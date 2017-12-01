Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Policeman In Police Uniform Doing Okada Business In Lagos (Photos) (36658 Views)

'Honestly I found this man in my area, a police officer engaged in okada bizness with his official police uniform. My questions are, are our policemen supposed to be doing this kinda job? Isnt inappropriate to do this with his official uniform?



Is this professional?





That man I'm seeing there won't be more than a police sergeant. His salary won't be more than a paltry 55k a month. Anything as side business is highly welcome. 11 Likes

.o gbenu tan,iroyin a gbo se haa

Waawu, the Nigerian police force has really Reformed SARS,



and turned them to Okada riders. 79 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari's poverty is driving civil servants crazy. 9 Likes

na hunger & recession cause am. 7 Likes









∆ Double up your Hustle!!! Nothing wrong!!! ∆ 5 Likes

When he's underpaid nko Side hustleWhen he's underpaid nko 17 Likes

Man must whack! Na side hustle na I'm sure pass.



Funny enuf, after this bike hustle, na ashawo house for Allen e go spend d proceed.

Buhari has rili spread his leprous hand of suffering n hardship to all nooks n cranny of d country. No1 is left out. Wat an achievement.



Ngeneukwenu, madridguy, sarrki, liondeleo, deomelo, python1, yarimo, seunmsg pls com n celebrate ur useless govt n blame somebody 3 Likes

There's nothing wrong in a grossly underpaid public servant hustling some side gigs to make ends meet. Although it is somewhat unprofessional to be doing that in police wears, I can still understand his rationale. No agbero (tout) would dare come near him for money if they know he's a 'staff'. 11 Likes 1 Share

let the change of apc fall on nigeria police

He may not even be up to the rank of a sergeant. He may not even be up to the rank of a sergeant. 1 Like

That is the reformation of SARS we are talkin about 2 Likes









Hunger

Entering that okada May be a one way ticket to the station. Next thing, you appear on tv with spurious story line.







Reminds me of growing up years in onitsha when they will bring out Their bus at Uga junction and load unsuspecting masses to Nkuruma street station.



This has been their old time business model.



A leopard does not change its spot 2 Likes

So him wearing a T-shirt with police logo makes him a police officer,if he wears NYSC uniform will that make him a corper? 11 Likes

He is not a true police. He is a polish office and his brother being an IPO gave him the T-Shirt..

Policaman



OP, edit your title. OP, edit your title. 1 Like

At least is better than collecting illegal 50naira egunje on the road 2 Likes 1 Share

This are the kind of people we re suppose to Sale,sorry exchange at Libya slave market for some dollarz so that we will be able to boost our foriegn reservez...echmmmm police disgracing us since 1999...wati be my own self 1 Like

