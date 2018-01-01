₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by doggystylez: 6:21pm On Dec 31, 2017
Top 5 things Nigerian Bloggers shouldn't bring to 2018
5.Inconsistency
You start viewing a nice blog then after some weeks the owner gives up,What most bloggers don't know is that blogging is not an over night success it takes months of hard works to achieve good results,You must be willing to have sleepless nights.It isn't an easy task .
4.Not being specific enough about your content
Some bloggers especially newbies,wanna blog about everything from relationships to politics.i will tell you the fact it is not easy,You can't be 100% balance on all the topics you're covering - one topic must have much more posts than the other,it is stressful and frustrating and can make you hate blogging.
3.Spamming
Nigerian bloggers are fond of this You create a social media group be it whatsapp or Facebook the next thing you see is bloggers droping irrelevant links on the group or the topic Of discussion.Some even come into our inbox to post links.
2.Unconfirmed Stories
Most Nigerian Bloggers are used to this,all because they want to get traffic to their sites they publish stories without confirming how true and authentic it is.Some bloggers are in Jail because of this and many more will go to jail.
1.Copying and pasting of content
Numerous bloggers (particularly in the entertainment niche) are prone to copying and pasting contents. This is 100% plagiarism.Why not study the keywords used in the story/content and read about 4 related articles and combine your knowledge from them and make your own content.Why copy somebody"s work,it only shows you are incapable of thinking for yourself.copy and paste will not only make you mentally dependent but also kill your creativity to write marvelous stories.
source-https://www.metrodailies.com/web/5-things-nigerian-bloggers-shouldnt-bring-2018/
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by doggystylez: 6:22pm On Dec 31, 2017
feel free family to add yours
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by iamleumas: 7:06pm On Dec 31, 2017
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by doggystylez: 7:34pm On Dec 31, 2017
lalasticlala,happy new year in advance
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by doggystylez: 7:34pm On Dec 31, 2017
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by acupikin: 9:06pm On Dec 31, 2017
Very true
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:34pm On Dec 31, 2017
Stop making stupid people popular. Let's stop making stupid people popular. That guy, sorry, that gay called Bob shouldn't sell his stupidity on the free market.
Let's stop promoting stupidity and those using it as legal tender. That's my advice for the new year. We've had enough stupidity to invoke the fury in Sodom.
Even forums too. Nairaland is too big to use some of these poor people for traffic. We can't have the NPower here, the Presidency here, and still promote stupidity.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/dear-nigerians-stop-promoting-stupidity/
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by doggystylez: 1:43am
Sapiosexuality:true
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by doggystylez: 2:01am
lalasticlala,seun happy new year oh
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by finsulyman: 3:51am
Good observation
Stop posting unnecessary news...
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by Shayneward1: 7:04am
Please stop saying 'beautiful curvy girl fvcks big preek' and I rush in and see nonsense.
Don't bring it into 2018
|Re: Top 5 Things Nigerian Bloggers Shouldn't Bring To 2018 by amahthelma(f): 7:05am
Now that the calendar has turned a new leaf over, before the social networking sites get flooded with messages, before the mobile networks get congested, let me take a quiet moment out to wish you a wonderful, happy, healthy and prosperous New Year to you all nairalanders!"
"As the year 2017 has ended, I wish all the negativity and difficulties also ends with it and 2018 bring success and desired results for you all and your households from #Thelma# to everyone
