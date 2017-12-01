₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by OAUPeeps: 6:28pm On Dec 31, 2017
By Farombi Oluwaseun @OAUPeeps
With few days left to the proposed resumption date of academic activities in Obafemi Awolowo University, the university management has resolved that resumption holds as earlier scheduled despite the consistent agitation by the NASU, SSANU, and NAAT union members on campus.
Speaking with OAU Peeps News Agency , the University Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju stated that there is no change in resumption date. He further added that academic activities will commence immediately students resume.
Reacting to questions from OAU Peeps News Agency, the University Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. I.A Aransi affirmed that the resumption date remains 2nd January and cannot be altered. " The End of the year break has been terminated,students should resume",He further added.
When asked as to whether the university management has already found a way to circumvent the effect of the ongoing Joint Non-Teaching Staff protest , Prof. Aransi said the students should leave that for the management to handle.
Also, while speaking with our correspondent,the OAU NASU Chairman, Comrade Odewunmi said the Union doesn't recognize the resumption date. In his words "we were not involved when students students were given break, We don't know anything about the resumption ".
He further added that he cannot advice students to either resume or not as they do not have any issue with the school management but the Federal government. "" The indefinite strike still continues,but if students resume, we will try our best to see that the academic environment is conducive for them but we cannot guarantee that as we are working with the order from Abuja"", he further stated.
It will be recalled that the Senate of the University declared an " End Of The Year Break" to students on December 5,2017 as a result of the unpalatable occurrences occasioned by the infefinite strike action of the Obafemi Awolowo University branch of the Non - Teaching Staff, which comprises Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT),against the Federal Government over an alleged disparity in the disbursement of Earned allowance to all the staff unions in Nigerian Universities.
Consequently, the students are expected to resume on Tuesday, 2nd January, while lectures commence on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2018.
However, as the time of filing this report, water supply has been restored to Halls of residence though in dark as electricity has not been restored including the academics environment of the university.
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by adetoroamos(m): 6:30pm On Dec 31, 2017
its okay...
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by erifeoluwasimi: 6:37pm On Dec 31, 2017
abi now.....They should not come and spoil calendar again
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by Tplkenny: 3:03am
Realease DE list o o o
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by AleAirHub(m): 7:09am
Noted
HAPPY NEW YEAR...
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by profmsboi(m): 7:09am
Me, I no go go school tomorrow, maybe next week
Make I celebrate wella
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by kolawoleibukun: 7:10am
Burahi no send weda poor men pikin go school or not. wetin concern dem wen all their pikin dem day abroad day school.
Adeboye no go fit stand up for him people?? He is from Osun state and should put mouth for this matter. if na him school dem day play with like this e no go take am. some old men just wicked to people. no be pastors for America day organise protest against government? this old men sit down for aso rock just keep quiet make government day play with the poor.
see Atiku with his potato head day go wish wizkid congratulations for award when him no no how the boy take win. him no see this news? all dem day read this news dem go just lock up. very wicked people. why cant they condemn this evil?
adeboye way come from Osun no fit talk? na Freeze matter dem go carry for head. simple things like this they can use their office to influence but they are licking politicians nyarsch becos of money. who go come go fight for poor man?
dem day prophecy success for people lives. how? how people won take succeed when dem take their education day play. the one way succeed dem go say make e bring the one billion way he go steal. pastors no day ask where people get the money way dem day give them.
that one way call himself vice president day there day for kpekpeye neck for aso rock. what are we paying these people for? na story we just day read for here and people day suffer day die.
Atiku how we go take believe say you better pass burahi? you no fit talk put for this matter?
Tinubu sef carry dirty teeth sitdown for corner. all the things way awolowo do una no fit save him name? una for change the name of the school make awolowo rest in peace
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by freshkpomo: 7:15am
people still dey go school With the way Nigeria be now school nor get value again oh!!
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by opera1(m): 7:19am
Dat simply implies that "No Holiday*
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by directonpc(m): 7:24am
Oshey!
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by safarigirl(f): 7:25am
Na wa o, OAU...dem no go even allow una digest the New Year food before una enter car begin dey go school. Some won't even get to spend New Year with their families and will be travelling today. 2nd is too early now.
Most schools are resuming on the 8th
|Re: "No Change In Resumption Date " - OAU Public Relations Officer by castrol180(m): 7:28am
Ife
