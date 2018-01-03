Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tin Can Records 150% Increase In Agro Exports (900 Views)

The Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Tin Can Island Port Command, Yusuf Bashar, who disclosed this, said that cocoa topped the list of commodities exported through the port last year.



Bashar listed other exported commodities to include pepper, soybean, rubber, milk, frozen shrimps, hibiscus flowers and ginger, among others.



According to him, cocoa bean, which was the highest exported agricultural product through the port last year, recorded 33,294 metric tonnes followed by sesame seed and rubber, which recorded 15,189.78 and 15,072.84 metric tonnes, respectively.



The Deputy Controller of Customs in charge of Exports, Audu Ochuma, attributed the feat to increased participation in agricultural activities, adding that exportation required more meticulousness than importation.



Ochuma expressed optimism that the volume of Nigerian export of agricultural products would increase in 2018 because of the various incentives and encouragement from the Federal Government.



He said, “Over 5,000 duty-free commodities and items can be exported to the United States of America under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.



“A United States embassy official had advised us at a function that Nigeria should concentrate on agricultural products and other specific areas outside technology, as we have a better advantage with the former than the latter.



“For instance, if we pursue exporting made-in-Nigeria radio, television and other household electronics, the tendencies are that we won’t meet the standards required by the advanced countries for now. So it’s better we focus more on areas where we are better off than them.”



Under the Economic Community of West African States’ Trade Liberalisation Scheme, Ochuma said Nigeria had been exporting alcoholic beverages, milk and other finished products to neighbouring countries, taking advantage of the zero duty regime.



He added that Nigeria stood a chance to benefit more from other African countries like South Africa that made over $300m from exports to the US alone.



good news if true

GOD BLESS PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI.



The way he has taken the agriculture section by storm is unprecedented in this country. 7 Likes 1 Share

congrats to Tin Can

God bless those working together for Nigeria's Good.

God bless Nigeria.



Meanwhile I believe Nigeria will pass the quarterfinals of the 2018 world cup.

Hit like if you agree 3 Likes

Continue to lie.. Cos we know say na propaganda... 2019 don reach let the lies continue

Kk

and then the rate od import must av increased by 150p%





More exports = more agro dollars = stronger Naira + more robust economy.



Truth234:





No legendary ugwu leaves on the list ? We wee nor take it!



The regions behind Nigeria's economic revolution are now clearer. 150% increase within a year is very impressive. Nigeria is full speed on the road to economic diversification as envisioned by PMB.

Not withstanding this administration's many errors, I still ve faith in PMB.

I know too well that development and growth is a process that doesn't just happen in one fell swoop.

If anybody can do it, it's definitely PMB

Good development.

Said baba.

Wailers ,how market ? 1 Like

Impressive! Our ears itch, for more good news

I also believe we need to start adding values to our agricultural products to attract better prices rather than exporting them raw. Could you imagine that most of these exported agricultural products would be processed abroad and sold back to us at exorbitant prices.

Crude price increase, NSE index increase to Tin Can export increase. Back to back to back good news.

Just like Crude oil, we need to stop exporting raw cocoa.. The share variety of finished products from cocoa processing is enough to guarantee us a 50% increase in whatever revenue we're currently getting from exporting it raw.





This is very welcome. I've always seen it as a simple logic, when our economy was strongest, we were Mainly into export of Agriculturals, also it would be hard for us to match the developed countries in ICT and Medical fields....a lot of people now understand this and are going into farming (including even the guys that have made it big in oil). Oil should have made us a much stronger economy but because we neglected agriculture largely, and the corrupted leaders we've had it was more of a curse to us. Oil is controlled by only a select few, it will be hard for that to happen in Agriculture. If we can at least match the import of hi tech commodities with export of agricultural products, our naira (and maybe our economy as a whole) will greatly improve.



This is very welcome. I've always seen it as a simple logic, when our economy was strongest, we were Mainly into export of Agriculturals, also it would be hard for us to match the developed countries in ICT and Medical fields....a lot of people now understand this and are going into farming (including even the guys that have made it big in oil). Oil should have made us a much stronger economy but because we neglected agriculture largely, and the corrupted leaders we've had it was more of a curse to us. Oil is controlled by only a select few, it will be hard for that to happen in Agriculture. If we can at least match the import of hi tech commodities with export of agricultural products, our naira (and maybe our economy as a whole) will greatly improve.

good for our economy,

may God bless Nigeria

may God bless Pmb

may God bless supporter of a better Nigeria

and may God Nigerian's

Kudos to the drivers of that achievement



More to be done as insecurity remains a threat. Thank God for good climates

Sai Baba

bablogee:

I also believe we need to start adding values to our agricultural products to attract better prices rather than exporting them raw. Could you imagine that most of these exported agricultural products would be processed abroad and sold back to us at exorbitant prices. Everybody knows that, you can also start something in that regard. We should move away from just giving advice and complaining to acting on them. Everybody knows that, you can also start something in that regard. We should move away from just giving advice and complaining to acting on them.

Coming from govt known for lying I would advise we all take this news with a pinch of salt till we hear it from a more independent assessor.

Waiting on Reno O'mockery to come tell his empty headed pigs what a lie this is.

God bless Nigeria.