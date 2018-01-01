Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Of Olufemi Oluwajobi Who Died In Car Accident On 31st Night (Photos) (7601 Views)

Oluwajobi died after he was knocked down by an alleged drunk driver in the night of 31st December, 2017.



It was learnt that Oluwajobi, fondly known as Radio MD (Music Dynamite), was on his way to join some friends at Palms Mall, venue of Ibadan Countdown.



Oluwajobi, who was until his death a newscaster with Ibadan based radio station, Fresh FM, was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) where he later died.



Oluwajobi was said to have left his car at home because of traffic, and was hit while waiting to take a motorcycle also known as Okada to Ring road.



Femi was said to be an open hearted, humble and hardworking media practitioner during his lifetime. His remains has been buried today, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Sango Cemetery in Ibadan. The deceased is survived by his wife and children.



That's really bad.. May Almighty in his infinite mercy forgive his sins and protect his family.. My condolences go to Fresh F.M, Ibadan and his family.. Oma se oooo...What a pity! 5 Likes

See how friends can lead some people to their early grave? Not every invitation by friends should be honoured.



He probably wants to join them for a drink and fun that night.



Rest in peace. 5 Likes

Rest in peace. What mumu reasoning is this,people die everyday going to different places whether friends house or not,people die on their way to work too or their house or anywhere.....you are not making sense.....Shey na him friends be the drunk driver wey hit am??this is 2018 please....common sense should now begin to be common among people What mumu reasoning is this,people die everyday going to different places whether friends house or not,people die on their way to work too or their house or anywhere.....you are not making sense.....Shey na him friends be the drunk driver wey hit am??this is 2018 please....common sense should now begin to be common among people 22 Likes 2 Shares

Hotshawarma:

What mumu reasoning is this,people die everyday going to different places whether friends house or not,people die on their way to work too or their house or anywhere.....you are not making sense.....Shey na him friends be the drunk driver wey hit am??this is 2018 please....common sense should now begin to be common among people See your life..... See your life..... 4 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Rest in peace. Mtcheew. Mtcheew. 4 Likes

Segun comes to mind... RIP!!





We wish you fair well from the bottom of our hearts We wish you fair well from the bottom of our hearts

Y

May his soul rest in peace

See your life..... See who is calling people fools! See who is calling people fools! 1 Like

Years ago.



I wanted to go to the Tantalizers to eat some vegetable soup, as they had just introduced African Menu to their list.



Got to my Estate gate and the hold up was terrible,and so I went back in and dropped my car,walked to the estate gate and took a bike.



Just close to my destination, I was cleared by a speeding Danfo,and me and the Bike guy landed on the side road.



I still carry the scar on my head,shoulder and back,and a long scar on my left wrist that looks like I am wearing a wristwatch.



I had two cars then.



I was lucky. But I swore in my life, no matter the hold up, to always be patient and never be in a hurry to get anywhere.



And I have never gone near a bike since.



This man should have been patience. May his soul rest in perfect peace. 3 Likes





RIP RIP

Not again

This is so sad.

May God grant his soul an eternal rest and give the family he left behind the courage to bear the irreparable loss. 1 Like

eyyah we wey we dy here make we thank God ooo

Rest in peace. What gibberish did I just read, can I unread this because this poo here is not making sense.



Olujobi rest in peace, God will give the loved ones you left behind fortitude to bear your loss. 3 Likes

OH NO!





WHAT A WORLD!





RIP BABA!

Rip. [color=#000099][/color]



Father Lord

Hello, uncle princess. you dinor have any sense. e gbenu oshi soun jare Hello, uncle princess. you dinor have any sense. e gbenu oshi soun jare 3 Likes

May his soul rest in perfect peace. This is so sadMay his soul rest in perfect peace.

So Sad

live goes on. muslims kill Christians yesterday for north yesterday. the boys rape small small girls too. no pastor don comment on the matter?

NubiLove:



Sad Sad

RIP Man.

RIP man may the evi man be caught

[b][/b]