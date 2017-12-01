Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Beat Okada Rider At Ajah Lagos, Strip Him Unclad For Hitting Them (19056 Views)

Soldiers Beat Car Dealer In Umuahia, Abia For Having Problem With His Customer / Soldiers Beat Redeemed Pastor Into Coma For Refusing To "Frog Jump" / Soldiers Beat A Muscular Guy In Lagos For Flexing His Muscles In Armless Outfit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



See photos below!





News From Ebiwali-- An Innocent Okada rider spent few hours of his Christmas receiving blows in the hands on Nigerian Soldiers, After they descended on him, Beat him Black blue, for allegedly hitting them by mistake, at Ajah market, Lagos, on Tuesday, They even stripped him Unclad.See photos below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/soldiers-heavily-beats-up-okada-rider.html 2 Shares

Why you go hit soldier by mistake? Your village people are behind this 32 Likes 2 Shares

The Nigerian military force needs serious re-orientation.



No amount of provocation justifies this arbitrary and unlawful physical assault.



It's just INSANE!



Same as a day I was heading to a friend's place,I gently boarded a Car and sat quietly in the front seat.Due to the unavailability of passengers,the driver had to keep on calling for more passengers like the average taxi driver will always do.



All of sudden,An hilux vehicle with about 6 soldiers roughly parked beside the car I was in(note that they parked on the road disrupting other vehicles from moving too),they brought out this 'koboko' cane and was hitting the man continuously for not parking his car moderately.



I was still dumbstrucked that I was even stupidly sitting in the car until onlookers shouted I get out of the car. .



I shared with some people and they kept telling me to give thanks to God I wasn't (benevolently) shared the goodies of 'koboko'.



Can't people seek redress in the court of law against these acts?? 88 Likes 4 Shares

Dis country is a mess



So bcus he hit dm by mistake





Dm come Unclad am??



These soldier na animals dm b 41 Likes 2 Shares

Very bad 5 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria, jungle. 5 Likes 1 Share

Wait why are this people always mis-using the opportunity given to them by Almighty God to be a SOLDIER ?



Just because he hits your car and you decided to beat him and unclad him . Human being like you.



Anyways Welcome to my Dear Country called Ni geeriya Alias Zoological Country . 16 Likes 1 Share

Stupid and lawless nation. Today I was at a filling station to buy petrol at N215 / litre at Ozuoba PHC. First , one agbero left the queue and blocked me to buy fuel, another taximan on queue allowed him. I was furious and started cursing all of them.



Just as this was happening, nnpc taskforce with police stopped at the station, swooped on black market sellers and stormed the filling station. I thought they would force the station to sell at stipulated price. Lo and behold , they collected their bribe from the filling station, police asked black market guys to come bail their fuel.

They left shortly afterwords.



I just tire. This country is finished 35 Likes 1 Share

slyfox35:

Why you go hit soldier by mistake?

Your village people are behind this



Soldiers don turn God now and fit do anything wey dem like?





Even if he hit them intentionally, does it ever warrant this flagrant display of lunacy and lack of decorum in a purported civilized society?



Well.... if this is true, they re all mad and needs to be incarcerated





The soldiers need this therapy applied to te base of their skull.

He sabi fight na him he no go join him mates for sambisa Soldiers don turn God now and fit do anything wey dem like?Even if he hit them intentionally, does it ever warrant this flagrant display of lunacy and lack of decorum in a purported civilized society?Well.... if this is true, they re all mad and needs to be incarceratedThe soldiers need this therapy applied to te base of their skull.He sabi fight na him he no go join him mates for sambisa 14 Likes 2 Shares

The Okada man is very lucky















Since this happened on Tuesday, I believe it was just a boxing day gift.. At least he is one of the people who felt the effects of Boxing Day, maybe next time he won't go around hitting people let alone a soldier 1 Like 2 Shares

This is a funny country...how can this be.?

He hits a solja and the soulja didnt die im not even sure he sustained injurie.. and the animals descended on him and humiliated him. SMH.



This are the issues the masses need to stand up against.. instead they are online debating on irrelevant things like wizkid cloth and tiwa savage pant..While things go wrong against us.



Zoo zoo zooooooo chai!!.. 9 Likes

��

The way our bloggers dey find crowd ehn...

But whatever the issue is,Military has no business in our civil society.

When they're in town they should be subjected to the Police...

...But this is just Nigeria. 2 Likes

oga o

.

In a civilized country, this would not happen... Buh because its my beloved country, its a normal tin, some idiots like the first person to comment will blame this man, !! You see the problem with Nigeria is that , there are too many Nigerians in Nigeria 10 Likes 1 Share

slyfox35:

Why you go hit soldier by mistake?

Your village people are behind this

Now I can see why Nigeria will forever remain a backward nation Now I can see why Nigeria will forever remain a backward nation 8 Likes

U great them wahala, u give them something if they didn't ask for it problem, u hit them by mistake na beating of ur life Nigerian solder I hail ohh

Na him sabi, me I need fuel

Bloggers are liars. Anything for traffic, they subscribe. If it was an innocent Okada man, union members would have protested





Looks like the soldiers dealt with a miscreant who stole or misbehaved real bad with others 2 Likes

#Endsoldiers 1 Like

it is well with naija

Animals. And one will post from forest expecting public sympathy. I don’t sorry for them oo. For what 1 Like

Shame





It's LadyF again. Chai...It'sagain.

When a nation has decided to remain under the shackles of the military by bringing back the military generals to rule them, that's what it gets.



Only a Democrat, a civilized civilian can put motions and bills forward for this nonsense to end.



You will be on a long thing if you expect Buhari and the current power brokers to make laws that will abolish police and military intimidation and brutality.



This is one single reason why I strongly believe that this nation may never make any meaningful progress until the present power brokers made up of Obasanjo and co, who will always be against any meaningful reform in this nation, are replaced by by new generation of politicians who are full of new ideas and innovations. 1 Like