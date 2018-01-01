









5.Inconsistency



You start viewing a nice blog then after some weeks the owner gives up,What most bloggers don't know is that blogging is not an over night success it takes months of hard works to achieve good results,You must be willing to have sleepless nights.It isn't an easy task .



4.Not being specific enough about your content

Some bloggers especially newbies,wanna blog about everything from relationships to politics.i will tell you the fact it is not easy,You can't be 100% balance on all the topics you're covering - one topic must have much more posts than the other,it is stressful and frustrating and can make you hate blogging.



3.Spamming

Nigerian bloggers are fond of this You create a social media group be it whatsapp or Facebook the next thing you see is bloggers droping irrelevant links on the group or the topic Of discussion.Some even come into our inbox to post links.







2.Unconfirmed Stories

Most Nigerian Bloggers are used to this,all because they want to get traffic to their sites they publish stories without confirming how true and authentic it is.Some bloggers are in Jail because of this and many more will go to jail.



1.Copying and pasting of content

Numerous bloggers (particularly in the entertainment niche) are prone to copying and pasting contents. This is 100% plagiarism.Why not study the keywords used in the story/content and read about 4 related articles and combine your knowledge from them and make your own content.Why copy somebody"s work,it only shows you are incapable of thinking for yourself.copy and paste will not only make you mentally dependent but also kill your creativity to write marvelous stories.

cc:lalasticlala



