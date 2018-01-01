₦airaland Forum

Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dre11(m): 4:02pm
‘Kalawa employee’ dodges wedding



A family from Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb was humiliated in front of the world as the groom failed to pitch up after failing to pay for the venue and faking illness.

Phathisani Hlabangana, a Kalawa Jazmee production employee left his bride Jacky Moyo embarrassed and in tears when he did not make it to the wedding venue.

The wedding was scheduled for 24 December 2017.

Despite pretending to be on his deathbed on the wedding day, he was on the following day spotted up and about at the Kalawa Homecoming gig.

According to a family source, all arrangements had been made and it had been arranged that the two families of the bride and groom share the wedding expenses.

Moyo promised to pay for all expenses such as catering, cakes and all, while Hlabangana was left with only paying for the venue.

According to the family insider who asked for anonymity they suspected that the bride was the one who wanted the wedding as Hlabangana had dragged his feet from the onset.

“We suspect that Moyo is the one who forced Hlabangana to marry her because she volunteered to pay all the expenses except for the venue that was supposed to be paid by Hlabangana,” she said.

The source also revealed that Hlabangana fooled Moyo as he showed her money which was meant to cover Kalawa the Homecoming gig expenses claiming to be his.

“MaMo was shocked when the wedding venue people phoned her asking about their money because Hlabangana had showed him a bag full of money saying everything was under control.

“On the wedding day he never turned up and was not answering his phone,” said the source.

When contacted for comment, Moyo told B-Metro that she was not in a position to comment and she did not want the story to be published.

“At the moment I am not in a good state of mind to talk about this whole drama,” said Moyo.

B-Metro also talked to the mother of the bride who confirmed the cancellation of the wedding.

“I know people were not happy that my daughter was getting married, anyway it’s life, bad things happen unexpectedly,” said the visibly stressed woman.

She even showed the reporters the five-tier wedding cake which was on the dining table.

Hlabangana denied the allegations saying that the wedding was cancelled after he fell ill and not that he failed to pay for the venue.

“The rumours are not true. What happened is I fell sick on the wedding day and we were forced to cancel the wedding,” said Hlabangana.


http://www.b-metro.co.zw/kalawa-employee-dodges-wedding/

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dafeyankee: 4:05pm
Women always scheming.

The rate at which women scheme to tie a brother down is alarming,and very scary.

Nigeria women will even take it further one step by visiting Herbalists,White Garment Churches,Alfa's and their Grand mother in the Village for some powder to put in the man's food.

To get married,a man has to be mentally mature,financially mature,and be psychologically ready to go down that road.

Do not let a woman force you down that road. Some are even ready like the woman in this story,to sponsor the wedding.

Desperate women.

Final advice: If you are a Bachelor, stop that habit of allowing any woman(girlfriend/friend/side chick/one night stand)to be cooking for you.

Cook your food yourself,or go buy your food outside. These desperate WANT to be WIVES women,usually put funny stuff inside food to hook a man.

Some even drop a couple of their kitten JUICE to sweeten the food.

Makydebbie Leave all these small Nairaland boys staying with their Dad's alone. Time to move on to great things.

Oya pm me.

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dingbang(m): 4:36pm
dafeyankee:
Women always scheming.

The rate at which women scheme to tie a brother down is alarming,and very scary.

Nigeria women will even take it further one step by visiting Herbalists,White Garment Churches,Alfa's and their Grand mother in the Village for some powder to put in the man's food.

To get married,a man has to be mentally mature,financially mature,and be psychologically ready to go down that road.

Do not let a woman force you down that road. Some are even ready like the woman in this story,to sponsor the wedding.

Desperate women.

Final advice: If you are a Bachelor, stop that habit of allowing any woman(girlfriend/friend/side chick/one night stand)to be cooking for you.

Cook your food yourself,or go buy your food outside. These desperate WANT to be WIVES women,usually put funny stuff inside food to hook a man.

Some even drop a couple of their kitten JUICE to sweeten the food.
oga Nigeria was not mentioned in the writeup.. Read well please

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dafeyankee: 4:39pm
dingbang:
oga Nigeria was not mentioned in the writeup.. Read well please


And if to say you sabi read at all, you for see say i write If na Nigerian women,them go take am one step further.

Where you school?Near River?

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by mostyg(m): 4:49pm
There is always a pay back time....
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by pocohantas(f): 4:55pm
dafeyankee:
Women always scheming.

The rate at which women scheme to tie a brother down is alarming,and very scary.

Is it your scheming? ?
If we no scheme now, you go call us feminist.

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by lofty900(m): 5:03pm
My guy just dodged a bullet grin

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by delugajackson(m): 5:42pm
There must be a reason for his actions.

Maybe dude saw something no one else saw. He had to run for his life.

Jazz don clear for him eye.

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Samogbo1(m): 5:49pm
Where's Nwamaikpe

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 5:50pm
Something went wrong I guess
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by JayIlych(m): 5:50pm
Pocohantas, continue your ho-ism and this might just happen to you.
ASHAWO!. smiley

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by agarawu23(m): 5:51pm
Was he forced to marry her?
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by evanso6226: 5:51pm
cut ur cloth according to ur size u say no.....


cleavages on display

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Br2xazuld4
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:51pm
Looking at that woman`s face, I won`t blame him for running away from the marriage.
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by FunkyAlhaji2015: 5:51pm
It's better he kills himself than commit suicide. cheesy cheesy
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:51pm
grin
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Adegbenro7643(m): 5:51pm
Could this be tagged 'Payback time' grin?

Anyway, wickedness no get another name,,,,WICKEDNESS!

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by pointstores(m): 5:52pm
Nawa
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:52pm
undecided
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by LastSurvivor11: 5:52pm
This one tire me

May ur partner never fall sick on ur wedding day IJN amen..

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Fesomu(m): 5:52pm
This one loud o
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Burger01(m): 5:52pm
Zimbabwe with all shades of Gray cheesy
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by jamex93(m): 5:52pm
Lobatan

Share food make we chop dey go house

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ebonge1: 5:53pm
people should be open minded this year 2018
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by bigerboy200: 5:54pm
the jazz don expire
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by just2endowed: 5:54pm
This one hard
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by freedomchild: 5:55pm
The guy was forced into the marriage... Women should understand that we men don't rush issues such as marriage. a man can make mistake in other things in life but if he make mistake in marriage, he's finished

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by ebujany(m): 5:56pm
You fell sick on your wedding day and was forced to cancel the wedding? Haba....Oga just come

Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by NubiLove(m): 5:56pm
smiley
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by Newboss(m): 5:58pm
With that make up of hers, why would he bother? angry
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by AdaIhiala(f): 5:58pm
Better now than later I guess....
Re: Zimbabwean Groom Fails To Show Up At Wedding Venue Faking Illness (Pics) by dhabrite(m): 6:00pm
I am tired of these stories

