|Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Mrop(m): 5:29pm On Dec 27
Fast rising actress and fashion entrepreneur Tonia O Roberts has released her brand new sultry pictures to celebrate Christmas
The talented “FlatMate” actress who had featured in several movies in 2017 showed off her flawless skin in a sexy bikini look.
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Mrop(m): 5:29pm On Dec 27
Sweet yarinya
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 5:33pm On Dec 27
Baby girl you the best...... Lisbon things
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by princechurchill(m): 5:57pm On Dec 27
D stock of her packages rises faster than her acting career
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by taiyesoul(m): 6:02pm On Dec 27
My Vaseline don finish o!
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Mskrisx(f): 9:41pm On Dec 27
Fine girl...see as ur body dey?
E be like say u go sabi the thing....
Sexy girl Issa goody gorl!
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by koladebrainiac(m): 9:41pm On Dec 27
Upcoming .... She is coming up indeed
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Felixalex(m): 9:41pm On Dec 27
Upcoming? With my head in between those laps, she'd be fastCumming
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by BruncleZuma: 9:41pm On Dec 27
Don't know her...let me check Pornhub.
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by hobermener: 9:41pm On Dec 27
How frank go carry my vaseline go work enh? Which kind nonsense be this? i don tell frank make e buy him own vaseline. How i wan do now
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by tstx(m): 9:41pm On Dec 27
Mamamia.... Here we go again.. mama. how can we resist this
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by 4hero(m): 9:41pm On Dec 27
Next!
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by JohnnyBling(m): 9:41pm On Dec 27
She hot sha
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Narldon(f): 9:42pm On Dec 27
All These Nairaland "upcoming actress" must stop in 2018!
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Naijacost22: 9:42pm On Dec 27
Who be this one? The babe they supply Fuel? If not abeg we no dey interested. Her pics no go put fuel for naija people cars.
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by ekensi01(m): 9:42pm On Dec 27
She has already started going nude
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by narutop: 9:45pm On Dec 27
she go sabi do
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by millionboi2: 9:45pm On Dec 27
Juicy
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Purebeerry(f): 9:45pm On Dec 27
Everybody don dey turn actress. Okay o.
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Purebeerry(f): 9:46pm On Dec 27
narutop:Do the do .
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by obaataaokpaewu: 9:46pm On Dec 27
Op, How did you know that the skin is flawless?
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by pocohantas(f): 9:46pm On Dec 27
LOL. Anthonia done reach Nairaland?
Issokay!
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by narutop: 9:46pm On Dec 27
Purebeerry:no u sabi
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Phoniex23: 9:47pm On Dec 27
Upcoming...
Upcoming...
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by Cholls(m): 9:47pm On Dec 27
My brothers na one of dem see d tattoo
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by ibkayee(f): 9:48pm On Dec 27
pocohantas:You know her?
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by grin88(m): 9:49pm On Dec 27
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by victorazyvictor(m): 9:50pm On Dec 27
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by chymes0359(m): 9:51pm On Dec 27
Mskrisx:ya' very funny o.. The thing no get name ne?
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by pocohantas(f): 9:51pm On Dec 27
ibkayee:
Very well....
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by sodiqapril(m): 9:52pm On Dec 27
upcoming nollywood or nairalandwood actress
|Re: Tonia O Roberts Releases Sultry Christmas Day Photos by PDPGuy: 9:52pm On Dec 27
Felixalex:
