|I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Timkizzy33881(f): 5:13pm On Jan 07
I'm married with a kid, we've been managing with hubby's salary nd I've been believing God for a job, now a teaching job of 30k came nd after all the expenses like TP, 10k per month, my baby's fee for d term like 27k, nd lunch am left with little or nothing. I'm tired of staying at home not doing anything or getting any cash for myself but the 30k pay is so discouraging... Am confuse whether to accept the job or not. What's your advice NL.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by ggoldmine: 5:18pm On Jan 07
Since you don't want to be idle, take up the job else you have other alternatives. Your husband can support in other areas of need. You can manage the job while looking out for other opportunities.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by salisuammy(f): 5:20pm On Jan 07
I will advice you to take it and get experience after which you can apply in other better paying schools. All the best to whatever you decide.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by jdluv(f): 5:24pm On Jan 07
please takethat job you may even get extra lessons or better offers through the parents
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by smulti(m): 5:43pm On Jan 07
less than $100
chai .. buhari .
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by tosbobby(m): 5:51pm On Jan 07
Its still better than being idle.
You can at least break even with the pay while you await better job to come.
I just wonder why our leaders are not doing anything about job creation. And they will not stop promising to give us all the luxuries in the world during elections.
80% jobs in the labour market are just jobs of sustainance, it doesn't improve our welfare.
People are scaming each other to survive.
Some unions even pay the government to get approval on legitimate scaming.
I wonder where the country is heading to.
I cannot imagine the number of phone calls n mails God is receiving a day via prayer just from this Nigeria.
Anyway, father please remember me for good. I can't wait to be paying you a lucrative tith every month.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by rickyboss333: 6:12pm On Jan 07
well dear, from your story u didn't give any positive options y u need any advice to take or leave that job. even a blind man knows taking d job is better than sitting at home doing nothing. my advice is to find out d working condition of d school n see if d pay is worth your stress as a married n nursing mother. from my little experience, some schools r not even worth working for even as bachelor.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by luckyelems(m): 6:34pm On Jan 07
my brother please with the speed of light accept the job till there is another one.work no dey o
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by nobilie: 7:41pm On Jan 07
Thank God you are a wife having a husband who is the carrier of the family. Most teachers earn less than that amount. Earning increases your value and helps you think better. I started with a teaching job after my NYSC taking home N9000 aside lesson. Today, that salary times 4 is not up to my monthly tax. Thank God.
But ask yourself a question, how old is ur baby? Can u get a better care for us baby outside while you are working.
Its still up to you and ur husband.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Timkizzy33881(f): 7:54pm On Jan 07
Will put my baby in the schools creche. When they close will be with my baby till the secondary section closes. Inside the 30k my TP is like 300 everyday, plus lunch like #200 plus 27k for my baby's creche for the term. �. I'm still thinking of what actually I should do.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Osinachi1: 8:04pm On Jan 07
Timkizzy33881:
Creche students pay #27k as fees,
Secondary school teacher is paid N30k? Haba
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by ehix89(m): 8:13pm On Jan 07
Osinachi1:Just what I was thinking, man's inhumanity to man.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by unapapadeycraze: 8:22pm On Jan 07
when your husband is at work, your body go dey do you tinini, you nor go know when you go call all these fvck boiz that are unemployed to come and fvck you. Do you know makydebbie? Be like her, all these fvck boiz can not fvck her. In order to prevent fvck boiz, accept the job offer. Idle hand is what? Don't let idleness make you do what you should not. Na that time you go know say your husband prick nor big enough, you need a bigger prick.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by TheTrueApostle(f): 8:32pm On Jan 07
Tear that employment letter to shreds, pour it on the face of the supposed employer, then you go back home and sit .
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by OneCorner: 8:43pm On Jan 07
U no include tithe for ur budget?
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by duduade: 8:59pm On Jan 07
tosbobby:
Shebi Ngige has created over how many million blue collar jobs... God help us
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by abdoullerh: 9:21pm On Jan 07
Take that job please. As you can see job no dey
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by MummyIMadeIt: 9:44pm On Jan 07
First things first, don't the school have provision for a discounted fee rate for their teachers, if no, then I advice you look for a close by school with a far cheaper fee rate, with this you should actually have a spare money at the end of the month.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by efobiugochukwu(m): 10:46pm On Jan 07
I will give you this advice free of charge: take the job, not coz u like the payment but coz u hate it. Moreover your idle. Its a win win negotiation. Your husband must be tired of of u being a consumer, dnt ask me hw I knw, no one likes a liability. Its easier to change a job than find a new one.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by efobiugochukwu(m): 10:47pm On Jan 07
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Coldplay007(f): 10:48pm On Jan 07
Take the job.. the creche fees is 27k per term, not per month. So you pay 27k every 3 months.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by jimmyroger: 10:52pm On Jan 07
If any of ur inlaw is residing closer by go drop the kid for there. And pick him or her up after the school.. Or better still find a old and mature person.. That u trust ooo
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by efobiugochukwu(m): 10:54pm On Jan 07
Timkizzy33881:27k From the 30k? Haba this is wrong nah. I think u just need to check for hw long ur child stil gona be in that creche b4 starting schl, change it to months and knw hw many months ur gona be working for nothing.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by efobiugochukwu(m): 10:56pm On Jan 07
Coldplay007:i thought creches pay per month.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by ElRapido: 11:10pm On Jan 07
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Pat081: 11:45pm On Jan 07
smulti:too bad abi but some states in dis so call Nigeria did nt pay dia workers dat 3ok n to d Op take the job God will bless you with good one soon
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Dramadiddy(m): 12:28am
Yes the pay might be discouraging but the truth is that money can settle some things and relieve financial stress which you can use the saved money from your husband to focus on other things while you work out a better place.
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by kelvainoij: 12:33am
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by kelvainoij: 12:35am
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by phemmyfour: 4:36am
Timkizzy33881:Accept it and cut your excesses on makeup etc. After npower salary is N30,000 and a family man is surviving on it
|Re: I Got A Job 30k After Nysc. Your Advice Please by Rhemy2013(f): 5:08am
@Op,hw old is ur daughter.you can enroll her in another creche to save cost...there are creche of 10k nd lesser..d job is still better than sitting at home like me lol.
