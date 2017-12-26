Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Burnley (2 - 2) - Live (14873 Views)

pls man u don't score first half, you can win fulltime, pls united fans help me beg them too burnley 1st half winning

Martial, Felaini, Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailey, Michael Carrick,......... Man Utd missing these guys.

Did I say anything 1 Like

oloriooko:

United struggling to defend set paces



Where can I stream this match pl

3 Likes

ftosino:

Onitete Onitete 1 Like

GGMU....

egorov:

Rahmoney:







Wat a goal

GOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL 1 Like

Gobe

cc Donaldduke2019

What is all these



2-0 Wahala for our neighbours2-0 1 Like

Man U 22 Likes

the don score again o. I will Bleep this nairaland girls today. the don score again o. I will Bleep this nairaland girls today.

Man u is done

Jesus , na man it'd be this.

Man utd dey collect again. Best they can get from this is a draw. 8 Likes

2 kondo

LesbianBoy:

Man U 0 - 2 Burnley

Kai I have die



0-2 in favor of Burnley at old Trafford.



Thank God I am not wasting my data on streaming.



























Useless Mourinho





Manchester united should start training for their next match like I said earier Manchester united should start training for their next match like I said earier 2 Likes

Two/zero lmao. man u na Fool sha

Lukaku dies.

14 Likes

aye mi temi Na mi



GIVE CITY The LEAGUE TOMORROW motivation LACKINGGIVE CITY The LEAGUE TOMORROW 1 Like