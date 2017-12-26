₦airaland Forum

A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired

A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by nairametrics: 10:57am
Having a job is a sign of maturity, independence and an essence of survival. Being able to go to a particular place daily is a commitment that makes life worth living.

To have that expectation of being paid, your essence and purpose taken away from you is demoralizing. But it is not the end of you as a person. They (the company) lost, not you.
Let’s show you how to get a new job after such a bitter experience.
Getting fired from a job can be emotionally devastating and physically draining. If not well handled, it can inflict a deep scar on a person’s already bruised psyche. It is a sensitive and absolutely daunting event that every employee wishes would never occur in a lifetime. Unfortunately, it does occur and most times without warning. When it does, picking up the pieces could be a pretty herculean task. It takes so much effort and bravery to get up from the depths of despair and start all over again, the process of looking for a new job.

The unceremonious dismissal

On the 12th of July 2015, I was in the control room at exactly 4:23pm trying to write a daily routine report about the plant and other auxiliary equipment when the Chief Executive Officer walked in unannounced. He sat down quietly and within 10 minutes, a colleague of mine, Omoruyi, who was in the instrument and control department equally walked in and greeted the CEO. Unexpectedly, the greeting was not reciprocated. It was unusual for the CEO to behave the way he did, so I knew instantly that there was a problem somewhere, especially when he asked Omoruyi to have a private chat with him after this.

The next morning as we were going to work, the driver gave us the sad news of how Omoruyi had been given a letter terminating his appointment the day before. I was angry and at the same time confused as to why this hard working fellow had been fired. To add salt to injury, he was given 48 hours to vacate the company’s official guest house. It was a devastating blow to a man who was looking to build a career for himself with the company.



The truth about the whole drama of Omoruyi’s letter of termination was revealed a few days later when I called him on phone. He confided in me that management was not comfortable with the way he was fighting for workers’ welfare. The CEO was uncomfortable with his several moves to gather workers to fight for their rights. He terminated his appointment instantly to avoid the embarrassing situation of losing his position as CEO.

It was a huge blow to Omoruyi as his wife had just put to bed, twins. He had to travel back to Benin, to be with the family. He also had to pick up the pieces of his life and start planning ways to get back on his feet. He stayed positive in the midst of this turbulent time of his career. He had to be positive and remained focus on continuing to be relevant in the midst of the ugly situation that cut short his promising career.

Getting back on your feet
Maintain a positive attitude

Positivity is a key factor in your recovery from the shock of the loss of a job. The more positive an individual is, the more the possibility of the individual putting himself in proper shape for opportunities that may eventually show up in the no distant time.

He expressed no regret or resentment for being fired from the job. Omoruyi had every right to feel resentment towards the management he had served faithfully for more than seven years, but he refused to feel that way. He had no regrets for being fired for speaking his mind and fighting for the rights of co-workers. Resentment or regret over an issue as sensitive as a sack or dismissal can create vacuum in the life of an individual. He shared with me his thoughts on this when I visited him few months after his dismissal:

“My being fired was like a door had been shut against me. As long as I don’t regret or resent the CEO for my dismissal, other doors will eventually open up.”

Make use of your free time by improving on your knowledge and skills

Life after being laid off work doesn’t have to be boring. It should open new doors for upgrading one’s self in any area that needs upgrading. There are thousands of avenues available for one to improve and harness his skill level within a short period of time.

Weeks became months and when he saw that he could improve upon his knowledge and skill base, rather than staying indoors waiting for opportunities to show up, he decided to enroll for two online information technology programs. It was a smart move as the programs were free, and offered an amazing opportunity to upgrade his IT skills and add something unique to his CV. It took him three months to complete the programs which came with certificates of accomplishment.

Constantly be on the look-out for new job opportunities

In the midst of daily improvement and upgrading of his knowledge base, Omoruyi still went ahead to apply for different job openings in the power sector. A sector he had put in so much and had been trained both locally and internationally by Siemens Germany, a power generation company which deploys the latest IT technology in servers and power generation equipment worldwide. Twice he applied for vacant positions in two different companies. Twice he met with negative responses, but he never gave up.

Most times, after a sack, some just lose the passion to move on with their careers. It is like the wind had been taken out of their sails and they are totally grounded.

In July this year, I got the cheering news that Omoruyi had eventually gotten the much needed breakthrough he had always hoped for. He applied and got employed by a private power plant based in Edo state. It was pure delight I felt inside, as I knew what he had gone through during the past months while job hunting. His persistence had eventually paid off and he joined the new company as a middle management staff with a decent welfare package.

The interview process was conducted by Siemens Germany as part of their oversight functions in their capacity as operations and maintenance facilitators for the plant. Fortunately, owing to his training in Germany and his experience in his former place of work, Omoruyi was able to share his ideas about the power industry convincingly and Siemens was impressed by his abilities and skills in instrumentation and control monitoring.

Another added advantage was his 3 months online IT training program which was focused on latest trends in the deployment of server technology in power generation equipment; it proved helpful during his job interview as he had not just experience from his previous work place but also, his new found knowledge of the IT industry which gave him an edge over other applicants.

