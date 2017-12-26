₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:32pm
If Davido And Wizkid Are CR7 And Messi Of Nigeria Music, Who's The Neymar?
Comment below.
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by AntiWailer: 4:33pm
Tekno
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by forreelinc: 4:34pm
Burna boy
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by SIaye: 4:44pm
Na tekno
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by cummando(m): 4:52pm
Buhari....
*song,Christmas song-noel remix"*
No fuel
No fuel
No fuel No fuel
Gone is the day Nigerians see fuel
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by nero2face: 4:53pm
Na me
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by googlestar(f): 5:00pm
TIMAYA
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by emeijeh(m): 5:01pm
We are talking fuel scarcity, you are there linking Neymar to a Nigerian yeyebrity.
Anyway, NEPA no bring light o
NEPA no bring light o.
Generator wan tear my ear
Generator wan tear my ear
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by shammahyaro(f): 5:01pm
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by ijebuloaded(m): 5:01pm
TEKNO
He once criticizes Headies for being one of the best Artist...
And Later got Partner(Signed) by BigBoy Club = OVO Records
Same As Neymar wu later got signed to BigBoy Club = PSG
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by taiyesoul(m): 5:01pm
Baddooo!
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by bettercreature(m): 5:01pm
Tekno! It’s very obvious
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by simplemach(m): 5:01pm
Am coming, lemme goan ask Ifa
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Fadiga24(m): 5:01pm
It's your boy kiss...
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by wwwtortoise(m): 5:01pm
Small doctor
Burna boy >>> balotteli
2face >>> David Beckham
Daddy showkey >>> Eboue
Airforce1 >>> januzaj
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by anyimontana(m): 5:02pm
OP na majek fashek or ur elder bro
Using dis kind of question to end the year
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by rotexteymie(f): 5:02pm
Sunny Ade
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Juicybreed(m): 5:02pm
Mtcheewww
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by friedakara: 5:02pm
Olamide
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Playz: 5:02pm
Olamide Baddoo!
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by ogbujajnr: 5:02pm
d
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Kentura(m): 5:02pm
The Neymar of Nigerian music must actually be Runtown
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 5:02pm
A
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Majesticniyi(m): 5:02pm
Kiss Daniel or Reekado Banks.....those are the future, just give them some time!
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by sulaimon22: 5:02pm
Badoo ni oo
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Miles300: 5:02pm
Tekno offcourse
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by victorvezx(m): 5:02pm
That will be TEKNO, OLAMIDE na HAZARD
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by 26Clueless(m): 5:02pm
Mayorkun as neymar Mbampe has Small doctor
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by LastSurvivor11: 5:02pm
Neymar us a Brazilian footballer that has played for sao Paulo and Barcelona but currently plays for PSG
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by pezeji(m): 5:02pm
slim Daddy... Tekno
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by Fadiga24(m): 5:02pm
friedakara:
Olamide na Robben, very inconsistent.
|Re: If Davido And Wizkid Were Ronaldo And Messi Of Nigerian Music, Who's The Neymar? by tirigbosa: 5:03pm
daddy showkey
