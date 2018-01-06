Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) (6947 Views)

With a wood constructed Controller and First Person View (FPV) system, the drone pilot sees the video footage of the campus in real time.



Video:

In fulfillment of their engineering course in Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO). These four students ( Ekeh Isidore, Kizito Onyema, Aloysius Nwokedike, John Kenedy Kalu) constructed a quadcopter surveillance drone for the university campus as a school project.

With a wood constructed Controller and First Person View (FPV) system, the drone pilot sees the video footage of the campus in real time.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4otwDZbDPN8

technaija:

I am impressed. 5 Likes

hahaha i only came to check name's!! afonja's in trouble 8 Likes

I'd give them an E for Effort 3 Likes 1 Share

Good one...the tried real good 1 Like

Nice... Indian students been making these since years back. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Reverse Engineering..... It is allowed!



We need more investment and research in small scale power source for homes 8 Likes 3 Shares

Awesome work guys!! 5 Likes

Good boys u have made us proud keep soaring higher.

The sky is ur starting point. Destination Heaven. 1 Like

Lol. Except they made the drone from scratch, it's more like getting a quad-copter from Jumia, re-assembling it and then taking out all the board, wiring and screen from the plastic hand controller and placing it carefully into a wooden box. 15 Likes 1 Share

Which part of it

which design, abeg them buy parts give am to technician to help them fix

Afonja right now. 7 Likes

Nice one, this is what our Faculties of Engineering should be all about despite this is one of such projects one will find high school students in the West doing.

This is the way to go! 1 Like

Well done guys 1 Like

Funding is what most people need to hit big in life. The idea is already there.

Design ko design ni... Nobe say I be bad belle ohhhh... If u say assemble then I go understand... Like my Prof would say "What are you designing?" something way you buy from Aliexpress or banggood you come talk say you design.... Everything there is factory made... From the motor to the blade fan... Do you know what designing means? It's just sad how the people in charge have reduced our Education to.... If there is to be a proper designing for this project then about 4 to 9 Engineering department would be involved

Electrical

Mechanical

Material

Chemical

Even Arch gan go join

The list continues

Thumb up guys.... At least you coded and burned your arduino chip

And BTW Engineering project na just one semester... Happy coupling guys 13 Likes 2 Shares

FUTO is apparently the only University of Technology that its students can actually construct these items



I hardly see other Universities of Technology students who have designed drones, tricycles or anything technological 6 Likes

caesaraba:

Lol. Except they made the drone from scratch, it's more like getting a quad-copter from Jumia, re-assembling it and then taking out all the board, wiring and screen from the plastic hand controller and placing it carefully into a wooden box. they made it from scratch, why mock them?



This behaviour of mocking people trying to do something new in this country is repulsive. If you have no words of advice, stop mocking someone's talent.



Such mockery is what stops some great minds from aspiring to do more and it is what is keeping us here. Never downplay anyone's efforts or laugh at them they made it from scratch, why mock them?This behaviour of mocking people trying to do something new in this country is repulsive. If you have no words of advice, stop mocking someone's talent.Such mockery is what stops some great minds from aspiring to do more and it is what is keeping us here. Never downplay anyone's efforts or laugh at them 9 Likes 1 Share

They just reassembled a drone they purchased from amazon with little or no modifications, and see how they are posing with it like they built it, Morons. 1 Like

caesaraba:

Lol. Except they made the drone from scratch, it's more like getting a quad-copter from Jumia, re-assembling it and then taking out all the board, wiring and screen from the plastic hand controller and placing it carefully into a wooden box. Lawd bless yo! Did they produce the components abi they just assembled kini? Lol 1 Like

Make dem support them sha, coz this Buhari administration now will say is paper fan those guys did.



Anyways nice work there. 1 Like