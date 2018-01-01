₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Cashrange660: 2:34pm
This thread is for all those who wish to apply or join the Nigeria Customs Service in this year 2018.
I believe so many people have been patiently waiting for the NCS to start it's own phase of recruiting members of the public to join the service. Hence, the reason for creating this thread.
The purpose of this thread is to:
(1) Bring all prospective applicants together
(2) Share tips & information regarding the application.
(3) Assist each other on the various stages of the application processes
(4) Update each other on the various requirements by the NCS
(5) To connect individuals from both far and near.
P.S: People with experience about NCS or already in the NCS, are highly welcome to also share guides, knowlege & tips.
Thanks
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Onijagidijagan(m): 4:20pm
when is d date
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Cashrange660: 5:26pm
Onijagidijagan:
There is no date for now.. But that is the reason for this thread, so that when there is any meaningful update like when the recruitment begins, it will be posted here. Will keep updating this thread.
@lalasticlala pls move to FP, more people need to be aware of this thread, it will act as a guide.
@mynd44
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Cashrange660: 5:29pm
@Explorers what do you think? Pls share for awareness. Thanks
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by amiibaby(f): 6:24pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by iamJ(m): 6:24pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Emekus92(m): 6:24pm
No need 4 this thread because when they start another thread will let everyone know
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by gadgetsngs: 6:25pm
Amd what makes you think they will recruit this year?
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by dust144(m): 6:25pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Blazing8(m): 6:25pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Blazing8(m): 6:25pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Damidave1124(m): 6:25pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by wwe11: 6:26pm
i'm om board....
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by slowice(m): 6:26pm
Following deliberately
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Swiftlee(m): 6:26pm
The truth is that people buy that job with money! Like it or not!
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Edopesin(m): 6:27pm
Pls Whats Their Official Url
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by BruncleZuma: 6:27pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by quinnboy: 6:27pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by AdeniyiA(m): 6:27pm
I dont know why, but i am just very optimistic that 2018 will be a good year with many good things for the prepared and the favoured...
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:27pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by ayxmania: 6:27pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by deebsman1(m): 6:28pm
On board with body and soul.
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Samfitz: 6:28pm
Creation of WhatsApp group page will be of great help.
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by stainlessnature: 6:28pm
Cashrange660:
How can one apply
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by stainlessnature: 6:29pm
Cashrange660:
How can someone apply
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Abdul4trust1(m): 6:29pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Blazing8(m): 6:30pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by hmmmmmnn: 6:31pm
The earlier catching of space the better
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by Adeyinka12(m): 6:32pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by id2011(m): 6:32pm
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by QuietHammer(m): 6:32pm
How much is the salary?
Re: Nigeria Customs Service Applicants 2018 Thread by dhabrite(m): 6:37pm
