Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / What's The Difference Between Med Lab Science And Med Lab Tech (2669 Views)

Med. Lab. Science Produces Unical Overall Best Graduating Student, Sets Record / OAU Lab Assistant Dies After Chemical Poured On Him.[photos] / Shalom Science And Technology Academy Nears Completion (pix) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I wanted studying medical lab science but the school close by offers medical lab tech. Please what's the difference?

U sure say no be science lab tech dem give you





FTC

The difference is that MLT offers you B.Tech while MLS offers you B.Sc.

SMSguru:

The difference is that MLT offers you B.Tech while MLS offers you B.Sc.



Wrong........... What of someone studying MLS in Lautech, remember that Lautech awards B.Tech Wrong........... What of someone studying MLS in Lautech, remember that Lautech awards B.Tech 2 Likes

MLT is offered in an health technology while MLS is offered in the university 5 Likes

pinkylovely:

I wanted studying medical lab science but the school close by offers medical lab tech. Please what's the difference? which school is that? which school is that?

SMSguru:

The difference is that MLT offers you B.Tech while MLS offers you B.Sc. MLT is a 3yrs diploma course for medical lab technicians which is offered in colleges of health technology while MLS is a professional 5yr-course offered in accredited universities and B.MLS is d awarded degree anywhere in nigeria MLT is a 3yrs diploma course for medical lab technicians which is offered in colleges of health technology while MLS is a professional 5yr-course offered in accredited universities and B.MLS is d awarded degree anywhere in nigeria 13 Likes

all Na lab

tech na 1 Like

The spelling now 1 Like

A medical lab scientist is ALWAYS higher in rank and pay then a medical lab technician. Be properly guided. But if you doubt me, go ahead and pick med lab tech. You will realise it in a few short years. 2 Likes

Jacktheripper:







U sure say no be science lab tech dem give you Ahh! I wonder too, I don't knw if there is any course like Medical lab tech, all I knw is medical lab science n Science lab tech...



NB: med lab science are basically training to work in hospitals in deal wit human while science lab tech training to work in industrial where production is taken place. Ahh! I wonder too, I don't knw if there is any course like Medical lab tech, all I knw is medical lab science n Science lab tech...NB: med lab science are basically training to work in hospitals in deal wit human while science lab tech training to work in industrial where production is taken place. 2 Likes

MLT is for polythecnics while MLS is for universities.

The difference between them is the difference between a poly and a uni.

If i were you, i would go for the university.

lol.

My advice :

Wait for a year more.

Don't go for MLT.

GO AND REGISTER AND WRITE ANOTHER UTME.

MLS is bae. 3 Likes

Medical laboratory technology is different from medical laboratory technician.





Medical laboratory technology is a degree program while medical laboratory technician is a diploma program.





Medical laboratory technology is the same things as medical laboratory science.





Schools in nigeria called it medical laboratory science but I don't know if there is any school in nigeria that call it medical laboratory technology. Most schools in India call it medical laboratory technology and other places. 1 Like

They are both medical mechanic

bmlsbmls:



MLT is a 3yrs diploma course for medical lab technicians which is offered in colleges of health technology while MLS is a professional 5yr-course offered in accredited universities and B.MLS is d awarded degree anywhere in nigeria



Are u sure of wht u r saying ?



Are u aware dt polytechnics offers both medical lab sci & med lab tech ? D diff is in wht each course deals wit and nt d sch dt offers it.D only diff tin here is dt one hv science and d oda is technology.And science & technology are nt d same and can not be used interchangeably.

Sciences brings out d knowledge (ideas) while technology praticalises it ie uses it to produce objects



IMO...i think dt MLT are d engineers (technicians ) dt constructs, builds, decorates, ,designs,maintains,repairs, all d facilities, equipments, tools,objects, materials ,dt d med lab scientists uses in d lab.But,both of dem works in d lab because they were almost taught d same tin.Jus like a computer scientist and a computer Engineer(technician)They are taught d same tin almost.And both poly & Uni offers d two courses.