Apart from being persistent, one must have a solid understanding of one’s job and be willing to improve. So many people get lazy and complacent when it comes to expanding their horizons outside their job briefs. This may prove disastrous if things go south as a result of redundancy or restructuring.


READ MORE: https://nairametrics.com/lesson-getting-better-job-fired/

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Xtaceeey: 3:31pm
Too long

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Onyiibazz: 3:31pm
The guy above me! WHY

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by matrix199(m): 3:32pm
The only lesson is that time was wasted enriching another man.


What to do next is become your own boss. Use the experience from your previous job to create a job for yourself, full-time or part-time.

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by simplemach(m): 3:34pm
Why will you even allow them sack you, why not resign for your integrity to remain intact?
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by slawomir: 3:36pm
When one door of happiness closes, another opens but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened

that is why some times government job is better o. federal government job to be precise not state government job that they do not pay on time
no one will threaten you with sack letter
except you have done something wrong and even if you do. the worse you get is a query letter and it affects your promotion for that year
after that year or period your promotion continue
there are always union to fight for such workers welfare
although all these unions are very corrupt

like our union they deduct two thousand naira from our salary every month but there is nothing to show for it.

they don't fight any reasonable battle for us
up till now our over time allowance, shifting allowance and hazard allowance remain unpaid
in fact life dey tire person sometimes but wetin man go do

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by SportBlogger(m): 3:36pm
Nice shocked

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by LukeLook: 3:36pm
Let a German-based NGO in Nigeria not fire U. They have the habit of giving bad recommendation behind your back to every international organization.
https://ng.boell.org/

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by MaryBenn(f): 3:36pm
Too long... But I'll read
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Divay22(f): 3:37pm
Every spirit of laziness in me must end this 2017

Amen.

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by simplemach(m): 3:38pm
Xtaceeey:
Too long
Don't you think there might be a secret in it for you?

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by dafeyankee: 3:39pm
Pk
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Frayvier: 3:39pm
A good one! This shows a need to step up our game in and outside of having a job.

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by live4ever: 3:40pm
While searching, look for a small place where you can also volunteer so your cv won't be blank or have two much vacuum.
It will also give you an opportunity to leave home and interact with people, thus improving your opportunity to get a new job

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by anyicash(m): 3:45pm
This is a masterpiece

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Adesege(m): 3:45pm
Hehehe
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by hemartins(m): 3:48pm
Wonderful story.
Never stop learning something new.

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by NubiLove(m): 3:49pm
smiley

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Nonnyflex(m): 3:51pm
Very insightful

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Bollinger(m): 3:53pm
Xtaceeey:
Too long

Let me break it down for you in the simplest form. Looking for a job is a game of numbers. It has nothing to do with whatever god you worship or how hard you pray. You have to understand how to apply math and probability to whatever you do in life. I used to get job offers left right and center. Here's how; Back then, i used to buy guardian newspapers every tuesday plus any newspaper i knew always placed ads for jobs. And then i would buy a stack of envelopes and stamps. I would apply for everything in sight even if i was not qualified for it. I studied public administration in Nigeria and all my working career was in marketing. First in retail merchandising and then brand management. In a week, i would have applied for at least 10 to 15 ads. That's about 60 ads a month. Multiply that by 3 months. No how no how, out of that 60, 10 go call me for interview. My friends used to wonder why and how i was changing jobs. But, that being said, hopefully you had already prepared yourself over the years for these job interviews. The way you carry and express yourself and also ensuring you had/have the verbal and mental skills to engage whoever is interviewing you. That in itself is a big challenge in Nigeria. So called graduates cannot hold a conversation even if their lives depended on it. Doubt me? Just scroll through all the threads on NL and witness what so called graduates are spewing.

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by majekdom2: 3:57pm
Getting fired does not equal incompetence rather it's a sign that there is that thing in you waiting to be unleashed- one way life helps us. Terminantion/jobloss is a period to discover your real self mostimes. For instance, a guy was gathered because he was arranging union and motivating employees to stand for their right. right. It simply means his passion is "people". Helping people get what belongs to them and saying No when there is a wrong. This will be an opportunity to venture into a social enterprise for human rights.
So, Job loss is really an opportunity for determined, motivated, focused, insightful individuals. I have been there and I can tell. It won't be an easy journey. Save while working because it will be a long tough road but truth is it will come best than imagined.

Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by lebete3000: 4:14pm
Xtaceeey:
Too long

Then you tell your boss to pay as you go.

Abi undecided
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by CandidNotes: 4:40pm
simplemach:
Why will you even allow them sack you, why not resign for your integrity to remain intact?

He was taken unawares...
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by Gerrard59(m): 4:51pm
matrix199:
The only lesson is that time was wasted enriching another man.


What to do next is become your own boss. Use the experience from your previous job to create a job for yourself, full-time or part-time.




Not everyone can be an employer. Using your flawed argument, the individual he will employ will be enriching Omoruyi instead of delving into entrepreneurship. Moreover, entrepreneurship in Nigeria isn't for the fainthearted.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by loomer: 4:52pm
Life na stages.
Re: A Lesson On Getting A Better Job After Being Fired by MsFaith(f): 5:23pm
One thing I learnt here is forgiveness. If he had carried on with bitterness against his former CEO, he probably would have been frustrated instead moving forward

