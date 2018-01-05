₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by luvola(m): 2:57pm On Jan 04
Everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup third round clash at Anfield on Friday evening
Merseyside derbies are always special occasions, but when Liverpool and Everton face off in one of the cup competitions it always seems to crank up the drama.
The two rivals from across Stanley Park come face-to-face for the second time in less than a month having played out a 1-1 draw in December.
Both teams have struggled for consistency since then, and no doubt Toffees boss Sam Allardyce will have a gameplan to stop Jurgen Klopp's free-flowing attacking style in its tracks.
LIVERPOOL INJURIES
Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho both missed the win over Burnley with injuries, and it remains to be seen as to whether either is fit to start at Anfield.
Both are seen as doubts heading into the derby with thigh and groin injuries respectively in what would be a major blow for Jurgen Klopp.
Jordan Henderson (hamstring), Nathaniel Clyne (back) and Alberto Moreno (ankle) are all definitely ruled out while Daniel Sturridge remains a doubt with a knock.
Philippe Coutinho Mohamed Salah Liverpool
SUSPENSIONS
Neither side have any suspension concerns for this fixture.
LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Having been left on the bench against Burnley, Roberto Firmino should return to the starting XI to lead the line.
He is likely to be flanked by Sadio Mane and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should both Salah and Coutinho fail to shake off their respective injury problems.
Virgil van Dijk is eligible to make his debut but it remains to be seen whether he will be thrown into such a big match to make his Reds bow.
Adam Lallana earned his first start of the season against Burnley but he is likely to return to the bench with James Milner set to be recalled.
Liverpool XI GFX
EVERTON TEAM NEWS
Ross Barkley is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury for the Toffees but long-term absentees Leighton Baines, Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman remain on the sidelines.
Idrissa Gueye is a doubt having missed Monday's defeat to Manchester United, but Sam Allardyce is gradually getting the bulk of his first-team squad back together.
Idrissa Gueye Everton 2017
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Kick off is at 19:55 GMT (14:55 ET), with the match televised on BBC One in the UK.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
Liverpool are on their joint-longest unbeaten run against Everton in all competitions, 15 games, (set between March 1972 and April 1978).
Article continues below
This will be the 24th meeting between these two Merseyside rivals in the FA Cup, Liverpool winning 10 and drawing six (L7) – however, they haven’t met in the third round since 1931/32.
Liverpool haven’t failed to progress beyond the third round since January 2011, losing 0-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
http://www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-team-news-injuries-suspensions-and-line-up-vs/p5bj72f8rqg41mljrj7edae74
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by luvola(m): 7:30pm
This is a mouthwatering match. why are nairaland mod biased like this. msheew
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by dominique(f): 7:59pm
Merseyside derby on fleek
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by kurajordan(m): 8:03pm
Liverpool for life ❤️❤️❤️❤️
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by oshe11(m): 8:03pm
Liverpool fans can now let US rest....
But honestly I thought Oritsefemi was the "dark" dude during their junglist days
Abeg whose pix is on the thread below this one
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by Lalas247(f): 8:05pm
When you walk through a storm
Hold your head up high,
And don’t be afraid of the dark,
At the end of a storm,
There’s a golden sky,
And the sweet silver song of a lark,
Walk on through the wind,
Walk on through the rain,
Though your dreams be tossed and blown,
Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,
And you’ll never walk alone,
You’ll never walk alone.
Yes lads let’s do this
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by Olaiya26: 8:06pm
Barkley already a Chelsea player
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by cooldipo1(m): 8:07pm
I love derby but TSTV is messing up
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by nwachinemelu(m): 8:08pm
pls ross barkley is now a CHELSEA player.....
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by 2shure: 8:08pm
is this our problem
by d fuc way
whr d fuc are those bastards called tstv
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by Emasel(m): 8:12pm
Lalas247:
You're a true Liverpool fan. Thumbs up
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by emmancipated(m): 8:13pm
YNWA
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by Obinnau(m): 8:13pm
Liverpool is my predicted team of the day. Match starts in less than 50 mins
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by framie05: 8:17pm
This match is going to be GG & over 2.5
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by passyhansome(m): 8:20pm
up livefrpool
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by Etuagievin(m): 8:25pm
Liverpool all the way
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by NubiLove(m): 8:29pm
Okay.
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by noxy1962(m): 8:30pm
Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Everton. Sure 8 points for 9jabeters
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by Adasun(m): 8:31pm
framie05:where big sam go allow u play dat over frm?
Dat man knows liverpool is a free flowing team and they is only one way to stop us,and u knw wat it is
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by kayus4live: 8:32pm
LIVERPOOL CONFIRM LINE-UP
Liverpool: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk,
Robertson, Milner, Can, Lallana, Oxlade-
Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Ward, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Klavan, Ings,
Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.
|Re: FA Cup : Liverpool Vs Everton At 8:55pm by tallskinnyperv(m): 8:33pm
Lalas247:lalas .. u have a nice body.. i wanna lick ur bombom....if i no fit do am make thunder fire me!!
