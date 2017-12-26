₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Having a job is a sign of maturity, independence and an essence of survival. Being able to go to a particular place daily is a commitment that makes life worth living.
READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/lesson-getting-better-job-fired/
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Xtaceeey:
Too long
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Onyiibazz:
The guy above me! WHY
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by matrix199(m):
The only lesson is that time was wasted enriching another man.
What to do next is become your own boss. Use the experience from your previous job to create a job for yourself, full-time or part-time.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by simplemach(m):
Why will you even allow them sack you, why not resign for your integrity to remain intact?
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by slawomir:
When one door of happiness closes, another opens but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened
that is why some times government job is better o. federal government job to be precise not state government job that they do not pay on time
no one will threaten you with sack letter
except you have done something wrong and even if you do. the worse you get is a query letter and it affects your promotion for that year
after that year or period your promotion continue
there are always union to fight for such workers welfare
although all these unions are very corrupt
like our union they deduct two thousand naira from our salary every month but there is nothing to show for it.
they don't fight any reasonable battle for us
up till now our over time allowance, shifting allowance and hazard allowance remain unpaid
in fact life dey tire person sometimes but wetin man go do
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by SportBlogger(m):
Nice
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by LukeLook:
Let a German-based NGO in Nigeria not fire U. They have the habit of giving bad recommendation behind your back to every international organization.
https://ng.boell.org/
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by MaryBenn(f):
Too long... But I'll read
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Divay22(f):
Every spirit of laziness in me must end this 2017
Amen.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by simplemach(m):
Xtaceeey:Don't you think there might be a secret in it for you?
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by dafeyankee:
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Frayvier:
A good one! This shows a need to step up our game in and outside of having a job.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by live4ever:
While searching, look for a small place where you can also volunteer so your cv won't be blank or have two much vacuum.
It will also give you an opportunity to leave home and interact with people, thus improving your opportunity to get a new job
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by anyicash(m):
This is a masterpiece
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Adesege(m):
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by hemartins(m):
Wonderful story.
Never stop learning something new.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by NubiLove(m):
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Nonnyflex(m):
Very insightful
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Bollinger(m):
Xtaceeey:
Let me break it down for you in the simplest form. Looking for a job is a game of numbers. It has nothing to do with whatever god you worship or how hard you pray. You have to understand how to apply math and probability to whatever you do in life. I used to get job offers left right and center. Here's how; Back then, i used to buy guardian newspapers every tuesday plus any newspaper i knew always placed ads for jobs. And then i would buy a stack of envelopes and stamps. I would apply for everything in sight even if i was not qualified for it. I studied public administration in Nigeria and all my working career was in marketing. First in retail merchandising and then brand management. In a week, i would have applied for at least 10 to 15 ads. That's about 60 ads a month. Multiply that by 3 months. No how no how, out of that 60, 10 go call me for interview. My friends used to wonder why and how i was changing jobs. But, that being said, hopefully you had already prepared yourself over the years for these job interviews. The way you carry and express yourself and also ensuring you had/have the verbal and mental skills to engage whoever is interviewing you. That in itself is a big challenge in Nigeria. So called graduates cannot hold a conversation even if their lives depended on it. Doubt me? Just scroll through all the threads on NL and witness what so called graduates are spewing.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by majekdom2:
Getting fired does not equal incompetence rather it's a sign that there is that thing in you waiting to be unleashed- one way life helps us. Terminantion/jobloss is a period to discover your real self mostimes. For instance, a guy was gathered because he was arranging union and motivating employees to stand for their right. right. It simply means his passion is "people". Helping people get what belongs to them and saying No when there is a wrong. This will be an opportunity to venture into a social enterprise for human rights.
So, Job loss is really an opportunity for determined, motivated, focused, insightful individuals. I have been there and I can tell. It won't be an easy journey. Save while working because it will be a long tough road but truth is it will come best than imagined.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by lebete3000:
Xtaceeey:
Then you tell your boss to pay as you go.
Abi
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by CandidNotes:
simplemach:
He was taken unawares...
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Gerrard59(m):
matrix199:
Not everyone can be an employer. Using your flawed argument, the individual he will employ will be enriching Omoruyi instead of delving into entrepreneurship. Moreover, entrepreneurship in Nigeria isn't for the fainthearted.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by loomer:
Life na stages.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by MsFaith(f):
One thing I learnt here is forgiveness. If he had carried on with bitterness against his former CEO, he probably would have been frustrated instead moving forward
