Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival (9990 Views)

Fire Outbreak At Omoni Oboli's Home; Actress Escapes Death / Checkout Nigerian Comedian's Outfit As He Visits Peter Of Psquare At His Mansion / Eniola Badmus Escapes Fire Outbreak In Her Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Comedian/Actress took to her Instagram page to share a painful throwback story on how God save her from the Clutches of Death even though she saw it before her very eyes,she revealed how she struggled to breath in the burning room,how she cried for help and non was forthcoming as non of her neighbours were willing to help her out of the room.







calabar_chicinstakeep_bfde8 Nigerian comedian,Calabar Chic shares throwback on how she survived a Fire Outbreak that nearly Claimed her life.



See her story below:



Please allow me to shine my incomplete 32 teeth � This God has been good to me! �

This time last December 2016 I was struggling to survive! Stuck in a burning building inhaling the superheated hot air and thick black smoke. I thought i had met my end but God said ‘not just yet my daughter ‘! I had no idea if everyone was out of the building or burning alive in their rooms. Ohhhh i needed air! Screamed and banged on the wall cos I was blinded by the smoke! Disoriented! I Couldn’t find the door!



Fire fighters nko? No they didn’t show up o! even with all the calls. And Nobody would agree to risk coming upstairs because of the intensity of the fire. At this point the fire was coming up through the walls from the room right beside mine!



Breathing got harder…i’m burning my body is burning i kept screaming! am I going to die like this? I kept asking myself �



I somehow struggled through, crawled past the burning room and fell down the stairs! Few bruises to the knee and elbow � better than waiting for the help that wasn’t coming. Till today, I still can’t answer the question HOW? How did I survive that! �

Sometimes when you think it’s all over, it’s really not! Just keep pushing your way through.



God gave me a second chance at life and I don’t take it for granted!



#grateful #gratefulchild #blessed #highlyfavored.





News by JoelsBlog: Fire Outbreak is something one shouldn’t experience in a festive season,its better not imagined than experienced…By this time last year was Nigerian Comedian,Calabar Chic struggling for her life in a burning building,the air bloated with smoke and heat from All corners,According to her it was almost as if she would die any minute.The Comedian/Actress took to her Instagram page to share a painful throwback story on how God save her from the Clutches of Death even though she saw it before her very eyes,she revealed how she struggled to breath in the burning room,how she cried for help and non was forthcoming as non of her neighbours were willing to help her out of the room.calabar_chicinstakeep_bfde8 Nigerian comedian,Calabar Chic shares throwback on how she survived a Fire Outbreak that nearly Claimed her life.See her story below:Please allow me to shine my incomplete 32 teeth � This God has been good to me! �This time last December 2016 I was struggling to survive! Stuck in a burning building inhaling the superheated hot air and thick black smoke. I thought i had met my end but God said ‘not just yet my daughter ‘! I had no idea if everyone was out of the building or burning alive in their rooms. Ohhhh i needed air! Screamed and banged on the wall cos I was blinded by the smoke! Disoriented! I Couldn’t find the door!Fire fighters nko? No they didn’t show up o! even with all the calls. And Nobody would agree to risk coming upstairs because of the intensity of the fire. At this point the fire was coming up through the walls from the room right beside mine!Breathing got harder…i’m burning my body is burning i kept screaming! am I going to die like this? I kept asking myself �I somehow struggled through, crawled past the burning room and fell down the stairs! Few bruises to the knee and elbow � better than waiting for the help that wasn’t coming. Till today, I still can’t answer the question HOW? How did I survive that! �Sometimes when you think it’s all over, it’s really not! Just keep pushing your way through.God gave me a second chance at life and I don’t take it for granted!#grateful #gratefulchild #blessed #highlyfavored.News by JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-comediancalabar-chic-shares-throwback-on-how-she-survived-a-fire-outbreak-that-nearly-claimed-her-life/ 2 Likes 1 Share





https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-comediancalabar-chic-shares-throwback-on-how-she-survived-a-fire-outbreak-that-nearly-claimed-her-life/





Cc: Mynd44 , Lalasticlala See photos from fire out break here:Cc: Mynd44 , Lalasticlala

THE ANSWER IS COS U SERVE A LIVING GOD.U NEVA LOST HOPE TILL U MADE IT OUT 5 Likes 1 Share

cruzita:

THE ANSWER IS COS U SERVE A LIVING GOD.U NEVA LOST HOPE TILL U MADE IT OUT Those that died in fire outbreak do not serve a living GOD?? Those that died in fire outbreak do not serve a living GOD?? 5 Likes 1 Share

Hotshawarma:

Those that died in fire outbreak do not serve a living GOD?? THEY DO BUT NOT SAME GRACE THEY DO BUT NOT SAME GRACE 2 Likes

Congrats to her



If you can write good articles, pm me. 1 Like

if anyone think he or she is overcoming by his/her strength. Then such person should get ready to be disappointed one day unfortunately .even a herbalist who summons evil spirits to achieve something should know that God just leave am for the time being It is God mercy simple!if anyone think he or she is overcoming by his/her strength. Then such person should get ready to be disappointed one day unfortunately .even a herbalist who summons evil spirits to achieve something should know that God just leave am for the time being 1 Like

most testimony for Nigeria self na lie dey many pass. see as she dey narrate am like movie. Happy Birthday sha Happy Birthday sha

jackson54:

Thief ,Ole, Barawo Thief ,Ole, Barawo

cruzita:

THEY DO BUT NOT SAME GRACE

Interesting



So there are different types of grace? InterestingSo there are different types of grace? 4 Likes

All thanks to God 1 Like





It's LadyF again. Thank God for her life.It'sagain.

