|Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Teniola2000: 2:29pm
Fire Outbreak is something one shouldn’t experience in a festive season,its better not imagined than experienced…By this time last year was Nigerian Comedian,Calabar Chic struggling for her life in a burning building,the air bloated with smoke and heat from All corners,According to her it was almost as if she would die any minute.
The Comedian/Actress took to her Instagram page to share a painful throwback story on how God save her from the Clutches of Death even though she saw it before her very eyes,she revealed how she struggled to breath in the burning room,how she cried for help and non was forthcoming as non of her neighbours were willing to help her out of the room.
calabar_chicinstakeep_bfde8 Nigerian comedian,Calabar Chic shares throwback on how she survived a Fire Outbreak that nearly Claimed her life.
See her story below:
Please allow me to shine my incomplete 32 teeth � This God has been good to me! �
This time last December 2016 I was struggling to survive! Stuck in a burning building inhaling the superheated hot air and thick black smoke. I thought i had met my end but God said ‘not just yet my daughter ‘! I had no idea if everyone was out of the building or burning alive in their rooms. Ohhhh i needed air! Screamed and banged on the wall cos I was blinded by the smoke! Disoriented! I Couldn’t find the door!
Fire fighters nko? No they didn’t show up o! even with all the calls. And Nobody would agree to risk coming upstairs because of the intensity of the fire. At this point the fire was coming up through the walls from the room right beside mine!
Breathing got harder…i’m burning my body is burning i kept screaming! am I going to die like this? I kept asking myself �
I somehow struggled through, crawled past the burning room and fell down the stairs! Few bruises to the knee and elbow � better than waiting for the help that wasn’t coming. Till today, I still can’t answer the question HOW? How did I survive that! �
Sometimes when you think it’s all over, it’s really not! Just keep pushing your way through.
God gave me a second chance at life and I don’t take it for granted!
#grateful #gratefulchild #blessed #highlyfavored.
News by JoelsBlog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/nigerian-comediancalabar-chic-shares-throwback-on-how-she-survived-a-fire-outbreak-that-nearly-claimed-her-life/
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Teniola2000: 2:30pm
See photos from fire out break here:
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by cruzita(f): 2:35pm
THE ANSWER IS COS U SERVE A LIVING GOD.U NEVA LOST HOPE TILL U MADE IT OUT
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Hotshawarma(m): 2:38pm
cruzita:Those that died in fire outbreak do not serve a living GOD??
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by cruzita(f): 2:46pm
Hotshawarma:THEY DO BUT NOT SAME GRACE
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Write2018: 3:46pm
Congrats to her
Congrats to her
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by ccollins(m): 3:49pm
It is God mercy simple! if anyone think he or she is overcoming by his/her strength. Then such person should get ready to be disappointed one day unfortunately .even a herbalist who summons evil spirits to achieve something should know that God just leave am for the time being
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 3:49pm
most testimony for Nigeria self na lie dey many pass. see as she dey narrate am like movie. Happy Birthday sha
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by NubiLove(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Dzeimzb: 3:51pm
jackson54:Thief ,Ole, Barawo
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Emmytes(m): 3:52pm
cruzita:
Interesting
So there are different types of grace?
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by cerowo(f): 3:54pm
All thanks to God
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by ladyF(f): 3:55pm
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by ladyF(f): 3:55pm
Thank God for her life.
It's LadyF again.
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by free2ryhme: 3:57pm
Teniola2000:
We thank God for you life
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by free2ryhme: 3:59pm
Write2018:
so what will you be doing
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by shammahyaro(f): 4:00pm
In every thing give thanks
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by selfmadeboss: 4:01pm
Hotshawarma:I wonder o. These naija Christians are just too annoying
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Yinxies(f): 4:02pm
Thank God for her life.
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by BlessMySoul: 4:04pm
Cool. I thank God for his life.
Meanwhile check my signature.
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by MissAprokoMedia(f): 4:06pm
Write2018:Contact Joel via Joelsblog
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by luvlymabel: 4:07pm
thank G od for your life faithful sister
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Luxuryconsult(m): 4:12pm
ccollins:GBAM. I love seeing this kind of comment. People acknowleging God for every success they achieved. This is onething the scientist fails to realise. Anything you struggle so hard to get wasn't still because you know how to struggle, it's because my God wants it to be successful. People will learn to appreciate God more when they understand this. God bless you my brother. Keep preaching the gospel in any form you can. The few ones which the Holy Spirit shall open their inner eyes shall understand/decode the message. Remain blessed.
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by joenor(m): 4:30pm
Go dey thank God oo becos you and Igbudu market goat we for nor know the difference
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Diso60090(m): 4:40pm
BlessMySoul:
Bros this nor be mussy cooler why you wan sell am you need money for wetin?
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Richardabbey(m): 4:46pm
D Fire No Burn Am Well
|Re: Nigerian Comedian, Calabar_chic Celebrates 1yr After A Fire Outbreak Survival by Tunji700: 6:39pm
......
