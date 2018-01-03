₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Letter From An Aborted Child by RabJ(m): 1:59pm On Dec 29, 2017
My mother’s womb is now my grave
The Doctors pill was the gun
Mama pulled the trigger when she swallowed the
pill
It pierced through my heart, it made me scream
I turned to my maker in pains
‘you tricked me’ I cried out
She was no haven you promised
You promised peace in her embrace but here I am
in pieces
How eager I was to meet her
To tell her how safe I felt within her
But I was named ‘mistake’ without naming ceremony
I had slept dreaming of her face
Eager to taste her milk and embrace
When I kicked I thought it would be our new play,
a mother and child game
I never meant to cause her pain
Never wanted her to take those pills
To meet that man, I hear they call him Doctor
Together they chased and flushed me
Where could I turn to? You were my home
Who could I cry to? you were my hope
I felt at home in your womb
But yesterday you placed a bomb
And today your womb becomes my tomb..
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by theworldbest(f): 2:19pm On Dec 29, 2017
Nice n Touching
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by Sirme411(m): 9:29pm On Jan 02
Oya tiri gbosa for u..
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by Yonce: 7:13am
Who's chopping onions?
Always be prolife!
Abortion is deadly and evil....
May God help us....
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by perezzie(m): 7:17am
i jst hope sm girls shud undastand dis
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by 12345baba: 7:19am
word!!
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by rane06(f): 7:20am
Very touchy.
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by sweetyinks(f): 7:24am
Was moved by this poetry. Kindly give this more publicity so that it will reduce the increasing number of abortions going on.
I am impressed.
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by Purebeerry(f): 7:26am
Eyya. I dunno how they sleep at night after aborting an innocent child.
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by JuanJO(m): 7:28am
But baby lemme ask u a little question, will u prefer been born and been throw inside d lagoon? will u prefer to be one of the Amajeri? baby will like to be sold to the ritualist after delivery Pls ladies and gentle men let stop giving this unborn kids the avenue of writing the kettle our conscience is telling us....
#StopUnprotectedSex
Nice write up indeed; God bless all the tiny souls of the innocent aborted ones. Waiting to see how the culprits (Oloshos, Ashanas, Domitillas et all...) reacts to this.
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by darkhorizon: 7:30am
Abortion should never be an option.
#SaynotoAbortion
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by Adukey(f): 7:35am
This pierced through my heart.
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by vincent10(m): 7:45am
How come an "aborted" child knows what is happening in the real world?
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by Evaberry(f): 7:47am
pro choice always.
Whether or not to abort is a woman's choice and should never be taken away from her
it is her body and ultimately her decision shouldn't concern u
|Re: Letter From An Aborted Child by chibuthanks: 7:50am
Abortion is not d way rather only distroy an unknown destinies
