Singer Bez had his annual "Bez Live" concert on Sunday 24th of December, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island and it was terrific. Fans were seen as they kiss passionately while the show was going on.







I dedicate my FTC to Cupid and to Emmanuel Eboue, the guy who was ruined by blind love.





****Cupid Please shoot me with your tiny arrow, the right arrow..... I too need love in me life... Cupid dey the area....I dedicate my FTC to Cupid and to Emmanuel Eboue,****Cupid Please shoot me with your tiny arrow, the right arrow..... I too need love in me life... 22 Likes

Bad children Nigerians no even get discipline again 2 Likes

They are all angels of hell..

The kisses is their initiation. 3 Likes

Conji is strong with these ones 1 Like

Ayam not understanding



Is it a kissing competition? 2 Likes

That boy wan resemble Korede Bello. 20 Likes

Nonsense!!!





See all of them siting down on flour like all those prenursery students...smh,see the one wey dey rock oyinbo babe and d babe sef dey enjoy am?





Am sure they treck to the venue cuz of no fuel

This one na kissing concert

who press their mumu button 1 Like





this one wey bez dey jump like antelope wey leopard dey chase this one wey bez dey jump like antelope wey leopard dey chase 2 Likes

Ko kan'ye! 3 Likes

my brother's did u see me there

Iranu. Their stupidity has level. 1 Like

linobrown09:





haha no be small tin



all i see are couple's being fulfilled 3 Likes

I was there life,,, konji hold d man..

He told me.

Don't quote me o

Never knew this kind of atmosphere is in Nigeria. 4 Likes

nowadays kids nowadays kids

DrinkLimca:

They don come again o. Bros, is it ur kiss? U don go hell? Are u friends with the angels of hell?



Abeg take it easy! They don come again o. Bros, is it ur kiss? U don go hell? Are u friends with the angels of hell?Abeg take it easy! 9 Likes

That's fun

Just a calculated ploy aimed at making the single ones there feel bad. Fellow comrades, stay strong, the Lord is our strength comrades! 8 Likes





Dem catch kissing fever abi kissing flu? Dem catch kissing fever abi kissing flu?

Kissing Concert

Do you fully comprehend what "passionately" means? Do you fully comprehend what "" means? 1 Like

difference between poor and young middle class Nigerians



poor nigerians-religious and very conservative

middle class-open minded,less religious

And so

Hunry:

all i see are couple's being fulfilled

This is were the Commissioner for Happiness and Couple's Fulfilment should come in handy. Na she suppose organize am.



Then after the event, a statue for the couple with the longest kiss! This is were the Commissioner for Happiness and Couple's Fulfilment should come in handy. Na she suppose organize am.Then after the event, a statue for the couple with the longest kiss! 4 Likes

I likey 1 Like