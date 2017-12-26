₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Dyt(f): 1:12pm
Chelsea top scorer Alvaro Morata has completed his one-match ban and is set to return for the visit of Brighton.
David Luiz is still out with a knee injury and midfielder Charly Musonda is absent because of a groin problem.
Brighton defender Shane Duffy is available again after serving a one-game suspension.
On-loan forward Izzy Brown is ineligible against his parent club, while Steve Sidwell remains sidelined with a back injury
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42360018
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by ritababe(f): 2:32pm
Chelsea must surely lose.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by ajimotoke(m): 2:34pm
like for Chelsea to win share for Chelsea to loose
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Deejavu1(m): 2:35pm
Chelsea 3-0
Quote me later.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 2:38pm
Full time
Chelsea 0 - 1 Brighton
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by farihafaheemah(m): 2:38pm
The sky is blue, sure chelsea is winning the match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Ali1king: 2:39pm
hmm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Ali1king: 2:39pm
Deejavu1:liar
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by oloriooko(m): 2:40pm
Mods should stop this unfair attitude of shunning Man City games
This is unacceptable and not good for the forum image
Man City was a former champion and undoubtedly the title holder of this season, please give them the respect they deserve
Lala and co take note!
Remember the gap is now 14 points
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by farihafaheemah(m): 2:40pm
LesbianBoy:Your opinion, guess what, at the end of the game if you bet that chelsea gonna lose, ur money is gone. Quote me later
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Danelo(m): 2:41pm
Chelsea all the way, we go dull their brightness
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Banter1: 2:43pm
Chelsea 3 - 0 Briton. morata to score the opening goal.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by slawomir: 2:43pm
I pray and hope Chelsea lose this one as a Liverpool fan
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by NubiLove(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by gotv800: 2:46pm
chelsea will win
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by red38: 2:49pm
We are ready for brighton
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by nogasimplicity: 3:03pm
we need victory in this match, no complacency boys.
maximum concentration and tactical discipline please.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by dumininu01(m): 3:09pm
Chelsea all d way
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Seguntimmy(m): 3:15pm
I want to bliv we won't be disappointed again by getin trashed by dis club again? Bkuz Chelsea has been breaking bettings since a while.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Ghnaija(m): 3:18pm
Up Brighton
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Toflez(m): 3:29pm
full time correct score Che 3 Vs 1 Brighton
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Unlimited22: 3:31pm
oloriooko:Proof that money really can't buy everything.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by oloriooko(m): 3:35pm
Unlimited22:Use your money na why you angry way we use ours
We got the best coach in the world
Ee are assembling the best team in the world
We have the best youth academy in England
How can you be mad over these
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by Unlimited22: 3:36pm
oloriooko:BRo, compliments of the season.
Please continue your national assembly.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by oloriooko(m): 3:38pm
Unlimited22:Same 2u bro
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by ufuosman(m): 3:39pm
ritababe:U Don forget say today na bossing day, Chelsea go boss dem confuse
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by ufuosman(m): 3:40pm
Fix 3point for Chelsea
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by engrjacuzzi: 3:40pm
Chelsea FC wins today by three goals to one
quote me after the match.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by engrjacuzzi: 3:41pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2 - 0) On 26th December 2017 by abimbawealth(f): 3:56pm
Make una win today ooo... Gutted as I won't be watching the game
