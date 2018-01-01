₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Bhelamblog: 4:28pm
Nigerian Music Star Solid Star is starting the New Year Afresh, The Father of One just dumped his Record Label Achievas Entertainment after 10years since he was signed in, He shared a happy photo on his Instagram and announced that his beginning another chapter of his Life entirely..
The Year just got berra for him, And to add it all up, he has deleted all the photos his has on IG leaving on 2..
The Past Few Months has been lots of turn out for Nigerians Singers, So Solidstar's decision is no difference, wish him all the best..
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/01/singer-solidstar-dumps-his-record-label.html
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by itspzpics(m): 4:36pm
Iyen normal..... Ten years Don do
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by ufuosman(m): 4:55pm
well served, all the best to you
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:54pm
Remind me who Solidstar is again...?
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Seezzy(m): 5:54pm
Congratulations Solid star. This is exactly how it should end between labels and their artistes. I'm tired of seeing both parties ending on a sad note. But ten years is really a long time; Solid star deserves commendation for honouring his own part of the contract, especially at a time artistes don't honour theirs.
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by TheTechMan: 5:54pm
Chai just two posts and this poo is on frontage. This is 2018! Nairaland is a big joke! For God's sake a big forum like this should be having 100% educative and meaningful threads. Seun do something about this before nairaland become the most useless forum on the internet!
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Kingwizzy16(m): 5:54pm
New year resolution!
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by kennosklint(m): 5:54pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Emac34: 5:55pm
good for him
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by dahunsy(f): 5:55pm
Nice one solid
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by ChineseBuggati3(m): 5:55pm
this guy and his wack songs
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by coolcharm(m): 5:57pm
Nawteemaxie:who are you?
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by williamsjaysblog(m): 5:57pm
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by allenuzoma(m): 5:57pm
Well it's nice to hear about an amicable way to part ways..very rare
But would it have been dis way if Solid star was a very Big name??
I don't think so.
Kiss Daniel that was shouting G-worldwide in all his songs as if it was his Father's name. How market?
Wishing solid star and everybody reading this a Wonderful New year 2018!
Money fall on Us this year...
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by dhabrite(m): 5:57pm
10 years the record label go don use am chop die. I hope this solid star has blown enough to stand his ground. A big S/O to all unilorites.
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Emzyme(m): 5:57pm
lemme read comments
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by 007author(m): 5:58pm
Ugly Isoko boy
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by NubiLove(m): 5:59pm
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by yeyerolling: 5:59pm
dhabrite:chop am U know how much dem don spend for in head in 10yrs ni. Yet still no blow
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by iykekelvins(m): 6:01pm
More grace.
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Ekkhann(m): 6:03pm
TheTechMan:go and open your own forum and stop making noise here
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Angelcute(f): 6:04pm
I always wonder how he got his teeth, sha issa new year, jah bless hustle
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Antoeni(m): 6:05pm
And no prophet ,GO, or pastor ever saw it coming in there so call prophecy
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by dhabrite(m): 6:05pm
yeyerolling:
Chief!! Forget that one, his record label would have ripped a lot from him. Na solid star o, or its like you have amnesia
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by Wizberg12(m): 6:05pm
It's over 10 years he started, but it's barely 3 years he blow.
Lesson to up comers who wants to start today, and blow tomorrow.
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by geostrata(m): 6:06pm
tot he was solid enough
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by okonja(m): 6:06pm
Ranka dede gabadaya
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by hedonistical: 6:07pm
Nawteemaxie:
One of Nigeria's best, albeit underrated, music artistes.
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by wayne4loan: 6:08pm
Archievers
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by iamnicer: 6:09pm
Na normal thing , tho I don't know much about this solidstar or his music .
Please nobody should come and be disturbing us this early new year abeg
I no be even his fan
|Re: Solidstar Leaves Achievas Entertainment, His Record Label After 10 Years by winkmart: 6:10pm
Nawteemaxie:
He's a shinning star. What are you
