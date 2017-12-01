₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:47pm On Dec 26
As shared by Esione...
'Honestly I found this man in my area, a police officer engaged in okada bizness with his official police uniform. My questions are, are our policemen supposed to be doing this kinda job? Isnt inappropriate to do this with his official uniform?
Is this professional?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/policeman-pictured-doing-okada.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:49pm On Dec 26
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by Nobody: 8:49pm On Dec 26
That man I'm seeing there won't be more than a police sergeant. His salary won't be more than a paltry 55k a month. Anything as side business is highly welcome.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by emamos: 8:51pm On Dec 26
.o gbenu tan,iroyin a gbo se haa
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by biggie10: 8:51pm On Dec 26
Waawu, the Nigerian police force has really Reformed SARS,
and turned them to Okada riders.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by EternalTruths: 8:52pm On Dec 26
Buhari's poverty is driving civil servants crazy.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by emamos: 8:56pm On Dec 26
na hunger & recession cause am.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:01pm On Dec 26
∆ Double up your Hustle!!! Nothing wrong!!! ∆
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 9:13pm On Dec 26
Side hustle When he's underpaid nko
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by FrenchWay: 9:20pm On Dec 26
...
Man must whack! Na side hustle na I'm sure pass.
Funny enuf, after this bike hustle, na ashawo house for Allen e go spend d proceed.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by doctor306: 9:21pm On Dec 26
this case of space booking with f and others must end this year
i af said my own oo
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:21pm On Dec 26
Buhari didn't caused this oooo, he just wished to act stupidly
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:21pm On Dec 26
Kk
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by smogup: 9:21pm On Dec 26
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by kings09(m): 9:22pm On Dec 26
Buhari has rili spread his leprous hand of suffering n hardship to all nooks n cranny of d country. No1 is left out. Wat an achievement.
Ngeneukwenu, madridguy, sarrki, liondeleo, deomelo, python1, yarimo, seunmsg pls com n celebrate ur useless govt n blame somebody
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by thesicilian: 9:22pm On Dec 26
There's nothing wrong in a grossly underpaid public servant hustling some side gigs to make ends meet. Although it is somewhat unprofessional to be doing that in police wears, I can still understand his rationale. No agbero (tout) would dare come near him for money if they know he's a 'staff'.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 9:22pm On Dec 26
let the change of apc fall on nigeria police
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by histemple: 9:23pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:
He may not even be up to the rank of a sergeant.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by SILVA112(m): 9:23pm On Dec 26
That is the reformation of SARS we are talkin about
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 9:23pm On Dec 26
Hunger
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 9:23pm On Dec 26
Entering that okada May be a one way ticket to the station. Next thing, you appear on tv with spurious story line.
Reminds me of growing up years in onitsha when they will bring out Their bus at Uga junction and load unsuspecting masses to Nkuruma street station.
This has been their old time business model.
A leopard does not change its spot
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by nely(m): 9:23pm On Dec 26
So him wearing a T-shirt with police logo makes him a police officer,if he wears NYSC uniform will that make him a corper?
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by yemaldo(m): 9:24pm On Dec 26
NwaChibuzor504:With his uniform?
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by canalily(m): 9:24pm On Dec 26
He is not a true police. He is a polish office and his brother being an IPO gave him the T-Shirt..
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by BluntBoy(m): 9:24pm On Dec 26
Mztarstrechy:
Policaman
OP, edit your title.
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by begwong: 9:25pm On Dec 26
At least is better than collecting illegal 50naira egunje on the road
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by Damibiz(m): 9:26pm On Dec 26
This are the kind of people we re suppose to Sale,sorry exchange at Libya slave market for some dollarz so that we will be able to boost our foriegn reservez...echmmmm police disgracing us since 1999...wati be my own self
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by kings09(m): 9:28pm On Dec 26
nely:Ur brain de ur anus. Y not go slap a soldier on his military uniform n see if he z actually a soldier
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:28pm On Dec 26
lol
|Re: Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) by Dalek(m): 9:28pm On Dec 26
Na today?? come VI, CMS, Costain, Barracks dem plenty.
you go see dem with that dere headwarmer. even military guys.
na mopol carry me from oniru reach CMS on Saturdays night. 1k pere
