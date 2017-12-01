Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bus Crushes Girl's Leg In Enugu Accident (Graphic Photos) (20642 Views)

While many Nigerians are celebrating the festive season, a young girl has been left injured after being hit by a commercial bus at Abakpa Market in Enugu state. It was gathered that the speeding bus reportedly failed brake and rammed into the girl who was standing close by before crushing her leg in the process. The victim was rushed to the hospital by passersby and witnesses who were at the scene.

I can't imagine the pains she's feeling right now

Not nice at all 13 Likes

They were busy taking pictures instead of rushing her to the hospital.. My sympathy goes to the girl and her family. I wish her a quick recovery. I could feel her pain. May God be with her.







She is lucky to have wore her xmas shoes already!

I hope a good samaritan out there will get her a prosthetic leg as a new year present.

∆You don't have to imagine her pains... Just wish her a speedy recovery ∆

Chai all these ogogoro driver's

This is too gory

Her Cousin posted it.. Soo terible. at that tender age..

: Get well Soon Dear.

That stupid fool in.Brown Top, what is he looking @

That leg is gone o

It really breaks my heart to see kids like this going through pains due to the negligence and recklessness of one bastard driver.

That girl is in pains

Yeah

This year's Christmas season has been characterised by too much tragedy, sadness, and misery. From one bad news to another without respite. Who have we offended? We have to appease the gods and cleanse our land.

I hope a good samaritan out there will get her a prosthetic leg as a new year present.



What is nice here,if she is you sister in such condition Will u say nice one..we know we all have freedom of speech but with with people like you it should be limited

I hope a good samaritan out there will get her a prosthetic leg as a new year present.



what's up bro, I know you've tryna be sadistic here, at least from your comments prior to now, but honestly bro, this one nor follow at all

your whole comment here didn't really say much about the sadistic nature you tryna portray, instead you only successfully advertise your conc stupidity, from the depth of my heart I won't blame God if He strikes you dead this night or bless you with one bastard ailment that will reconnect your humanity back to reality.

I pray you receive sense as we climax the year, it will be very unfortunate if you die with this stunk stupidity you've been tagged with in NL.



P.s: imitation is a show of low self-esteem man, you should try to create your own special sadistic brand.

what's up bro, I know you've tryna be sadistic here, at least from your comments prior to now, but honestly bro, this one nor follow at all

your whole comment here didn't really say much about the sadistic nature you tryna portray, instead you only successfully advertise your conc stupidity, from the depth of my heart I won't blame God if He strikes you dead this night or bless you with one bastard ailment that will reconnect your humanity back to reality.

I pray you receive sense as we climax the year, it will be very unfortunate if you die with this stunk stupidity you've been tagged with in NL.

P.s: imitation is a show of low self-esteem man, you should try to create your own special sadistic brand.

cheers.

Awwww..... She's really going through lots of pain from what I can see. Relief her from this O'Lord

What's so funny about this,are you an idiot?

This is the worst thing I've seen on NL all year!

It is well with her.

May we not be victims of accidents and circumstance.

for dix christmas kwa '' buhari y

Jeezzzzz...

Hian na wa for u ooo,be like say u dey vex



Pesin fit make mistake put the wrong emoji abi u nor fit use ur head know say na mistake be that!



Hian na wa for u ooo,be like say u dey vex

Pesin fit make mistake put the wrong emoji abi u nor fit use ur head know say na mistake be that!

Na wa ooo u jus carry dey call me idiot! Ok ooo it is well!

Enugu drivers na igbo dem dey smoke





from python dance to this

the road is too narrow and I heard from a good source that the driver is an Apc member

mayb d driver dey vex because ofthike in fuel price... sowie poor girl