Teniola2000:

Fire Outbreak is something one shouldn’t experience in a festive season,its better not imagined than experienced…By this time last year was Nigerian Comedian,Calabar Chic struggling for her life in a burning building,the air bloated with smoke and heat from All corners,According to her it was almost as if she would die any minute.



The Comedian/Actress took to her Instagram page to share a painful throwback story on how God save her from the Clutches of Death even though she saw it before her very eyes,she revealed how she struggled to breath in the burning room,how she cried for help and non was forthcoming as non of her neighbours were willing to help her out of the room.







calabar_chicinstakeep_bfde8 Nigerian comedian,Calabar Chic shares throwback on how she survived a Fire Outbreak that nearly Claimed her life.



See her story below:



Please allow me to shine my incomplete 32 teeth � This God has been good to me! �

This time last December 2016 I was struggling to survive! Stuck in a burning building inhaling the superheated hot air and thick black smoke. I thought i had met my end but God said ‘not just yet my daughter ‘! I had no idea if everyone was out of the building or burning alive in their rooms. Ohhhh i needed air! Screamed and banged on the wall cos I was blinded by the smoke! Disoriented! I Couldn’t find the door!



Fire fighters nko? No they didn’t show up o! even with all the calls. And Nobody would agree to risk coming upstairs because of the intensity of the fire. At this point the fire was coming up through the walls from the room right beside mine!



Breathing got harder…i’m burning my body is burning i kept screaming! am I going to die like this? I kept asking myself �



I somehow struggled through, crawled past the burning room and fell down the stairs! Few bruises to the knee and elbow � better than waiting for the help that wasn’t coming. Till today, I still can’t answer the question HOW? How did I survive that! �

Sometimes when you think it’s all over, it’s really not! Just keep pushing your way through.



God gave me a second chance at life and I don’t take it for granted!



#grateful #gratefulchild #blessed #highlyfavored.





News by JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-comediancalabar-chic-shares-throwback-on-how-she-survived-a-fire-outbreak-that-nearly-claimed-her-life/

We thank God for you life We thank God for you life

Write2018:

Congrats to her



If you can write good articles, pm me.

so what will you be doing so what will you be doing

In every thing give thanks

Hotshawarma:

Those that died in fire outbreak do not serve a living GOD?? I wonder o. These naija Christians are just too annoying I wonder o. These naija Christians are just too annoying 1 Like

Thank God for her life.

Cool. I thank God for his life.



Meanwhile check my signature.

Write2018:

Congrats to her



If you can write good articles, pm me. Contact Joel via Joelsblog Contact Joel via Joelsblog

thank G od for your life faithful sister

ccollins:

It is God mercy simple! if anyone think he or she is overcoming by his/her strength. Then such person should get ready to be disappointed one day unfortunately .even a herbalist who summons evil spirits to achieve something should know that God just leave am for the time being GBAM. I love seeing this kind of comment. People acknowleging God for every success they achieved. This is onething the scientist fails to realise. Anything you struggle so hard to get wasn't still because you know how to struggle, it's because my God wants it to be successful. People will learn to appreciate God more when they understand this. God bless you my brother. Keep preaching the gospel in any form you can. The few ones which the Holy Spirit shall open their inner eyes shall understand/decode the message. Remain blessed. GBAM. I love seeing this kind of comment. People acknowleging God for every success they achieved. This is onething the scientist fails to realise. Anything you struggle so hard to get wasn't still because you know how to struggle, it's because my God wants it to be successful. People will learn to appreciate God more when they understand this. God bless you my brother. Keep preaching the gospel in any form you can. The few ones which the Holy Spirit shall open their inner eyes shall understand/decode the message. Remain blessed. 1 Like

Go dey thank God oo becos you and Igbudu market goat we for nor know the difference

BlessMySoul:

Cool. I thank God for his life.



Meanwhile check my signature.







Bros this nor be mussy cooler why you wan sell am you need money for wetin? Bros this nor be mussy cooler why you wan sell am you need money for wetin?

D Fire No Burn Am Well D Fire No Burn Am Well

Am a clearing agent @ tin-can Island , i can help you in the clearing of you vehicles ,buses ,trucks and containers only in tin-can Island i don't work @ apapa. and @ a giving period of time your consignment will be cleared .

you can reach me through my direct phone number : 08054606377

regards,

Mr. Ately