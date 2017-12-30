₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Islie: 8:05pm On Dec 28
Posted By: Yusuf Alli,
http://thenationonlineng.net/withholding-tax-efcc-recovers-n27-7b-six-banks/
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by adekanmbi1986(m): 8:08pm On Dec 28
Well done
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by 2cato: 8:09pm On Dec 28
Clowns in uniform
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by NCP: 8:11pm On Dec 28
Very Good. Economic Saboteurs. They Cheat Their Customers and The Government.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:11pm On Dec 28
Buhari effect....
Carry On Sir!
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by 4kings: 8:13pm On Dec 28
Awesome developments.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by dre11(m): 9:52pm On Dec 29
cc lalasticlala
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by uba1991: 10:08pm On Dec 29
God bless pmb
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by MrHistorian: 10:12pm On Dec 29
Thank God for the emergence of PMB. . .
The Otuoke drunk was just a matter occupying the space of the Presidential seat with zero political will.
PMB till eternity.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by RIPEnglish: 10:12pm On Dec 29
They keeps think they can keeps deceiver us. They will recovery money but end up looter the money among between each themselves. Foolish people.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by salbis(m): 10:12pm On Dec 29
kk
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by stanliwise(m): 10:12pm On Dec 29
Recovered money that has no significant effect on common man, is that money a recovered money. Anyway
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by hobermener: 10:12pm On Dec 29
G
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Sunnycliff(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Will this prevent Nigeria from not borrowing?
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Holamidhe(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Hunter is now becoming the hunted
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by TheAngry1: 10:13pm On Dec 29
ok
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by amiibaby(f): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Good move
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by belamour(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Check SK
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Edopesin(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Almighty GTB Can't Be Among
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Spanner4(m): 10:13pm On Dec 29
Hmmmm
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by CriticMaestro: 10:13pm On Dec 29
GTB always clean
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by omenkaLives(m): 10:14pm On Dec 29
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by deliveryboy: 10:15pm On Dec 29
IPOB miscreants rushed into this thread hoping to see GTBank on the list, then slide under their bedsheets and cried themselves to a bitter sleep.
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by jericco1(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
access bank must dey there. nawa
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by anonymuz(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
Rubbish
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Oma307: 10:16pm On Dec 29
they were eager to published the names because they are banks, we want the lists of corrupt leaders in Nigeria
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by joshuakdboy(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
Good one
What happens to the recovered money now?
what are its effects to the average Nigerian? or is it going to the bank of recovered funds (Someone's pockets)?
What about money looted by polithiefcians? if it were them, would we see or hear their names?
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by Edopesin(m): 10:16pm On Dec 29
RIPEnglish:BORING
|Re: EFCC Recovers N27.7b From Six Banks For Withholding Tax by hardywaltz(m): 10:17pm On Dec 29
Good
