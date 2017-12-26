Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 (3892 Views)

Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 / Arsenal Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 1st October 2017 / Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





David Luiz is still out with a knee injury and midfielder Charly Musonda is absent because of a groin problem.



Brighton defender Shane Duffy is available again after serving a one-game suspension.



On-loan forward Izzy Brown is ineligible against his parent club, while Steve Sidwell remains sidelined with a back injury





http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42360018 Chelsea top scorer Alvaro Morata has completed his one-match ban and is set to return for the visit of Brighton.David Luiz is still out with a knee injury and midfielder Charly Musonda is absent because of a groin problem.Brighton defender Shane Duffy is available again after serving a one-game suspension.On-loan forward Izzy Brown is ineligible against his parent club, while Steve Sidwell remains sidelined with a back injury

Chelsea must surely lose.

like for Chelsea to win share for Chelsea to loose 13 Likes 1 Share

Chelsea 3-0

Quote me later.

Full time



Chelsea 0 - 1 Brighton 1 Like

The sky is blue, sure chelsea is winning the match

hmm

Deejavu1:

Chelsea 3-0 Quote me later. liar liar

Mods should stop this unfair attitude of shunning Man City games

This is unacceptable and not good for the forum image

Man City was a former champion and undoubtedly the title holder of this season, please give them the respect they deserve

Lala and co take note!

Remember the gap is now 14 points

LesbianBoy:

Full time



Chelsea 0 - 1 Brighton Your opinion, guess what, at the end of the game if you bet that chelsea gonna lose, ur money is gone. Quote me later Your opinion, guess what, at the end of the game if you bet that chelsea gonna lose, ur money is gone. Quote me later

Chelsea all the way, we go dull their brightness

Chelsea 3 - 0 Briton. morata to score the opening goal.

I pray and hope Chelsea lose this one as a Liverpool fan

chelsea will win

We are ready for brighton

we need victory in this match, no complacency boys.



maximum concentration and tactical discipline please.

Chelsea all d way

I want to bliv we won't be disappointed again by getin trashed by dis club again? Bkuz Chelsea has been breaking bettings since a while.

Up Brighton

full time correct score Che 3 Vs 1 Brighton

oloriooko:

Mods should stop this unfair attitude of shunning Man City games

This is unacceptable and not good for the forum image

Man City was a former champion and undoubtedly the title holder of this season, please give them the respect they deserve

Lala and co take note!

Remember the gap is now 14 points Proof that money really can't buy everything. Proof that money really can't buy everything.

Unlimited22:



Proof that money really can't buy everything. Use your money na why you angry way we use ours

We got the best coach in the world

Ee are assembling the best team in the world

We have the best youth academy in England

How can you be mad over these Use your money na why you angry way we use oursWe got the best coach in the worldEe are assembling the best team in the worldWe have the best youth academy in EnglandHow can you be mad over these

oloriooko:



Use your money na why you angry way we use ours

We got the best coach in the world

Ee are assembling the best team in the world

We have the best youth academy in England

How can you be mad over these BRo, compliments of the season.

Please continue your national assembly. BRo, compliments of the season.Please continue your national assembly. 1 Like

Unlimited22:



BRo, compliments of the season.

Please continue your national assembly. Same 2u bro Same 2u bro

ritababe:

Chelsea must surely lose. U Don forget say today na bossing day, Chelsea go boss dem confuse U Don forget say today na bossing day, Chelsea go boss dem confuse

Fix 3point for Chelsea 1 Like

Chelsea FC wins today by three goals to one

quote me after the match.

Chelsea FC wins today by three goals to one

quote me after the match.