EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Islie: 8:05pm On Dec 28
Posted By: Yusuf Alli,


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered over N27.7billion from six banks being unremitted withholding tax on dividends.

Also, about seven more banks were said to be on the radar of the anti-graft agency for similar infractions.

According to a fact-sheet obtained by our correspondent, the EFCC was expecting recovery of more withholding tax.

The document reads: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered a staggering sum of N27, 712,334,455.06 as withholding tax on dividends payment by six Nigerian banks.

“The banks are Zenith Bank Plc, First Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Unity Bank Plc and StanbicIBTC Bank.

“The recovery by the Bank Fraud section of the Lagos office of the Commission was made through direct intervention by the Commission and indirectly through the assistance of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of some states as well as the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

“Zenith Bank alone allegedly accounted for more than 80 percent of the amount as a whooping N26, 468,223,358.24 was recovered from the bank between November and first week of December, 2017.

“Of the sum, the EFCC directly recovered N4, 207,235,701.06 from the bank, while N22, 260,987,657.24 came through the intervention of FIRS, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, the Internal Revenue Service of other states and the RMAFC.

“The balance of N1, 244,111,097.43 was recovered from the other five banks. The investigation is still ongoing.

“Seven other banks are currently under the Commission’s radar with respect to withholding tax on dividends.

“We are certain to record more recovery by the time the investigation is completed.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters for conspiracy, possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretence.

The suspects are- Badejo Tobi; Abiola Dimeji; Anthony Godwin; Osoba Adeboye; Adeleken Abiodun and Awokoya Oriyomi Yusuf.

Others are – Oyatayo Ismail; Coffie Meschark; Sylvester Amaddin; Olawale Farouk; Adeniran Tolani; Taiwo Michael and OyekanmiAyodeji.

According to the Commission, the suspects were arrested on Saturday, December 16, 2006 in some parts of Lagos and Ogun States, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities.

The EFCC said: “The suspects allegedly confessed to be involved in phishing, love scam, forgery, spoofing and business email compromise, among other offences.

“Phishing is an attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details (and money), often for malicious reasons, by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

“Spoofing, on the other hand, is a type of scam where an intruder attempts to gain unauthorized access to a user’s system or information by pretending to be the user.

“Some of the suspects, who live flamboyantly without any known sources of income, were said to have bought houses and exotic cars from the proceeds of their criminal activities.

“They were allegedly found to be in possession of forged contract papers of multinational oil and gas companies, banks’ instruments and forged data page of international passports of foreign nationals, among other documents.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included laptops, flash drives, modems, one Range Rover SUV, one Toyota Highlander, Two Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Camry.
The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/withholding-tax-efcc-recovers-n27-7b-six-banks/

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:08pm On Dec 28
Well done

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by 2cato: 8:09pm On Dec 28
Clowns in uniform

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by NCP: 8:11pm On Dec 28
Very Good. Economic Saboteurs. They Cheat Their Customers and The Government.

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:11pm On Dec 28
Buhari effect....

Carry On Sir!

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by 4kings: 8:13pm On Dec 28
Awesome developments.

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by dre11(m): 9:52pm On Dec 29
cc lalasticlala

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by uba1991: 10:08pm On Dec 29
God bless pmb

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by MrHistorian: 10:12pm On Dec 29
Thank God for the emergence of PMB. . .

The Otuoke drunk was just a matter occupying the space of the Presidential seat with zero political will.

PMB till eternity. kiss kiss

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by RIPEnglish: 10:12pm On Dec 29
They keeps think they can keeps deceiver us. They will recovery money but end up looter the money among between each themselves. Foolish people. undecided

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by salbis(m): 10:12pm On Dec 29
kk

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by stanliwise(m): 10:12pm On Dec 29
Recovered money that has no significant effect on common man, is that money a recovered money. Anyway

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by hobermener: 10:12pm On Dec 29
G
Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Sunnycliff(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Will this prevent Nigeria from not borrowing?

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Holamidhe(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Hunter is now becoming the hunted

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by TheAngry1: 10:13pm On Dec 29
ok
Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by amiibaby(f): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Good move

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by belamour(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Check SK
Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Edopesin(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Almighty GTB Can't Be Among

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Spanner4(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Hmmmm
Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by CriticMaestro: 10:13pm On Dec 29
GTB always clean

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by omenkaLives(m): 10:14pm On Dec 29
NgeneUkwenu:
Buhari effect....

Carry On Sir!
smiley

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by deliveryboy: 10:15pm On Dec 29
IPOB miscreants rushed into this thread hoping to see GTBank on the list, then slide under their bedsheets and cried themselves to a bitter sleep. cheesy

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by jericco1(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
access bank must dey there. nawa

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by anonymuz(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
Rubbish
Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Oma307: 10:16pm On Dec 29
they were eager to published the names because they are banks, we want the lists of corrupt leaders in Nigeria

6 Likes

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by joshuakdboy(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
Good one

What happens to the recovered money now?
what are its effects to the average Nigerian? or is it going to the bank of recovered funds (Someone's pockets)?

What about money looted by polithiefcians? if it were them, would we see or hear their names?

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Edopesin(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
RIPEnglish:
They keeps think they can keeps deceiver us. They will recovery money but end up looter the money among between each themselves. Foolish people. undecided
BORING

Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by hardywaltz(m): 10:17pm On Dec 29
Good

