looks like it was enjoying it sef...
Like it was getting a massage. ..
Crazy ram....
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by oodua1stson: 9:14pm On Dec 25
A cow and a ram
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by victorakpabome: 9:15pm On Dec 25
YomzzyDBlogger:
All these silly bloggers should stop abusing the word PLUS SIZED. This woman is not plus SIZED, she is FAT
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by Mckandre(m): 9:15pm On Dec 25
this ram Aced this photo, pose pass the rider sef
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by dayleke(m): 9:16pm On Dec 25
gbadexy:
That ram got swag fa
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by williamdeluxe(m): 9:16pm On Dec 25
all I kan see is two plus sized friends avin a good time
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by engrme11: 9:17pm On Dec 25
oodua1stson:overload!!!!....cow on top ram
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by Dasherz(f): 9:18pm On Dec 25
i love the ram' s facial expression .. be like ride me mama
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by kelvyn7(m): 9:18pm On Dec 25
The ram sef pose pass her
But she shouldn't be sitting on the small ram na
See the hind leg of the ram don bend
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by KingRabota: 9:20pm On Dec 25
I can believe that people are stupid but I can't understand why they would want to advertise it.
Am I the only person seeing this Eye Sore.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by wonlasewonimi: 9:20pm On Dec 25
They look alike
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by sudaisbeard(m): 9:20pm On Dec 25
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by BlackDBagba: 9:21pm On Dec 25
Her
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by Holluwahsheyi(m): 9:22pm On Dec 25
the ram b like oh my God which kind whalla be this
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by purem(m): 9:23pm On Dec 25
Today ppl just dey upload foto anyhow
Na only God knw hw many virgins wey go see blood 4 her pants sef
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by simeotexy: 9:23pm On Dec 25
but she fine o
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by UbanmeUdie: 9:24pm On Dec 25
To Eniola Badmus:
It is foolishness to poss with a creature prettier than yourself.
Ugly "mucheche".
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by gbadexy(m): 9:24pm On Dec 25
sudaisbeard:guy loosen up and stop reading unnecessary meaning. though your thoughts are a product of your mindset.
The ram looked like it was enjoying the company of the rider in both pictures.
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by IVORY2009(m): 9:26pm On Dec 25
NwaChibuzor909:
|Re: Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:27pm On Dec 25
The Ram is photogenic.
1 Like
Omoni Oboli's 38th Birthday Party In Pictures / Oge Okoye's Childhood Throwback Photo / Yetunde Kimberly Savage Stuns In New Sizzling Photos
Viewing this topic: 9japrof(m), awoo47, Kockane(m), Panelbeater(m), amychizzy, Haywhymoney(m), Adamrealman78, Baronesschandus(f), femakins, soxhixco, MegMich(m) and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23