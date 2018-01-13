Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophecy About Nigeria By Prophet Sadhu Sundar Selvaraj (12402 Views)

Rev. Ladi Thompson's 2018 Prophecy About Nigeria: "Blood Will Spill" / Prophet Samuel Oyadara's 2018 Prophecy About Obasanjo, Atiku, Tinubu, Ambode / Joshua Iginla's 2017 Prophecy About Buhari's Health (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Sadnu Sundar Selvaraj.





If you follow this man's prophecy; you will notice they are always fulfilled



Like <<Trump winning election

<< Jerusalem declared capital of Israel

Etc.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff3YDNaURyw







For those who don't have MB,





He talked about Nigeria and the Corruption in the church; (darkness in the Church as ministers mix darkness with light) that The end time of that is near as God will give a new scroll to his prepared servants all to restore glory in the nation Nigeria.





Am not a good translator; please watch it yourself Here is a recent prophecy about Nigeria by.Sadnu Sundar Selvaraj.If you follow this man's prophecy; you will notice they are always fulfilledLike < 4 Likes

I watched this man say what he was told concerning Americas presidential election. He was told that trump is the man to be handed over the presidential seat of the USA. Mind you when he made this revelations,all odds where against Trump but just like he said trump won and became the president of the USA.

This video clip just renewed my hope in this country. Look a lot of bad may be happening at the present moment.We have witnessed so many killings hardship and anguish for some time now but this is my personal conviction, evil shall not prevail over good. As the lord God Almighty lives,there is hope for those who put thier trust in him. 37 Likes 1 Share

Chai. This hunger no go kill person today oo.



I dont have anything to say. I just want you to like this post for no reason. 5 Likes

jkj

Noted

اتتت

Scammers

This man should not deceive himself.

God has forsaking this nation tey tey. 1 Like

He must be a daddy freeze follower,...





Everybody wan prophesy...even people wen no get toilets for their countries. Everybody wan prophesy...even people wen no get toilets for their countries.

okay....

اتتت

With Buhari Nigeria is doomed 1 Like

Another prophesy.....from prophet.....

Noted

Amen

NIGERIA





More startling when i listened to him..is that by devine revelations from above the present Pope Francis is the False prophet talked about in Revelation 13 and he will make the way for the Beast.. whose political capital will be in Germany. They will make everyone come under one religion(No christian, no muslim, no hindu).



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhowCn8CnVw



Its all on youtube..The book of Revelation is becoming real.. I watched it..I think he is a real prophet of God going by the fulfilment of his previous prophecies which came to pass.God will help Nigeria.Too many fake clergies out there.More startling when i listened to him..is that by devine revelations from above the present Pope Francis is the False prophet talked about in Revelation 13 and he will make the way for the Beast.. whose political capital will be in Germany. They will make everyone come under one religion(No christian, no muslim, no hindu).Its all on youtube..The book of Revelation is becoming real.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ya... I know him, watch a lot of his preachings online. Very humble,not after monetary gains and his prophecies are a 100 percent accurate. He's the only one that I know and a reason I believe that true men of God exist not the ones in Nigeria whose ways fill you with doubt

God is too faithful to fail 2 Likes

The gworo chewing, kunu sipping bastard called Jubrin will nva go unpunished 2 Likes

Ya... I know him, watch a lot of his preachings online. Very humble and his prophecies are a 100 percent accurate. He's the only one that I know and a reason I believe that true men of God exist not the ones in Nigeria whose ways fill you with doubt 1 Like

something luke incense. burning. there abi nah that local stuff something luke incense. burning. there abi nah that local stuff

Nigeria shall rise again.. adun lo n gbeyin ewuro, this country will turn around for good soon. 4 Likes

lindashealthwat:

Here is a recent prophecy about Nigeria by.

Sadnu Sundar Selvaraj.





If you follow this man's prophecy; you will notice they are always fulfilled



Like <<Trump winning election

<< Jerusalem declared capital of Israel

Etc.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ff3YDNaURyw







For those who don't have MB,





He talked about Nigeria and the Corruption in the church; (darkness in the Church as ministers mix darkness with light) that The end time of that is near as God will give a new scroll to his prepared servants all to restore glory in the nation Nigeria.





Am not a good translator; please watch it yourself





Could he be referring to 'Save the sheeple movement'? Could he be referring to 'Save the sheeple movement'?

Mixing Truth with Lies...is the perfect tool for deceit. This has been the serpent's tactics since ancient times and that's why a lot of people are deceived.



The Serpent's offsprings are in the church mounting the pulpit and mixing TRUTH with lies just like their father...all because of sheer greed



Tithers and anti-tithers please take note



Back to the topic...I'm not surprised in any way... please check out this thread on my alternate moniker for further information...if you can spare your time.



http://www.nairaland.com/4133300/gospel-truth-unity-unconditional-love



I've always wondered the name the Eternal Creator called His Children...bearing in mind that HE has no religion...but that man created religion.



Did The Eternal Creator call His children Judaists, Christians, Bhuddists or Muslims?



Free your mind from the jargons of Religions and doctrines and seek the TRUTH so you can live for the TRUTH.



The Eternal Creator has allegiance to nothing but the TRUTH...for His words are TRUTH and HE honors his words far above the fancy names you religious people call him This has been the serpent's tactics since ancient times and that's why a lot of people are deceived.Tithers and anti-tithers please take note 1 Like

He should tell us who our next president will be

We know say today's pastors n juju na 5 & 6 na.

Okay

So they never end that their bet9ja predictions?

Nonsensical nonsense