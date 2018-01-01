₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by Divepen1(m): 6:14am
After votes from Nairalanders and a lot of considerations, this is just to honour writers that have made this place lively over the years
Here they are
Novel Category
Romance- Blessedman
Thriller- Oyinprince
Horror- Ghostwritter
Magical- Apollux
Most Consistent Novelist- Shewrites
Top Readers(5)
Queenitee, Honourable, Kingphilip, Missmossy, Ikombe
Top Writing Help Bloggers
Topwritersden
Writertain
Stevenbright
Legend of all time: Larrysun
Honorary
Best Nigerian Writer- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Past Moderator: Humbledbygrace
Short Story
Thriller
Divepen1
Most Consistent- Raggedyann
Romance- Angells
Horror- Royver
Comedy- Classcaptain
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by northvietnam(m): 6:58am
Good morning Lovely people and do have a Splendid 2018...
I been wan talk about top BMC defenders and sarrki came to my mind... but I won't say it cuz this is a fresh year ...
Congrats to the above mentioned names.
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by joeaz58(m): 6:59am
wow
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by profmsboi(m): 6:59am
Good Morning
Happy New Year
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by 2chainzz(m): 7:02am
How about lai Mohammed, The great poet.
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by Robisky001: 7:02am
Happy New year everyone....
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by queenfav(f): 7:02am
Congratulations my prodigal son @classcaptain
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:03am
I do not approve of this award list I call b.s this is barely an award.
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by Dreamword24: 7:03am
Happy New year Guys
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by sarrki(m): 7:05am
northvietnam:
Am a patriot
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by splenzard: 7:08am
what of bibijay?
anyhow sha, is this just a list or they were actually given an award
because ayam not understanding
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by Africanbest(m): 7:08am
Sorry but I want to know:
How are the nominations gotten?
Who nominate?
How do they cast votes?
What are the criteria for getting nominated?
Etc etc
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by kasim155(m): 7:14am
Nice 1 from the Nairaland management. Happy New Year to the Nairaland family world wide.
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by Edopesin(m): 7:22am
No You Are A Parrot
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by northvietnam(m): 7:22am
sarrki:
Cause you sounded like a sane man , I will reply you same.
With all due Respect Mr sarrki that's not patrotism... it's the height of I.diocy, L.unacy, N.incompoopery
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by demsid(m): 7:24am
Happy new year. Those ppl try. I dey come
|Re: Nairaland Literature Award 2017 by Oyinprince(m): 7:25am
Wow! Thanks Divepen.
Thanks to all of you who voted Me.
If you haven't read my stories visit my nl profile now Nairaland.com/oyinprince or blog: www.youngicee.com
