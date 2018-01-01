Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years (8561 Views)

The Year just got berra for him, And to add it all up, he has deleted all the photos his has on IG leaving on 2..



The Past Few Months has been lots of turn out for Nigerians Singers, So Solidstar's decision is no difference, wish him all the best..





Iyen normal..... Ten years Don do 8 Likes 1 Share

well served, all the best to you 11 Likes

Remind me who Solidstar is again...? 4 Likes

Congratulations Solid star. This is exactly how it should end between labels and their artistes. I'm tired of seeing both parties ending on a sad note. But ten years is really a long time; Solid star deserves commendation for honouring his own part of the contract, especially at a time artistes don't honour theirs. 8 Likes

Chai just two posts and this poo is on frontage. This is 2018! Nairaland is a big joke! For God's sake a big forum like this should be having 100% educative and meaningful threads. Seun do something about this before nairaland become the most useless forum on the internet! 7 Likes

this guy and his wack songs this guy and his wack songs

Nawteemaxie:

Remind me who Solidstar is again...? who are you? who are you? 19 Likes

Well it's nice to hear about an amicable way to part ways..very rare



But would it have been dis way if Solid star was a very Big name??



I don't think so.



Kiss Daniel that was shouting G-worldwide in all his songs as if it was his Father's name. How market?



Wishing solid star and everybody reading this a Wonderful New year 2018!



Money fall on Us this year... 3 Likes

the record label go don use am chop die. I hope this solid star has blown enough to stand his ground. A big S/O to all unilorites. 10 yearsthe record label go don use am chop die. I hope this solid star has blown enough to stand his ground. A big S/O to all unilorites. 2 Likes

dhabrite:

10 years the record label go don use am chop die. I hope this solid star has blown enough to stand his ground. A big S/O to all unilorites. chop am U know how much dem don spend for in head in 10yrs ni. Yet still no blow chop amU know how much dem don spend for in head in 10yrs ni. Yet still no blow 1 Like

TheTechMan:

Chai just two posts and this poo is on frontage. This is 2018! Nairaland is a big joke! For God's sake a big forum like this should be having 100% educative and meaningful threads. Seun do something about this before nairaland become the most useless forum on the internet! go and open your own forum and stop making noise here go and open your own forum and stop making noise here

I always wonder how he got his teeth, sha issa new year, jah bless hustle

And no prophet ,GO, or pastor ever saw it coming in there so call prophecy

yeyerolling:

chop am U know how much dem don spend for in head in 10yrs ni. Yet still no blow

Chief!! Forget that one, his record label would have ripped a lot from him. Na solid star o, or its like you have amnesia Chief!! Forget that one, his record label would have ripped a lot from him. Na solid star o, or its like you have amnesia 1 Like

It's over 10 years he started, but it's barely 3 years he blow.

Lesson to up comers who wants to start today, and blow tomorrow. 3 Likes

Nawteemaxie:

Remind me who Solidstar is again...?

One of Nigeria's best, albeit underrated, music artistes. One of Nigeria's best, albeit underrated, music artistes. 3 Likes

Na normal thing , tho I don't know much about this solidstar or his music .



Please nobody should come and be disturbing us this early new year abeg



