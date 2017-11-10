Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike (3874 Views)

Dr Godwin Tijani, the Chairman of the association, said in Lokoja that the inability of the state government to pay the doctors’ full salaries was unacceptable.





This man and buhari I don't know who is more clueless 7 Likes 2 Shares

This same governor that gave six masquerades one Toyota Venza each, plus N2m is actually owing doctors 6 Likes 2 Shares

To me, this is not a woe to the foolish pig as the absence of medical services will only affect the downtrodden who are in the majority. The best thing for him is to be impeached and be removed from office, then a high power investigative committee be constituted to investigate the finances of the state under his stewardship. 1 Like

Kogi and Benue are full of it.

Even their federal Teaching Hospital that doesn't have anything to do with the state government don't pay salaries monthly.

Money that the Fed Government sends them on a steady basis. 2 Likes

God who is yahaya bello?Between okorocha,ortom and this man one is dragging an award for incompetence and I wonder who it is. 5 Likes 1 Share

Kogi State needs Deliverance, what are the men of God doing





Imo state is still better o 1 Like

The clueless one is at it again... I thought he said he borrowed money to pay their salaries.. Hmmm... 1 Like

hehehehehehehe, when Faleke was denied governor because of his affiliation to Lagos and Tinubu, nobody said a word of protest, everybody just siddon dey look.

Well, this is the result. Please how clueless can Faleke be as a governor compared to this .....I don't know what to call him. 2 Likes

What was Faleke's track record before contesting with Audu. Believe it or not, Kogi is way too complex for a novice and certainly requires an experience hand to right the ship of state. What was Faleke's track record before contesting with Audu. Believe it or not, Kogi is way too complex for a novice and certainly requires an experience hand to right the ship of state. 1 Like

But let me ask you What was Yahaya's experience? ahh ok,But let me ask you What was Yahaya's experience? 3 Likes

Another dullard just like his grandpa from daura... Clueless fools 2 Likes

Haaaah

People dey Nigeria o

Okorocha, Orton, Yamaha bello... all in one country

Who we offend sef

God abeg now

Is this yahaya bello related to buhari in any way? Pls I need to know 2 Likes

O boy abeg oo.. O boy abeg oo.. 2 Likes

Yahaya bello shld register fulani herdsmen as doctors 2 Likes

When buhari anoints you........ 2 Likes

I fear for Kogi o.

That Governor no send Kogites at all.

When I look at him, I see a narcissist with some level of psychological & psychiatric issues.

However,

No woes from the absence of Doctors in State hospital betides him. With a call he will get good local private doctors or fly out of Naija.



It's is Kogites that will suffer woe...

This young man is falling hands left and right

Faleke could have been worse.



We have elected leaders that were fantastic on paper,only to get there and become something else.

That is the reason,The structure must be looked at.

The Nigeria we have now produce monsters as governors or President because the structure has a big ?.



Kogi should either impeach him or do the rest at the polls.I will not be surprised if he gets re-elected,that is a state that a Muslim must be Governor(and that is why some of the Eggheads there,tacitly opposed Faleke,it wasn't entirely Tinubu-based)....the minority few who are Christians in old Kabba do not have the voting strength to create any upset.



God will have mercy on Nigeria





Nigeria and strike na 5/6

Hmmm

HEHEHEHE...., HONESTLY KOGI PPLE NEEDS TO GO N PRAY SERIOUSLY 4 DER STATE. COS I DON'T NO IF ANYTHING WORKS IN DAT PLACE.

Everybody knows this is an issue of political failure, yet some hateful lots will soon blame doctors for being greedy. Just watch

What was Ibro's track record before contesting?

What was Wada's track record before contesting?



Enjoy your Yahaya Bello and everything he brings you. What was Ibro's track record before contesting?What was Wada's track record before contesting?Enjoy your Yahaya Bello and everything he brings you.

Only God can help us