Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi, legendary Cameroonian striker and African player of the year 2015 Gaelle Deborah Enganamouit and Nigerian striker and 2014 and 2016 African player of the year Asisat Oshoala in Accra today ahead of the CAF/Aiteo awards tonight.



Onguene and Enganamouit both play for the Cameroonian national team (the Lionesses), while Oshoala and Enganamouit both play for Chinese clubside Dalian.





Asisat Oshoala, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South African Thembi Kgatlana have been nominated for the African Woman Player of The Year 2017.





3rd picture) Oshoala is imitating Enganamouit's famous Lioness pose.



4th picture) Enganamouit's famous Lioness pose.





3rd picture. Ghanaian midfield maestro Elizabeth Addo (Amapele 10) hails Oshoala.





4th picture. Some Ghanaians are not happy that Elizabeth Addo was not nominated.

1st picture) FIFA General Secretary Fatou Samoura, NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Asisat Oshoala and Onome Ebi in Accra yesterday.





2nd picture) Elizabeth Addo complaining that she was not invited to the awards.

3 Are you related to BOOKola saraki? Are you related to BOOKola saraki? 4 Likes

I love this girl die , no muscles . unlike athlete 2 Likes

Cameroonian legends Samuel Eto'o and Gaelle Enganamouit in Accra yesterday night. 1 Like

Nice one... 1 Like

CAF award that we dont knw if its for this season or last season, IS THAT ONE A CAF AWARD 4 Likes

Super Zee.



Salah and Mané on the look out for the big one on the continent.



In the meantime, Aiteo really going big league.

Even if the girls are competing for the same prize but their spirit and togetherness is simply amazing and beautiful!

Team Nigeria! Asisat Oshoala. 2 Likes

Eto'o na bleaching remain for your career?



Please stop it.

Always on the media for the right reasons.!!! Fams bae!

Op, please stop calling it CAF awards. Call it by it's real name. Countries Associated with France CAF. A Francophone dominated awards foolishly sponsored by Nigerian companies (Glo and Aiteo) Thanks 3 Likes 2 Shares

Oshoala in for another one 1 Like

why dem dey act like village winch why dem dey act like village winch 1 Like

I need to attain the next level this year

I se 2 men and 2 women on d first pix

All the best to them.





What kind of footwear is the lady in white wearing? 1 Like

Eto'o na bleaching remain for your career?



Please stop it.

Maybe not intentional, effects of sharing cream with his wife! Maybe not intentional, effects of sharing cream with his wife!

Imagine Ghana black Queens are surprise they're not invited. Hilarious



Imagine small Ghana

Cameroonian legends Samuel Eto'o and Gaelle Enganamouit in Accra yesterday night. is Eto'o bleaching?

He used to be very dark complexioned. is Eto'o bleaching?He used to be very dark complexioned.

Imagine Ghana black Queens are surprise they're not invited. Hilarious



Imagine small Ghana The venue of the event is Ghana nah...the least they could have done is invite the captain of the female team... The venue of the event is Ghana nah...the least they could have done is invite the captain of the female team...





Eto bia you node old?



Kudos, always fresh! Eto bia you node old?Kudos, always fresh!

Imagine Ghana black Queens are surprise they're not invited. Hilarious



Imagine small Ghana

Far better than any where you ever set your sights on before





Lokito Far better than any where you ever set your sights on beforeLokito

The venue of the event is Ghana nah...the least they could have done is invite the captain of the female team...

To come do wetin? To come do wetin? 4 Likes 1 Share