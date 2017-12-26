₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by ftosino(m): 4:29pm
pls man u don't score first half, you can win fulltime, pls united fans help me beg them too burnley 1st half winning
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 4:30pm
Martial, Felaini, Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailey, Michael Carrick,......... Man Utd missing these guys.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Nickizoe(f): 4:30pm
Did I say anything
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Rahmoney(m): 4:31pm
oloriooko:
Pieces you mean
Take your time before typing bro
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by egorov(m): 4:31pm
Where can I stream this match pl
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Rahmoney(m): 4:33pm
ftosino:
Onitete
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Allylic(f): 4:34pm
GGMU....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by omenekennedy(m): 4:34pm
egorov:In your village, with your local oldies
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by oloriooko(m): 4:35pm
Rahmoney:Thanks bro for the correction
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Judolisco(m): 4:36pm
Wat a goal
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 4:36pm
GOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Ghnaija(m): 4:36pm
Gobe
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by greiboy(m): 4:36pm
cc Donaldduke2019
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 4:37pm
What is all these
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by oloriooko(m): 4:37pm
Wahala for our neighbours
2-0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by ChappyChase(m): 4:37pm
Man U
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by omenekennedy(m): 4:37pm
the don score again o. I will Bleep this nairaland girls today.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by phetto(m): 4:37pm
Man u is done
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Greenbullet(m): 4:38pm
Jesus , na man it'd be this.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by freebuddy: 4:38pm
Man utd dey collect again. Best they can get from this is a draw.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by quickly: 4:38pm
2 kondo
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Sheun001(m): 4:38pm
LesbianBoy:Hahahahahahah
Manure fan
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by obafemee80(m): 4:38pm
Man U 0 - 2 Burnley
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Proudlyngwa(m): 4:39pm
Kai I have die
0-2 in favor of Burnley at old Trafford.
Thank God I am not wasting my data on streaming.
Useless Mourinho
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by mazimee(m): 4:39pm
Manchester united should start training for their next match like I said earier
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by KendrickAyomide(m): 4:39pm
Two/zero lmao. man u na Fool sha
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:39pm
Lukaku dies.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by iamleumas: 4:39pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Toflez(m): 4:39pm
aye mi temi Na mi
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Dam5reey(m): 4:39pm
motivation LACKING
GIVE CITY The LEAGUE TOMORROW
|Re: Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live by Ghostmode2two(m): 4:39pm
The game don red ooo
