I'm married with a kid, we've been managing with hubby's salary nd I've been believing God for a job, now a teaching job of 30k came nd after all the expenses like TP, 10k per month, my baby's fee for d term like 27k, nd lunch am left with little or nothing. I'm tired of staying at home not doing anything or getting any cash for myself but the 30k pay is so discouraging... Am confuse whether to accept the job or not. What's your advice NL. 1 Like 1 Share

Since you don't want to be idle, take up the job else you have other alternatives. Your husband can support in other areas of need. You can manage the job while looking out for other opportunities. 17 Likes 1 Share

I will advice you to take it and get experience after which you can apply in other better paying schools. All the best to whatever you decide. 17 Likes

please takethat job you may even get extra lessons or better offers through the parents 21 Likes





Its still better than being idle.

You can at least break even with the pay while you await better job to come.

I just wonder why our leaders are not doing anything about job creation. And they will not stop promising to give us all the luxuries in the world during elections.

80% jobs in the labour market are just jobs of sustainance, it doesn't improve our welfare.

People are scaming each other to survive.

Some unions even pay the government to get approval on legitimate scaming.

I wonder where the country is heading to.

I cannot imagine the number of phone calls n mails God is receiving a day via prayer just from this Nigeria.

Anyway, father please remember me for good. I can't wait to be paying you a lucrative tith every month. 15 Likes

well dear, from your story u didn't give any positive options y u need any advice to take or leave that job. even a blind man knows taking d job is better than sitting at home doing nothing. my advice is to find out d working condition of d school n see if d pay is worth your stress as a married n nursing mother. from my little experience, some schools r not even worth working for even as bachelor. 17 Likes 1 Share

my brother please with the speed of light accept the job till there is another one.work no dey o 3 Likes

Thank God you are a wife having a husband who is the carrier of the family. Most teachers earn less than that amount. Earning increases your value and helps you think better. I started with a teaching job after my NYSC taking home N9000 aside lesson. Today, that salary times 4 is not up to my monthly tax. Thank God.

But ask yourself a question, how old is ur baby? Can u get a better care for us baby outside while you are working.

Its still up to you and ur husband. 4 Likes 1 Share

Will put my baby in the schools creche. When they close will be with my baby till the secondary section closes. Inside the 30k my TP is like 300 everyday, plus lunch like #200 plus 27k for my baby's creche for the term. �. I'm still thinking of what actually I should do.

when your husband is at work, your body go dey do you tinini, you nor go know when you go call all these fvck boiz that are unemployed to come and fvck you. Do you know makydebbie? Be like her, all these fvck boiz can not fvck her. In order to prevent fvck boiz, accept the job offer. Idle hand is what? Don't let idleness make you do what you should not. Na that time you go know say your husband prick nor big enough, you need a bigger prick. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Tear that employment letter to shreds, pour it on the face of the supposed employer, then you go back home and sit . 4 Likes 1 Share

U no include tithe for ur budget? 5 Likes

Shebi Ngige has created over how many million blue collar jobs... God help us Shebi Ngige has created over how many million blue collar jobs... God help us

Take that job please. As you can see job no dey

First things first, don't the school have provision for a discounted fee rate for their teachers, if no, then I advice you look for a close by school with a far cheaper fee rate, with this you should actually have a spare money at the end of the month. 5 Likes

I will give you this advice free of charge: take the job, not coz u like the payment but coz u hate it. Moreover your idle. Its a win win negotiation. Your husband must be tired of of u being a consumer, dnt ask me hw I knw, no one likes a liability. Its easier to change a job than find a new one. 7 Likes

Take the job.. the creche fees is 27k per term, not per month. So you pay 27k every 3 months. 6 Likes

If any of ur inlaw is residing closer by go drop the kid for there. And pick him or her up after the school.. Or better still find a old and mature person.. That u trust ooo

. too bad abi but some states in dis so call Nigeria did nt pay dia workers dat 3ok n to d Op take the job God will bless you with good one soon too bad abi but some states in dis so call Nigeria did nt pay dia workers dat 3ok n to d Op take the job God will bless you with good one soon

Yes the pay might be discouraging but the truth is that money can settle some things and relieve financial stress which you can use the saved money from your husband to focus on other things while you work out a better place.

Timkizzy33881:

I'm married with a kid, we've been managing with hubby's salary nd I've been believing God for a job, now a teaching job of 30k came nd after all the expenses like TP, 10k per month, my baby's fee for d term like 27k, nd lunch am left with little or nothing. I'm tired of staying at home not doing anything or getting any cash for myself but the 30k pay is so discouraging... Am confuse whether to accept the job or not. What's your advice NL. Accept it and cut your excesses on makeup etc. After npower salary is N30,000 and a family man is surviving on it Accept it and cut your excesses on makeup etc. After npower salary is N30,000 and a family man is surviving on it 2 Likes