All dis are my opinion and corrections wil be wlcm. Are u sure of wht u r saying ?Are u aware dt polytechnics offers both medical lab sci & med lab tech ? D diff is in wht each course deals wit and nt d sch dt offers it.D only diff tin here is dt one hv science and d oda is technology.And science & technology are nt d same and can not be used interchangeably.Sciences brings out d knowledge (ideas) while technology praticalises it ie uses it to produce objectsIMO...i think dt MLT are d engineers (technicians ) dt constructs, builds, decorates, ,designs,maintains,repairs, all d facilities, equipments, tools,objects, materials ,dt d med lab scientists uses in d lab.But,both of dem works in d lab because they were almost taught d same tin.Jus like a computer scientist and a computer Engineer(technician)They are taught d same tin almost.And both poly & Uni offers d two courses.All dis are my opinion and corrections wil be wlcm.

The two is meant to carry out pratical and theory, stop craking ur brain today is sunday go to church

Utchgirl:







Are u sure of wht u r saying ?



Are u aware dt polytechnics offers both medical lab sci & med lab tech ? D diff is in wht each course deals wit and nt d sch dt offers it.D only diff tin here is dt one hv science and d oda is technology.And science & technology are nt d same abd can not be used interchangeably.



While science

Pls don't confuse yourself and others.



Medical laboratory technician and med. Lab. Assistant are diploma and certificate programs run by schools of health and technology. When you graduate, you'll work in the hospital in different cadre with and as a subordinate to Medical Laboratory Scientist. You'll be helping in some preanalytical procedures and some postanalytical procedures and other duties as may be assigned to you by a medical laboratory scientist.



A medical laboratory scientist is someone who has undergone Bachelor of medical laboratory science (B.MLS) program in an accredited university. The program is at least five years and it's divided into two phases, the preclinical and clinical phases. In preclinical phase, you offer courses such as basic sciences in year one while in year two, you'll offer human anatomy, physiology and medical biochemistry in most schools alongside MBBS, BDS, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Radiography students. In the clinical phase, you'll offer Histology, histochemistry, chemical pathology, Haematology, transfusion science, medical microbiology, clinical immunology among other clinical courses.

When you graduate with B.MLS you'll be given provisional licence which will enable you undergo one year compulsory internship program (before NYSC) after which permanent licence will be issued.

Finally, Med lab scienctist is at par in terms of cadre (essential clinical staff), work entry point (CONHESS 9/2) and work promotion progression (up to Director) with pharmacist, physiotherapist, and medical radiographer in federal civil service. While in the Academics (University Lecturing), the entry point is Assistant Lecturer. Pls don't confuse yourself and others.Medical laboratory technician and med. Lab. Assistant are diploma and certificate programs run by schools of health and technology. When you graduate, you'll work in the hospital in different cadre with and as a subordinate to Medical Laboratory Scientist. You'll be helping in some preanalytical procedures and some postanalytical procedures and other duties as may be assigned to you by a medical laboratory scientist.A medical laboratory scientist is someone who has undergone Bachelor of medical laboratory science (B.MLS) program in an accredited university. The program is at least five years and it's divided into two phases, the preclinical and clinical phases. In preclinical phase, you offer courses such as basic sciences in year one while in year two, you'll offer human anatomy, physiology and medical biochemistry in most schools alongside MBBS, BDS, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy and Radiography students. In the clinical phase, you'll offer Histology, histochemistry, chemical pathology, Haematology, transfusion science, medical microbiology, clinical immunology among other clinical courses.When you graduate with B.MLS you'll be given provisional licence which will enable you undergo one year compulsory internship program (before NYSC) after which permanent licence will be issued.Finally, Med lab scienctist is at par in terms of cadre (essential clinical staff), work entry point (CONHESS 9/2) and work promotion progression (up to Director) with pharmacist, physiotherapist, and medical radiographer in federal civil service. While in the Academics (University Lecturing), the entry point is Assistant Lecturer. 3 Likes

Una Whala too much...

No go sign up for course we you no understand oo..

People we do BCH never see work oo.

To answer your question.

