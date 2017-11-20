Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus Poses With Ram In Christmas Photos (21584 Views)

@YomzzyBlog



Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus shared the photos below as she posed with a ram and other christmas gifts.



She captioned one of the photos;



"Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance creative Director @tiannahsplacempire make up by @eniola_badmus and Dede ��� by @studiofresco Graphics Design @maxstudiosng"

aced it, Nice pose





Between _cowgirl and d0ggy I no know which one go sweet with this girl pass. 4 Likes









∆ Is "adorable" the only word to describe pictures? Make una find another word nah? ∆ 18 Likes

If that animal could talk... Em go shout say "nah die I dey"... 19 Likes

That ram dey form. E think say e no go follow Christmas go. Shior! 17 Likes

Ironically beautiful.

blood of Zachariah







this fat pig on top of one innocent ram



chai 6 Likes

At least she is not in her undies, bikini or exposing breasts.



Ram is bae The expression on the face of the ram in the pictures though!Ram is bae 11 Likes

Where's the Adorable Picture bikonu?? 2 Likes

Ram for Christmas.



Well I don't blame her when she's bleached her hide, she must have bleached her brain too!



Pervert

That ram is not serious o...

Look at its face while Eniola was sitting on it...

Looks like it was enjoying it sef...

Like it was getting a massage. ..

Crazy ram.... 3 Likes

A cow and a ram

All these silly bloggers should stop abusing the word PLUS SIZED. This woman is not plus SIZED, she is FAT All these silly bloggers should stop abusing the word PLUS SIZED. This woman is not plus SIZED, she is FAT

this ram Aced this photo, pose pass the rider sef 2 Likes

gbadexy:

The expression on the face of the ram in the pictures though!

Ram is bae

That ram got swag fa That ram got swag fa

all I kan see is two plus sized friends avin a good time 2 Likes

oodua1stson:

A cow and a ram overload!!!!....cow on top ram overload!!!!....cow on top ram

i love the ram' s facial expression .. be like ride me mama 3 Likes







But she shouldn't be sitting on the small ram na

See the hind leg of the ram don bend The ram sef pose pass herBut she shouldn't be sitting on the small ram naSee the hind leg of the ram don bend 3 Likes

I can believe that people are stupid but I can't understand why they would want to advertise it.



Am I the only person seeing this Eye Sore.

They look alike

gbadexy:

The expression on the face of the ram in the pictures though!

Ram is bae Ram Is Bae?? gbadexy:

The expression on the face of the ram in the pictures though!

Ram is bae Ram Is Bae?? Ram Is Bae??Ram Is Bae??

Her

the ram b like oh my God which kind whalla be this

Today ppl just dey upload foto anyhow





Na only God knw hw many virgins wey go see blood 4 her pants sef 3 Likes

but she fine o









To Eniola Badmus:





It is foolishness to poss with a creature prettier than yourself.



Ugly "mucheche". To Eniola Badmus:It is foolishness to poss with a creature prettier than yourself.Ugly "mucheche".

sudaisbeard:



Ram Is Bae??

Ram Is Bae?? guy loosen up and stop reading unnecessary meaning. though your thoughts are a product of your mindset.

The ram looked like it was enjoying the company of the rider in both pictures. guy loosen up and stop reading unnecessary meaning. though your thoughts are a product of your mindset.The ram looked like it was enjoying the company of the rider in both pictures.

NwaChibuzor909:

Between _cowgirl and d0ggy I no know which one go sweet with this girl pass.