PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by metroblogger: 5:38pm
Singer Bez had his annual “Bez Live” concert on Sunday 24th of December, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island and it was terrific. Fans were seen as they kiss passionately while the show was going on.
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by tstx(m): 5:41pm
Cupid dey the area....
I dedicate my FTC to Cupid and to Emmanuel Eboue, the guy who was ruined by blind love.
****Cupid Please shoot me with your tiny arrow, the right arrow..... I too need love in me life...
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Leverageisback(m): 5:41pm
Bad children Nigerians no even get discipline again
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by DrinkLimca(m): 5:42pm
They are all angels of hell..
The kisses is their initiation.
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by bluaero(m): 5:42pm
Conji is strong with these ones
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by BadBlaize(m): 5:42pm
Ayam not understanding
Is it a kissing competition?
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Fynestboi: 5:43pm
That boy wan resemble Korede Bello.
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by snowstormm(m): 5:43pm
Nonsense!!!
See all of them siting down on flour like all those prenursery students...smh,see the one wey dey rock oyinbo babe and d babe sef dey enjoy am?
Am sure they treck to the venue cuz of no fuel
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by GreenMavro: 5:43pm
This one na kissing concert
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by ogaJona(m): 5:43pm
who press their mumu button
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by free2ryhme: 5:44pm
this one wey bez dey jump like antelope wey leopard dey chase
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Greenbuoy(m): 5:44pm
Ko kan'ye!
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Cholls(m): 5:44pm
my brother's did u see me there
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Hardeybohwarley(m): 5:44pm
Iranu. Their stupidity has level.
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Fynestboi: 5:44pm
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Hunry: 5:44pm
all i see are couple's being fulfilled
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by SomeoneNice: 5:45pm
I was there life,,, konji hold d man..
He told me.
Don't quote me o
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Ignatio(m): 5:45pm
Never knew this kind of atmosphere is in Nigeria.
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by eleko1: 5:45pm
nowadays kids
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Odianose13(m): 5:45pm
DrinkLimca:
They don come again o. Bros, is it ur kiss? U don go hell? Are u friends with the angels of hell?
Abeg take it easy!
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by jocarfid(m): 5:45pm
That's fun
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Willgates(m): 5:45pm
Just a calculated ploy aimed at making the single ones there feel bad. Fellow comrades, stay strong, the Lord is our strength comrades!
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by MISTAICEY02288(m): 5:46pm
Dem catch kissing fever abi kissing flu?
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Webman007: 5:46pm
Kissing Concert
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Bollinger(m): 5:46pm
metroblogger:
Do you fully comprehend what "passionately" means?
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by thebosstrevor: 5:46pm
difference between poor and young middle class Nigerians
poor nigerians-religious and very conservative
middle class-open minded,less religious
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by alexistaiwo: 5:46pm
And so
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Odianose13(m): 5:47pm
Hunry:
This is were the Commissioner for Happiness and Couple's Fulfilment should come in handy. Na she suppose organize am.
Then after the event, a statue for the couple with the longest kiss!
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by ibkkk(f): 5:47pm
I likey
Re: PHOTOS: Fans Kiss Passionately At Bez's Concert In Lagos by Boyooosa(m): 5:49pm
Happy sallah to them