I GUESS one na B.tech the other na B.sc





Government school college GSG

Government Technical college GTC Science lab is all about theory while science tech is all practicalGovernment school college GSGGovernment Technical college GTC

MLT which means Medical Laboratory Technician is a personnel who studied medical laboratory science at a technician level which is a 3 year program offered in most colleges of health while,

MLS which means Medical Laboratory Science is the study

of the scientific principles underlying the

disciplines practised in hospital and

medical research laboratories.

In universities it is awarded as BMLS. 1 Like

SMSguru:

The difference is that MLT offers you B.Tech while MLS offers you B.Sc. MLS Offers BMLS a professional degree not B.Sc MLS Offers BMLS a professional degree not B.Sc 1 Like

dammieco:

My advice :



Wait for a year more.



Don't go for MLT.



GO AND REGISTER AND WRITE ANOTHER UTME.



MLS is bae. I don't think is bae except you run your medical lab clinic... I don't think is bae except you run your medical lab clinic...

Elslim:

all Na lab

SMSguru:

The difference is that MLT offers you B.Tech while MLS offers you B.Sc. B.MLS and not BSc B.MLS and not BSc

Utchgirl:







Are u sure of wht u r saying ?



Are u aware dt polytechnics offers both medical lab sci & med lab tech ? D diff is in wht each course deals wit and nt d sch dt offers it.D only diff tin here is dt one hv science and d oda is technology.And science & technology are nt d same and can not be used interchangeably.

Sciences brings out d knowledge (ideas) while technology praticalises it ie uses it to produce objects



IMO...i think dt MLT are d engineers (technicians ) dt constructs, builds, decorates, ,designs,maintains,repairs, all d facilities, equipments, tools,objects, materials ,dt d med lab scientists uses in d lab.But,both of dem works in d lab because they were almost taught d same tin.Jus like a computer scientist and a computer Engineer(technician)They are taught d same tin almost.And both poly & Uni offers d two courses.



All dis are my opinion and corrections wil be wlcm.



No Polytechnic can award u a degree in Medical laboratory science.B.MLS. it's just like saying a Polytechnic can award u a degree in Med &Surg. from d bolded portion, I understand u know not what u say ma'am No Polytechnic can award u a degree in Medical laboratory science.B.MLS. it's just like saying a Polytechnic can award u a degree in Med &Surg. from d bolded portion, I understand u know not what u say ma'am

The Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences offers a five-year professional B.MLS degree programme in Medical Laboratory Science.Â Courses in Medical Laboratory Science are taught under five disciplines: Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Medical Microbiology, Histopathology and Immunology including Instrumentation and Pharmacology. In the first four years the student attains over-all competence in all these disciplines. The final year is reserved for undergraduate specialization in any TWO of these Medical Laboratory subjects one as a Major, and the other as a Minor area of specialization.Â The courses are designed to highlight to the student the central role laboratory investigation of components of biological fluids, blood, urine, cerebro-spinal fluid, secretions, excretions, tissues or organs play in the diagnosis, management and prognosis of disease states. The student also at the end of the course acquires the expertise to fabricate new equipment or repair or modify existing ones, and refine old techniques or introduce new diagnostic procedres.



Job Opportunities





On the successful completion of the five-year degree programme, students obtain registration with the Institute of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Technology of Nigeria after the completion of a one-year internship in a recognized and accredited hospital. This registration enables them to take up careers in Medical Laboratory Sciences as Medical Laboratory Scientists, in teaching and specialist hospitals, government hospitals, primary health care centres, research centres, private to health centres, private establishments and quality control units of industries. The graduates have job opportunities as research scientists, teachers in institutions of higher learning or they can become employers of labour, by establishing their own diagnostic/research laboratories or instrument maintenance/ fabrication centres. It is part of their professional ethos to ensure quality and uphold accountability in practice.

Laboratory. Technology are the ones who are practically inclined with what the laboratory chemicals are all about I.e they can identify every chemicals in the laboratory and that's why they are Technicians and the other side of them is that they can manipulate and improvised in a tight situation.. while Lab scientists they follow theory proven it is what is propounded by a scientist that is there final say in a nutshell a lab scientist goes into more research to make discovery of a new chemical that's y they are not limited to research they explore......