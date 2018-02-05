₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 11:52am On Feb 03
It was a moment of Joy for Miss Kendra JUMBO U a student of Abia state University, Uturu who after five (5) solid years in the university graduated as the first time student to have a first class in her faculty. She went home with Four (4) Awards namely
1) Best Graduating Student
2) Best Academic Student
3) Best Microbiology Student
4) Medical Laboratory Scientist association of Nigeria Abia state Chapter Best Academic Student of the year.
This achievement started some five years back when she accepted an admission offer to study MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE. She diligently carried out all required of her as a student.
Beyond her Academic schedules, Kendra is not lacking in her Social Life.
She wasn't found wanting as she totally submitted to a place she regards as the best family in School, the Seven Days Adventist church Absu. Her love for the things of God kept her closer to God.
Her five years wasn't a waste after all. Today the 1st of February, 2018 as at 1pm Kendra was inducted as a licenced Medical Laboratory Scientist.
Now after an engaging and long 5 years in school Kendra JUMBO is going home to meet her family as an award winning Medical Laboratory Scientist.. what a day to show forth in a grand style.
"Daddy we brought the awards home" she exclaimed....
What a happy day for her as family members, well wishers, lovers and even enemies gather in joy to celebrate their own.
Congratulations Kendra JUMBO.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 11:53am On Feb 03
More pics
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 11:56am On Feb 03
More pics..
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 11:57am On Feb 03
.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 11:58am On Feb 03
...
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 11:58am On Feb 03
..
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 12:00pm On Feb 03
.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Skyken99(m): 12:01pm On Feb 03
..
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by christejames(m): 12:18pm On Feb 03
Congratulations to the real slayer.
When will firms and organizations like Multichoice start motivating intellect?
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by davbravo(m): 2:52pm On Feb 03
congrats to her
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by captainbangz(m): 3:20pm On Feb 03
Congrats to her!
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Enoma222(m): 8:00pm On Feb 03
fine_girl_with_brain
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Richiez(m): 9:21am
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:48am
Congr8
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by hubtiva: 9:49am
Fine girl + fine Brain, Please dont call her slayer
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by free2ryhme: 9:49am
Skyken99:
congrats to her
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by BigBrother9ja: 9:49am
Go girl!
Na wetin I dey tell my jambite students be that.... Start now! If you mess up your 100l & 200l, only the glory of God can save you.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by aureen: 9:50am
Congrats am happy for you.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by tesppidd: 9:50am
Others are slaying diicks,
She's slaying examination sheets.
Great woman!
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by td2tnkstr: 9:50am
Congrats to her. Pretty girl
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by joenor(m): 9:50am
what a nice one.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by fasetapeli: 9:51am
nice
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by nairalanduseles: 9:51am
first class in absu be like pass in uts sydney
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by NairaMaster1(m): 9:52am
Fantastic slay Queen.
I celebrate you.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by vicoloni(m): 9:54am
This are the kind of brains that need to be in BBN. Camp first class students for 90 days and give them the task of proferring practical solutions to specific problems and the housemate that contributes the most valuable input wins the 45m. Not those brainless maniacs and hoes being presently paraded.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by bokunrawo(m): 9:54am
R
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by NairaMaster1(m): 9:55am
nairalanduseles:
OK, go and try it. Your carry over will be fantastic I guess. Celebrate success my brother.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by greatme2good(f): 9:55am
She's truly Seventh day Adventist member No ear rings, no trouser. Congrats girl.
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by kingsfire(m): 9:56am
nairalanduseles:You're a Buhari
|Re: Kendra Jumbo: First Class ABSU Med. Lab. Science Best Graduating Student (Photos by Histrings08(m): 9:57am
That name sound too American.. Well done anyways
