|Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dre11(m): 4:02pm
‘Kalawa employee’ dodges wedding
A family from Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb was humiliated in front of the world as the groom failed to pitch up after failing to pay for the venue and faking illness.
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/kalawa-employee-dodges-wedding/
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dafeyankee: 4:05pm
Women always scheming.
The rate at which women scheme to tie a brother down is alarming,and very scary.
Nigeria women will even take it further one step by visiting Herbalists,White Garment Churches,Alfa's and their Grand mother in the Village for some powder to put in the man's food.
To get married,a man has to be mentally mature,financially mature,and be psychologically ready to go down that road.
Do not let a woman force you down that road. Some are even ready like the woman in this story,to sponsor the wedding.
Desperate women.
Final advice: If you are a Bachelor, stop that habit of allowing any woman(girlfriend/friend/side chick/one night stand)to be cooking for you.
Cook your food yourself,or go buy your food outside. These desperate WANT to be WIVES women,usually put funny stuff inside food to hook a man.
Some even drop a couple of their kitten JUICE to sweeten the food.
Makydebbie Leave all these small Nairaland boys staying with their Dad's alone. Time to move on to great things.
Oya pm me.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dingbang(m): 4:36pm
dafeyankee:oga Nigeria was not mentioned in the writeup.. Read well please
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dafeyankee: 4:39pm
dingbang:
And if to say you sabi read at all, you for see say i write If na Nigerian women,them go take am one step further.
Where you school?Near River?
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by mostyg(m): 4:49pm
There is always a pay back time....
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by pocohantas(f): 4:55pm
dafeyankee:
Is it your scheming? ?
If we no scheme now, you go call us feminist.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by lofty900(m): 5:03pm
My guy just dodged a bullet
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by delugajackson(m): 5:42pm
There must be a reason for his actions.
Maybe dude saw something no one else saw. He had to run for his life.
Jazz don clear for him eye.
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Samogbo1(m): 5:49pm
Where's Nwamaikpe
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 5:50pm
Something went wrong I guess
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by JayIlych(m): 5:50pm
Pocohantas, continue your ho-ism and this might just happen to you.
ASHAWO!.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by agarawu23(m): 5:51pm
Was he forced to marry her?
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by evanso6226: 5:51pm
cut ur cloth according to ur size u say no.....
cleavages on display
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Br2xazuld4
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:51pm
Looking at that woman`s face, I won`t blame him for running away from the marriage.
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by FunkyAlhaji2015: 5:51pm
It's better he kills himself than commit suicide.
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:51pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Adegbenro7643(m): 5:51pm
Could this be tagged 'Payback time' ?
Anyway, wickedness no get another name,,,,WICKEDNESS!
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by pointstores(m): 5:52pm
Nawa
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by LastSurvivor11: 5:52pm
This one tire me
May ur partner never fall sick on ur wedding day IJN amen..
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Fesomu(m): 5:52pm
This one loud o
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Burger01(m): 5:52pm
Zimbabwe with all shades of Gray
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by jamex93(m): 5:52pm
Lobatan
Share food make we chop dey go house
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ebonge1: 5:53pm
people should be open minded this year 2018
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by bigerboy200: 5:54pm
the jazz don expire
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by just2endowed: 5:54pm
This one hard
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by freedomchild: 5:55pm
The guy was forced into the marriage... Women should understand that we men don't rush issues such as marriage. a man can make mistake in other things in life but if he make mistake in marriage, he's finished
4 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ebujany(m): 5:56pm
You fell sick on your wedding day and was forced to cancel the wedding? Haba....Oga just come
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by NubiLove(m): 5:56pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Newboss(m): 5:58pm
With that make up of hers, why would he bother?
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by AdaIhiala(f): 5:58pm
Better now than later I guess....
|Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dhabrite(m): 6:00pm
I am tired of these stories
