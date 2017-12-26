₦airaland Forum

If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:32pm
If Davido And Wizkid Are CR7 And Messi Of Nigeria Music, Who's The Neymar?

Comment below. grin

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by AntiWailer: 4:33pm
Tekno

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by forreelinc: 4:34pm
Burna boy

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by SIaye: 4:44pm
Na tekno

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by cummando(m): 4:52pm
Buhari....

*song,Christmas song-noel remix"*
No fuel
No fuel
No fuel No fuel
Gone is the day Nigerians see fuel

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by nero2face: 4:53pm
Na me grin grin grin
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by googlestar(f): 5:00pm
TIMAYA

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by emeijeh(m): 5:01pm
We are talking fuel scarcity, you are there linking Neymar to a Nigerian yeyebrity.




Anyway, NEPA no bring light o
NEPA no bring light o.
Generator wan tear my ear
Generator wan tear my ear

grin cheesy

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by shammahyaro(f): 5:01pm
lipsrsealed kiss
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by ijebuloaded(m): 5:01pm
TEKNO

He once criticizes Headies for being one of the best Artist...

And Later got Partner(Signed) by BigBoy Club = OVO Records

Same As Neymar wu later got signed to BigBoy Club = PSG




Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by taiyesoul(m): 5:01pm
Baddooo!

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by bettercreature(m): 5:01pm
Tekno! It’s very obvious

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by simplemach(m): 5:01pm
Am coming, lemme goan ask Ifa
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Fadiga24(m): 5:01pm
It's your boy kiss... grin

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by wwwtortoise(m): 5:01pm
Small doctor


Burna boy >>> balotteli

2face >>> David Beckham


Daddy showkey >>> Eboue

Airforce1 >>> januzaj

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by anyimontana(m): 5:02pm
OP na majek fashek or ur elder bro

Using dis kind of question to end the year

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by rotexteymie(f): 5:02pm
Sunny Ade undecided
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Juicybreed(m): 5:02pm
Mtcheewww
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by friedakara: 5:02pm
Olamide

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Playz: 5:02pm
Olamide Baddoo! cheesy

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by ogbujajnr: 5:02pm
d
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Kentura(m): 5:02pm
The Neymar of Nigerian music must actually be Runtown

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:02pm
A
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Majesticniyi(m): 5:02pm
Kiss Daniel or Reekado Banks.....those are the future, just give them some time!

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by sulaimon22: 5:02pm
Badoo ni oo
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Miles300: 5:02pm
Tekno offcourse

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by victorvezx(m): 5:02pm
That will be TEKNO, OLAMIDE na HAZARD

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by 26Clueless(m): 5:02pm
Mayorkun as neymar Mbampe has Small doctor

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by LastSurvivor11: 5:02pm
Neymar us a Brazilian footballer that has played for sao Paulo and Barcelona but currently plays for PSG tongue

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by pezeji(m): 5:02pm
slim Daddy... Tekno

Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Fadiga24(m): 5:02pm
friedakara:
Olamide

Olamide na Robben, very inconsistent.
Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by tirigbosa: 5:03pm
daddy showkey

