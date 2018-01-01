Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 2 Siblings Burnt To Death In Jesse Down In Delta Today(graphic Photos) (5260 Views)

Source: Two children were burnt to death this afternoon at Mission Road, Jesse Town,Delta.They two children who were said to be siblings were inside a kitchen when fire from no where rounded them up. The mother of the kids was said to have arrived at the scene but started quenching the fire without knowing that her kids had already been burnt to deathSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/2-children-burnt-to-death-in.html?m=1

Bloggers truly we don't need this news



Rip to the kids



To the mum take heart 5 Likes

Pathetic

what a tragic news....but wetin mama leave pikin for house come waka go....

Chai Chinekeeee, Ekuwesu You Are A Liar,







My Lord,this is horrible.



RIP. My Lord,this is horrible.RIP. 1 Like

What a painful way for a kid to die. 2 Likes

Rip

Don't even know Wat to type, this is so heartbreaking. May their souls rip 1 Like

Yah rasululahi. May God comfort their mother and bless their soul. 1 Like

when fire from nowhere came and rounded them up



so op for your mind children were in the kitchen yet you were able to know fire came from no where smh like things that brings fire are not found in the kitchen



what wacky bloggers do we have nowadays so op for your mind children were in the kitchen yet you were able to know fire came from no where smh like things that brings fire are not found in the kitchenwhat wacky bloggers do we have nowadays 1 Like

Those pics are very very bad...



RIP to them.

Only baba God can console their mama o...



sinaj:

What a painful way for a kid to die. Aswear

Evil fire....woman who did you challenge this past Xmas?





RIP little kids

Jezzzz. How did their brains blow up

May God console their father

Buhari maka why

omg!

the kids might have prolly been locked in door and no where to escape or they were asleep...

anyways, we thank God in all situation, their journey ends there, we move on and hope the mother has enough strength to bear such heavy loss..

God rest their souls Oh my GodGod rest their souls

RIP dear kids Oh my GodRIP dear kids

what kind of 2018 is this. so so death of Nigerians.

This is pure witchcraft attack. What kind of inferno will burn Kids this way within few moments and no way to escape.



If u are not in Christ, u are not safe. The bible says 'Ye must be born again'. It is a must 1 Like

Jesse brings to mind ..the infamous Jesse fire disaster of 1998.

but could the place have been that isolated.. no neighbours and that.. because they would have screamed them self to death even before the fire had the best of them... may God grant the parents the fortitude to bear the loss

zoba88:

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/2-children-burnt-to-death-in.html?m=1 y always my delta this woman should be taken to a rehab her brain can't be normal with this. y always my delta this woman should be taken to a rehab her brain can't be normal with this.

NOT GOOD NEWS AT ALL. MAY GOD COMFORT THERE PARENTS.. amen.

this is GORY !

Jesse again? It reminds of that year.rip

zoba88:

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/2-children-burnt-to-death-in.html?m=1 What are we supposed to do with these graphic pictures, to convince doubting Thomases? What are we supposed to do with these graphic pictures, to convince doubting Thomases?

Jesus!!! May God grant her the fortitude to bear the loss. I'm almost in tears. This is heartbreaking.

Dont know what to type, am just shivering all over...