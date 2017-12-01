₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 7:29pm On Dec 26
While many Nigerians are celebrating the festive season, a young girl has been left injured after being hit by a commercial bus at Abakpa Market in Enugu state.It was gathered that the speeding bus reportedly failed brake and rammed into the girl who was standing close by before crushing her leg in the process.
The victim was rushed to the hospital by passersby and witnesses who were at the scene.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/young-girls-leg-crushed-commercial-bus-accident-enugu-photos.html
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Nobody: 7:38pm On Dec 26
I can't imagine the pains she's feeling right now
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:47pm On Dec 26
Oh my!
Not nice at all
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 7:47pm On Dec 26
They were busy taking pictures instead of rushing her to the hospital.. My sympathy goes to the girl and her family. I wish her a quick recovery. I could feel her pain. May God be with her.
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:50pm On Dec 26
She is lucky to have wore her xmas shoes already!
I hope a good samaritan out there will get her a prosthetic leg as a new year present.
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:52pm On Dec 26
Biacan1:
∆You don't have to imagine her pains... Just wish her a speedy recovery ∆
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:55pm On Dec 26
Biacan1:
Chai all these ogogoro driver's
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:58pm On Dec 26
Gosh
This is too gory
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by JPENG(m): 8:03pm On Dec 26
My God..
Saw it on Fb ds afternoon...
Her Cousin posted it.. Soo terible. at that tender age..
: Get well Soon Dear.
Modified: That stupid fool in.Brown Top, what is he looking @
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 8:04pm On Dec 26
That leg is gone o
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by JasonScolari: 8:23pm On Dec 26
It really breaks my heart to see kids like this going through pains due to the negligence and recklessness of one bastard driver.
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Nobody: 8:24pm On Dec 26
Martin0:That girl is in pains
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Martin0(m): 8:47pm On Dec 26
Biacan1:Yeah
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 9:16pm On Dec 26
This year's Christmas season has been characterised by too much tragedy, sadness, and misery. From one bad news to another without respite. Who have we offended? We have to appease the gods and cleanse our land.
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Papanwamaikpe: 9:17pm On Dec 26
Nice one
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by adebayo201: 9:17pm On Dec 26
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by nely(m): 9:18pm On Dec 26
Papanwamaikpe:What is nice here,if she is you sister in such condition Will u say nice one..we know we all have freedom of speech but with with people like you it should be limited
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Uyiii: 9:19pm On Dec 26
UbanmeUdie:what's up bro, I know you've tryna be sadistic here, at least from your comments prior to now, but honestly bro, this one nor follow at all
your whole comment here didn't really say much about the sadistic nature you tryna portray, instead you only successfully advertise your conc stupidity, from the depth of my heart I won't blame God if He strikes you dead this night or bless you with one bastard ailment that will reconnect your humanity back to reality.
I pray you receive sense as we climax the year, it will be very unfortunate if you die with this stunk stupidity you've been tagged with in NL.
P.s: imitation is a show of low self-esteem man, you should try to create your own special sadistic brand.
cheers.
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:19pm On Dec 26
Awwww..... She's really going through lots of pain from what I can see. Relief her from this O'Lord
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Simplybami(f): 9:19pm On Dec 26
Martin0:
What's so funny about this,are you an idiot?
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by FrenchWay: 9:21pm On Dec 26
...
This is the worst thing I've seen on NL all year!
It is well with her.
May we not be victims of accidents and circumstance.
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by SILVA112(m): 9:21pm On Dec 26
for dix christmas kwa '' buhari y
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by collinometricx: 9:24pm On Dec 26
Jeezzzzz...
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by Martin0(m): 9:24pm On Dec 26
Simplybami:
Hian na wa for u ooo,be like say u dey vex
Pesin fit make mistake put the wrong emoji abi u nor fit use ur head know say na mistake be that!
Na wa ooo u jus carry dey call me idiot! Ok ooo it is well!
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by King4Roller: 9:25pm On Dec 26
Enugu drivers na igbo dem dey smoke
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 9:25pm On Dec 26
buhari will never rest
from python dance to this
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 9:27pm On Dec 26
Martin0:
the road is too narrow and I heard from a good source that the driver is an Apc member
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by highchief1: 9:28pm On Dec 26
Biacan1:she won't be in pains at d moment it's few hrs after
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by PitexyBaba(m): 9:28pm On Dec 26
mayb d driver dey vex because ofthike in fuel price... sowie poor girl
|Re: Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) by highchief1: 9:29pm On Dec 26
MhizzAJ:happy Xmas my nl good friend
