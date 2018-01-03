My mother’s womb is now my grave

The Doctors pill was the gun

Mama pulled the trigger when she swallowed the

pill

It pierced through my heart, it made me scream

I turned to my maker in pains

‘you tricked me’ I cried out

She was no haven you promised

You promised peace in her embrace but here I am

in pieces

How eager I was to meet her

To tell her how safe I felt within her

But I was named ‘mistake’ without naming ceremony

I had slept dreaming of her face

Eager to taste her milk and embrace

When I kicked I thought it would be our new play,

a mother and child game

I never meant to cause her pain

Never wanted her to take those pills

To meet that man, I hear they call him Doctor

Together they chased and flushed me

Where could I turn to? You were my home

Who could I cry to? you were my hope

I felt at home in your womb

But yesterday you placed a bomb

And today your womb becomes my tomb..