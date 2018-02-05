It was a moment of Joy for Miss Kendra JUMBO U a student of Abia state University, Uturu who after five (5) solid years in the university graduated as the first time student to have a first class in her faculty. She went home with Four (4) Awards namely













1) Best Graduating Student

2) Best Academic Student

3) Best Microbiology Student

4) Medical Laboratory Scientist association of Nigeria Abia state Chapter Best Academic Student of the year.







This achievement started some five years back when she accepted an admission offer to study MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCE. She diligently carried out all required of her as a student.





Beyond her Academic schedules, Kendra is not lacking in her Social Life.





She wasn't found wanting as she totally submitted to a place she regards as the best family in School, the Seven Days Adventist church Absu. Her love for the things of God kept her closer to God.



Her five years wasn't a waste after all. Today the 1st of February, 2018 as at 1pm Kendra was inducted as a licenced Medical Laboratory Scientist.



Now after an engaging and long 5 years in school Kendra JUMBO is going home to meet her family as an award winning Medical Laboratory Scientist.. what a day to show forth in a grand style.







"Daddy we brought the awards home" she exclaimed....







What a happy day for her as family members, well wishers, lovers and even enemies gather in joy to celebrate their own.







Congratulations Kendra JUMBO.

