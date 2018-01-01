₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by zoba88: 6:38pm
Two children were burnt to death this afternoon at Mission Road, Jesse Town,Delta.They two children who were said to be siblings were inside a kitchen when fire from no where rounded them up. The mother of the kids was said to have arrived at the scene but started quenching the fire without knowing that her kids had already been burnt to death
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/2-children-burnt-to-death-in.html?m=1
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:42pm
Bloggers truly we don't need this news
Rip to the kids
To the mum take heart
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by ademasta(m): 6:43pm
Pathetic
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by valentineuwakwe(m): 6:43pm
what a tragic news....but wetin mama leave pikin for house come waka go....
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 6:45pm
Chai Chinekeeee, Ekuwesu You Are A Liar,
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:47pm
My Lord,this is horrible.
RIP.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:47pm
What a painful way for a kid to die.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by elibest360(m): 7:03pm
Rip
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by mikky4764(f): 7:23pm
Don't even know Wat to type, this is so heartbreaking. May their souls rip
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:27pm
Yah rasululahi. May God comfort their mother and bless their soul.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by tyup(m): 7:27pm
when fire from nowhere came and rounded them up
so op for your mind children were in the kitchen yet you were able to know fire came from no where smh like things that brings fire are not found in the kitchen
what wacky bloggers do we have nowadays
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:29pm
Those pics are very very bad...
RIP to them.
Only baba God can console their mama o...
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Adadioranma79(f): 7:30pm
Aswear
sinaj:
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by ebujany(m): 7:31pm
Evil fire....woman who did you challenge this past Xmas?
RIP little kids
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 7:31pm
Jezzzz. How did their brains blow up
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Praktikals(m): 7:32pm
May God console their father
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:36pm
Buhari maka why
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by jtigwell0: 7:39pm
omg!
the kids might have prolly been locked in door and no where to escape or they were asleep...
anyways, we thank God in all situation, their journey ends there, we move on and hope the mother has enough strength to bear such heavy loss..
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by barallanee(f): 7:40pm
Oh my God God rest their souls
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by barallanee(f): 7:41pm
Oh my God RIP dear kids
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by anibi9674: 7:42pm
what kind of 2018 is this. so so death of Nigerians.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:44pm
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Pierohandsome: 7:45pm
This is pure witchcraft attack. What kind of inferno will burn Kids this way within few moments and no way to escape.
If u are not in Christ, u are not safe. The bible says 'Ye must be born again'. It is a must
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by toutlemonde: 7:45pm
Jesse brings to mind ..the infamous Jesse fire disaster of 1998.
but could the place have been that isolated.. no neighbours and that.. because they would have screamed them self to death even before the fire had the best of them... may God grant the parents the fortitude to bear the loss
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by highchief1: 7:45pm
zoba88:y always my delta this woman should be taken to a rehab her brain can't be normal with this.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by lumides(m): 7:45pm
NOT GOOD NEWS AT ALL. MAY GOD COMFORT THERE PARENTS.. amen.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by bigfather(m): 7:46pm
this is GORY !
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by smartolala: 7:47pm
Jesse again? It reminds of that year.rip
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Tecno66: 7:48pm
zoba88:What are we supposed to do with these graphic pictures, to convince doubting Thomases?
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by chronique(m): 7:50pm
Jesus!!! May God grant her the fortitude to bear the loss. I'm almost in tears. This is heartbreaking.
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Kaybaba5(m): 7:51pm
Dont know what to type, am just shivering all over...
|Re: 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) by Arian247(m): 7:58pm
RIP
