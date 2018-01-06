₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by technaija(m): 2:11am
In fulfillment of their engineering course in Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO). These four students ( Ekeh Isidore, Kizito Onyema, Aloysius Nwokedike, John Kenedy Kalu) constructed a quadcopter surveillance drone for the university campus as a school project.
With a wood constructed Controller and First Person View (FPV) system, the drone pilot sees the video footage of the campus in real time.
Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4otwDZbDPN8
4 Likes
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by wiloy2k8(m): 7:04am
technaija:
Let me help you with the link and you can check more picture of this brilliant boys .
https://digestng.com/2018/01/06/four-final-year-futo-students-design-a-campus-surveillance-drone-video/
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by HungerBAD: 7:04am
I am impressed.
5 Likes
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by kingpole: 7:04am
J
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by Partnerbiz3: 7:04am
Make i park here first.
Congrats dudes.
See below shaa
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by classicfrank4u(m): 7:04am
hahaha i only came to check name's!! afonja's in trouble
8 Likes
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by kingpole: 7:04am
I'd give them an E for Effort
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by Afobear: 7:04am
Good one...the tried real good
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by datkoded(m): 7:05am
Nice... Indian students been making these since years back.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by wiloy2k8(m): 7:05am
ok
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by cooldipo1(m): 7:06am
Reverse Engineering..... It is allowed!
We need more investment and research in small scale power source for homes
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by segmatic: 7:06am
Awesome work guys!!
5 Likes
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by phoromighty(m): 7:06am
Good boys u have made us proud keep soaring higher.
The sky is ur starting point. Destination Heaven.
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by caesaraba(m): 7:07am
Lol. Except they made the drone from scratch, it's more like getting a quad-copter from Jumia, re-assembling it and then taking out all the board, wiring and screen from the plastic hand controller and placing it carefully into a wooden box.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by slimthugchimee(m): 7:08am
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by IPOBrep: 7:08am
Which part of it
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by COdeGenesis: 7:09am
which design, abeg them buy parts give am to technician to help them fix
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by plessis: 7:09am
Afonja right now.
7 Likes
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by Pavore9: 7:10am
Nice one, this is what our Faculties of Engineering should be all about despite this is one of such projects one will find high school students in the West doing.
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by israelmao(m): 7:10am
This is the way to go!
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by ADNAR: 7:13am
Well done guys
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by Vince77(m): 7:13am
Funding is what most people need to hit big in life. The idea is already there.
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by olylove: 7:14am
Design ko design ni... Nobe say I be bad belle ohhhh... If u say assemble then I go understand... Like my Prof would say "What are you designing?" something way you buy from Aliexpress or banggood you come talk say you design.... Everything there is factory made... From the motor to the blade fan... Do you know what designing means? It's just sad how the people in charge have reduced our Education to.... If there is to be a proper designing for this project then about 4 to 9 Engineering department would be involved
Electrical
Mechanical
Material
Chemical
Even Arch gan go join
The list continues
Thumb up guys.... At least you coded and burned your arduino chip
And BTW Engineering project na just one semester... Happy coupling guys
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by safarigirl(f): 7:15am
FUTO is apparently the only University of Technology that its students can actually construct these items
I hardly see other Universities of Technology students who have designed drones, tricycles or anything technological
6 Likes
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by safarigirl(f): 7:17am
caesaraba:they made it from scratch, why mock them?
This behaviour of mocking people trying to do something new in this country is repulsive. If you have no words of advice, stop mocking someone's talent.
Such mockery is what stops some great minds from aspiring to do more and it is what is keeping us here. Never downplay anyone's efforts or laugh at them
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by zombieTRACKER: 7:17am
This Buhari sef
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by MacZrino: 7:22am
They just reassembled a drone they purchased from amazon with little or no modifications, and see how they are posing with it like they built it, Morons.
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by immybanks(f): 7:22am
Lawd bless yo! Did they produce the components abi they just assembled kini? Lol
caesaraba:
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by Protocall: 7:22am
Make dem support them sha, coz this Buhari administration now will say is paper fan those guys did.
Anyways nice work there.
1 Like
|Re: Four Final Year FUTO Students Design A Campus Surveillance Drone (video) by MistaBabz: 7:23am
This is far better than all the Davido this Wizkid that or slay queen this olosho that, which had been hitting FP. Thumbs up guys, more grease & grace to your elbows
4 Likes 2 Shares
