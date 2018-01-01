After votes from Nairalanders and a lot of considerations, this is just to honour writers that have made this place lively over the years



Here they are



Novel Category

Romance- Blessedman

Thriller- Oyinprince

Horror- Ghostwritter

Magical- Apollux

Most Consistent Novelist- Shewrites



Top Readers(5)

Queenitee, Honourable, Kingphilip, Missmossy, Ikombe





Top Writing Help Bloggers

Topwritersden

Writertain

Stevenbright



Legend of all time: Larrysun





Honorary

Best Nigerian Writer- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Past Moderator: Humbledbygrace



Short Story



Thriller

Divepen1

Most Consistent- Raggedyann

Romance- Angells

Horror- Royver

Comedy- Classcaptain

Good morning Lovely people and do have a Splendid 2018...







I been wan talk about top BMC defenders and sarrki came to my mind... but I won't say it cuz this is a fresh year ...





Congrats to the above mentioned names.

wow

Good Morning

Happy New Year

How about lai Mohammed, The great poet.

Happy New year everyone....

Congratulations my prodigal son @classcaptain

I do not approve of this award list I call b.s this is barely an award.

Happy New year Guys

northvietnam:

Good morning Lovely people and do have a Splendid 2018...







I been wan talk about top BMC defenders and sarrki came to my mind... but I won't say it cuz this is a fresh year ...





Congrats to the above mentioned names.

Am a patriot Am a patriot





anyhow sha, is this just a list or they were actually given an award



because ayam not understanding what of bibijay?anyhow sha, is this just a list or they were actually given an awardbecause ayam not understanding

Sorry but I want to know:



How are the nominations gotten?

Who nominate?

How do they cast votes?

What are the criteria for getting nominated?

Etc etc

Nice 1 from the Nairaland management. Happy New Year to the Nairaland family world wide.

No You Are A Parrot

sarrki:





Am a patriot

Cause you sounded like a sane man , I will reply you same.







With all due Respect Mr sarrki that's not patrotism... it's the height of I.diocy, L.unacy, N.incompoopery Cause you sounded like a sane man , I will reply you same.With all due Respect Mr sarrki that's not patrotism... it's the height of I.diocy, L.unacy, N.incompoopery

Happy new year. Those ppl try. I dey come