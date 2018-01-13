₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by lindashealthwat(f): 12:40pm On Jan 01
Here is a recent prophecy about Nigeria by.
Sadnu Sundar Selvaraj.
If you follow this man's prophecy; you will notice they are always fulfilled
Like <<Trump winning election
<< Jerusalem declared capital of Israel
Etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff3YDNaURyw
For those who don't have MB,
He talked about Nigeria and the Corruption in the church; (darkness in the Church as ministers mix darkness with light) that The end time of that is near as God will give a new scroll to his prepared servants all to restore glory in the nation Nigeria.
Am not a good translator; please watch it yourself
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by lastmessenger: 8:19pm On Jan 03
I watched this man say what he was told concerning Americas presidential election. He was told that trump is the man to be handed over the presidential seat of the USA. Mind you when he made this revelations,all odds where against Trump but just like he said trump won and became the president of the USA.
This video clip just renewed my hope in this country. Look a lot of bad may be happening at the present moment.We have witnessed so many killings hardship and anguish for some time now but this is my personal conviction, evil shall not prevail over good. As the lord God Almighty lives,there is hope for those who put thier trust in him.
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by snowland(m): 7:44pm
Chai. This hunger no go kill person today oo.
I dont have anything to say. I just want you to like this post for no reason.
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by kaykay1980: 7:44pm
jkj
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by babyfaceafrica: 7:45pm
Noted
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by elitejosef: 7:45pm
اتتت
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by veekid(m): 7:45pm
Scammers
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by samzzycash(m): 7:45pm
This man should not deceive himself.
God has forsaking this nation tey tey.
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by NwaNimo1(m): 7:46pm
He must be a daddy freeze follower,...
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by BruncleZuma: 7:46pm
Everybody wan prophesy...even people wen no get toilets for their countries.
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by Charlesdock(m): 7:46pm
okay....
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by elitejosef: 7:47pm
اتتت
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by Sunnycliff(m): 7:47pm
With Buhari Nigeria is doomed
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by Blackfire(m): 7:47pm
Another prophesy.....from prophet.....
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by deebrain(m): 7:48pm
Noted
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by redangel2017: 7:48pm
Amen
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by princefunmmy(m): 7:48pm
NIGERIA
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by bezimo(m): 7:49pm
I watched it..I think he is a real prophet of God going by the fulfilment of his previous prophecies which came to pass.God will help Nigeria.Too many fake clergies out there.
More startling when i listened to him..is that by devine revelations from above the present Pope Francis is the False prophet talked about in Revelation 13 and he will make the way for the Beast.. whose political capital will be in Germany. They will make everyone come under one religion(No christian, no muslim, no hindu).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhowCn8CnVw
Its all on youtube..The book of Revelation is becoming real..
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by aiir2303(m): 7:49pm
Ya... I know him, watch a lot of his preachings online. Very humble,not after monetary gains and his prophecies are a 100 percent accurate. He's the only one that I know and a reason I believe that true men of God exist not the ones in Nigeria whose ways fill you with doubt
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by wwe11: 7:50pm
God is too faithful to fail
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by cosmatika(m): 7:50pm
The gworo chewing, kunu sipping bastard called Jubrin will nva go unpunished
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by aiir2303(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by ipobarecriminals: 7:51pm
something luke incense. burning. there abi nah that local stuff
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by Alariiwo: 7:52pm
Nigeria shall rise again.. adun lo n gbeyin ewuro, this country will turn around for good soon.
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by jamesibor: 7:52pm
lindashealthwat:
Could he be referring to 'Save the sheeple movement'?
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by OkCornel(m): 7:52pm
Mixing Truth with Lies...is the perfect tool for deceit. This has been the serpent's tactics since ancient times and that's why a lot of people are deceived.
The Serpent's offsprings are in the church mounting the pulpit and mixing TRUTH with lies just like their father...all because of sheer greed
Tithers and anti-tithers please take note
Back to the topic...I'm not surprised in any way... please check out this thread on my alternate moniker for further information...if you can spare your time.
http://www.nairaland.com/4133300/gospel-truth-unity-unconditional-love
I've always wondered the name the Eternal Creator called His Children...bearing in mind that HE has no religion...but that man created religion.
Did The Eternal Creator call His children Judaists, Christians, Bhuddists or Muslims?
Free your mind from the jargons of Religions and doctrines and seek the TRUTH so you can live for the TRUTH.
The Eternal Creator has allegiance to nothing but the TRUTH...for His words are TRUTH and HE honors his words far above the fancy names you religious people call him
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by DeSepiero(m): 7:54pm
He should tell us who our next president will be
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by Lomprico2: 7:55pm
We know say today's pastors n juju na 5 & 6 na.
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by Damarislopez: 7:55pm
Okay
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by yungpowers(m): 7:56pm
So they never end that their bet9ja predictions?
Nonsensical nonsense
|Re: Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj by kyenfinok: 7:56pm
Darkness will be far from Nigeria
