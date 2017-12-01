By Farombi Oluwaseun @OAUPeeps



With few days left to the proposed resumption date of academic activities in Obafemi Awolowo University, the university management has resolved that resumption holds as earlier scheduled despite the consistent agitation by the NASU, SSANU, and NAAT union members on campus.



Speaking with OAU Peeps News Agency , the University Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olanrewaju stated that there is no change in resumption date. He further added that academic activities will commence immediately students resume.



Reacting to questions from OAU Peeps News Agency, the University Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. I.A Aransi affirmed that the resumption date remains 2nd January and cannot be altered. " The End of the year break has been terminated,students should resume",He further added.



When asked as to whether the university management has already found a way to circumvent the effect of the ongoing Joint Non-Teaching Staff protest , Prof. Aransi said the students should leave that for the management to handle.



Also, while speaking with our correspondent,the OAU NASU Chairman, Comrade Odewunmi said the Union doesn't recognize the resumption date. In his words "we were not involved when students students were given break, We don't know anything about the resumption ".

He further added that he cannot advice students to either resume or not as they do not have any issue with the school management but the Federal government. "" The indefinite strike still continues,but if students resume, we will try our best to see that the academic environment is conducive for them but we cannot guarantee that as we are working with the order from Abuja"", he further stated.



It will be recalled that the Senate of the University declared an " End Of The Year Break" to students on December 5,2017 as a result of the unpalatable occurrences occasioned by the infefinite strike action of the Obafemi Awolowo University branch of the Non - Teaching Staff, which comprises Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT),against the Federal Government over an alleged disparity in the disbursement of Earned allowance to all the staff unions in Nigerian Universities.



Consequently, the students are expected to resume on Tuesday, 2nd January, while lectures commence on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2018.



However, as the time of filing this report, water supply has been restored to Halls of residence though in dark as electricity has not been restored including the academics environment of the university.



Source

http://www.oaupeeps.com/2017/12/no-change-in-resumption-date-oau-pro.html

OAU Peeps News Agency



