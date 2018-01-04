₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by naptu2: 5:06pm
2nd picture) From left to right. Dangerous Cameroonian right winger Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi, legendary Cameroonian striker and African player of the year 2015 Gaelle Deborah Enganamouit and Nigerian striker and 2014 and 2016 African player of the year Asisat Oshoala in Accra today ahead of the CAF/Aiteo awards tonight.
Onguene and Enganamouit both play for the Cameroonian national team (the Lionesses), while Oshoala and Enganamouit both play for Chinese clubside Dalian.
Asisat Oshoala, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South African Thembi Kgatlana have been nominated for the African Woman Player of The Year 2017.
3rd picture) Oshoala is imitating Enganamouit's famous Lioness pose.
4th picture) Enganamouit's famous Lioness pose.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AsisatOshoala/status/948912942329815045
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by naptu2: 5:06pm
3rd picture. Ghanaian midfield maestro Elizabeth Addo (Amapele 10) hails Oshoala.
4th picture. Some Ghanaians are not happy that Elizabeth Addo was not nominated.
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by naptu2: 5:06pm
1st picture) FIFA General Secretary Fatou Samoura, NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi in Accra yesterday.
2nd picture) Elizabeth Addo complaining that she was not invited to the awards.
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by cummando(m): 5:09pm
4 Likes
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by majamajic(m): 5:13pm
I love this girl die , no muscles . unlike athlete
2 Likes
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by naptu2: 6:15pm
Cameroonian legends Samuel Eto'o and Gaelle Enganamouit in Accra yesterday night.
1 Like
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by ebujany(m): 6:28pm
Nice one...
1 Like
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:02pm
CAF award that we dont knw if its for this season or last season, IS THAT ONE A CAF AWARD
4 Likes
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by hucienda: 7:03pm
Super Zee.
Salah and Mané on the look out for the big one on the continent.
In the meantime, Aiteo really going big league.
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by deeLima86(m): 7:03pm
Even if the girls are competing for the same prize but their spirit and togetherness is simply amazing and beautiful!
Team Nigeria! Asisat Oshoala.
2 Likes
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by mayowascholar: 7:04pm
shoo
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 7:06pm
bobrisky.com for sale!
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Flashh: 7:07pm
Eto'o na bleaching remain for your career?
Please stop it.
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by basmur: 7:07pm
Always on the media for the right reasons.!!! Fams bae!
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Eastlink(m): 7:08pm
Op, please stop calling it CAF awards. Call it by it's real name. Countries Associated with France CAF. A Francophone dominated awards foolishly sponsored by Nigerian companies (Glo and Aiteo) Thanks
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 7:08pm
Oshoala in for another one
1 Like
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:08pm
why dem dey act like village winch
1 Like
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by oshe11(m): 7:08pm
I need to attain the next level this year
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by martineverest(m): 7:10pm
I se 2 men and 2 women on d first pix
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by elibest360(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:13pm
All the best to them.
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Hozier: 7:14pm
What kind of footwear is the lady in white wearing?
1 Like
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by wakes(m): 7:15pm
great
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:16pm
Flashh:
Maybe not intentional, effects of sharing cream with his wife!
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by temptnow: 7:17pm
Imagine Ghana black Queens are surprise they're not invited. Hilarious
Imagine small Ghana
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Mariangeles: 7:18pm
naptu2:is Eto'o bleaching?
He used to be very dark complexioned.
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by Mariangeles: 7:20pm
temptnow:The venue of the event is Ghana nah...the least they could have done is invite the captain of the female team...
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by cescky(m): 7:21pm
Eto bia you node old?
Kudos, always fresh!
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by cescky(m): 7:22pm
temptnow:
Far better than any where you ever set your sights on before
Lokito
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by temptnow: 7:22pm
Mariangeles:
To come do wetin?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oshoala, Enganamouit, Onguene And Ebi In Accra For CAF Awards (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:24pm
This Space Is For Sale!
