Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread (6212 Views)

Successful Nigeria Immigration Service Applicants: Share Your Experience / Is Nigeria Customs Service Recruiting? / Nigerian Immigration Service Vs Nigerian Customs Service (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

This thread is for all those who wish to apply or join the Nigeria Customs Service in this year 2018.

.

I believe so many people have been patiently waiting for the NCS to start it's own phase of recruiting members of the public to join the service. Hence, the reason for creating this thread.

.

The purpose of this thread is to:

(1) Bring all prospective applicants together

(2) Share tips & information regarding the application.

(3) Assist each other on the various stages of the application processes

(4) Update each other on the various requirements by the NCS

(5) To connect individuals from both far and near.

.

P.S: People with experience about NCS or already in the NCS, are highly welcome to also share guides, knowlege & tips.

.

Thanks 10 Likes 2 Shares

when is d date

Onijagidijagan:

when is d date

There is no date for now.. But that is the reason for this thread, so that when there is any meaningful update like when the recruitment begins, it will be posted here. Will keep updating this thread.



@lalasticlala pls move to FP, more people need to be aware of this thread, it will act as a guide.

@mynd44 There is no date for now.. But that is the reason for this thread, so that when there is any meaningful update like when the recruitment begins, it will be posted here. Will keep updating this thread.@lalasticlala pls move to FP, more people need to be aware of this thread, it will act as a guide.@mynd44 1 Like

@Explorers what do you think? Pls share for awareness. Thanks

Good

following

No need 4 this thread because when they start another thread will let everyone know 3 Likes

Amd what makes you think they will recruit this year? 1 Like 1 Share

Am liking 2018.

Thanks

Thanks

Okay

i'm om board....

Following deliberately

The truth is that people buy that job with money! Like it or not! The truth is that people buy that job with money! Like it or not! 3 Likes 1 Share

Pls Whats Their Official Url

Nice

I dont know why, but i am just very optimistic that 2018 will be a good year with many good things for the prepared and the favoured... 7 Likes

Cashrange660:

This thread is for all those who wish to apply or join the Nigeria Customs Service in this year 2018.

.

I believe so many people have been patiently waiting for the NCS to start it's own phase of recruiting members of the public to join the service. Hence, the reason for creating this thread.

.

The purpose of this thread is to:

(1) Bring all prospective applicants together

(2) Share tips & information regarding the application.

(3) Assist each other on the various stages of the application processes

(4) Update each other on the various requirements by the NCS

(5) To connect individuals from both far and near.

.

P.S: People with experience about NCS or already in the NCS, are highly welcome to also share guides, knowlege & tips.

.

Thanks ok ok

Okay.

On board with body and soul.

Creation of WhatsApp group page will be of great help.

Cashrange660:

This thread is for all those who wish to apply or join the Nigeria Customs Service in this year 2018.

.

I believe so many people have been patiently waiting for the NCS to start it's own phase of recruiting members of the public to join the service. Hence, the reason for creating this thread.

.

The purpose of this thread is to:

(1) Bring all prospective applicants together

(2) Share tips & information regarding the application.

(3) Assist each other on the various stages of the application processes

(4) Update each other on the various requirements by the NCS

(5) To connect individuals from both far and near.

.

P.S: People with experience about NCS or already in the NCS, are highly welcome to also share guides, knowlege & tips.

.

Thanks

How can one apply How can one apply

Cashrange660:

This thread is for all those who wish to apply or join the Nigeria Customs Service in this year 2018.

.

I believe so many people have been patiently waiting for the NCS to start it's own phase of recruiting members of the public to join the service. Hence, the reason for creating this thread.

.

The purpose of this thread is to:

(1) Bring all prospective applicants together

(2) Share tips & information regarding the application.

(3) Assist each other on the various stages of the application processes

(4) Update each other on the various requirements by the NCS

(5) To connect individuals from both far and near.

.

P.S: People with experience about NCS or already in the NCS, are highly welcome to also share guides, knowlege & tips.

.

Thanks

How can someone apply How can someone apply

Following

Hey



The earlier catching of space the better The earlier catching of space the better

Alright, I'm following

FOLLOWING, OBSERVING

How much is the salary?