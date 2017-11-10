₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,940,302 members, 4,012,057 topics. Date: Monday, 08 January 2018 at 08:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike (3874 Views)
Atiku Abubakar's Daughter Marries Aminu Sani Bello, As He Shares Her Photo / Supreme Court Affirms Yahaya Bello As Kogi Governor / Fuel Price: NLC To Begin Strike Wednesday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by johnolumide78: 7:41pm On Jan 07
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi on Sunday directed its members to resume strike on Monday over an alleged failure by the state government to meet their demands.
Dr Godwin Tijani, the Chairman of the association, said in Lokoja that the inability of the state government to pay the doctors’ full salaries was unacceptable.
https://www.ireporteronline.com/woes-yahaya-bello-medical-doctors-kogi-begin-strike/
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by bugidon(m): 7:46pm On Jan 07
This man and buhari I don't know who is more clueless
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Omeokachie: 7:47pm On Jan 07
This same governor that gave six masquerades one Toyota Venza each, plus N2m is actually owing doctors
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by python1: 7:49pm On Jan 07
To me, this is not a woe to the foolish pig as the absence of medical services will only affect the downtrodden who are in the majority. The best thing for him is to be impeached and be removed from office, then a high power investigative committee be constituted to investigate the finances of the state under his stewardship.
1 Like
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by InyinyaAgbaOku(m): 7:50pm On Jan 07
Kogi and Benue are full of it.
Even their federal Teaching Hospital that doesn't have anything to do with the state government don't pay salaries monthly.
Money that the Fed Government sends them on a steady basis.
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Ladyhippolyta88: 8:52pm On Jan 07
God who is yahaya bello?Between okorocha,ortom and this man one is dragging an award for incompetence and I wonder who it is.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by duduade: 9:05pm On Jan 07
Kogi State needs Deliverance, what are the men of God doing
Imo state is still better o
1 Like
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by uwa1(m): 9:21pm On Jan 07
The clueless one is at it again... I thought he said he borrowed money to pay their salaries.. Hmmm...
1 Like
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by stonemasonn: 9:38pm On Jan 07
hehehehehehehe, when Faleke was denied governor because of his affiliation to Lagos and Tinubu, nobody said a word of protest, everybody just siddon dey look.
Well, this is the result. Please how clueless can Faleke be as a governor compared to this .....I don't know what to call him.
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by OnucheAdams: 10:04pm On Jan 07
stonemasonn:
What was Faleke's track record before contesting with Audu. Believe it or not, Kogi is way too complex for a novice and certainly requires an experience hand to right the ship of state.
1 Like
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by stonemasonn: 10:12pm On Jan 07
OnucheAdams:ahh ok,
But let me ask you What was Yahaya's experience?
3 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by owoatiswag(m): 10:17pm On Jan 07
Another dullard just like his grandpa from daura... Clueless fools
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by osscarr(m): 10:21pm On Jan 07
Haaaah
People dey Nigeria o
Okorocha, Orton, Yamaha bello... all in one country
Who we offend sef
God abeg now
Is this yahaya bello related to buhari in any way? Pls I need to know
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by BeijinDossier: 10:25pm On Jan 07
Ladyhippolyta88:
O boy abeg oo..
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by kings09(m): 12:22am
Yahaya bello shld register fulani herdsmen as doctors
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Nutase(f): 3:20am
When buhari anoints you........
2 Likes
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by balaclava: 5:16am
I fear for Kogi o.
That Governor no send Kogites at all.
When I look at him, I see a narcissist with some level of psychological & psychiatric issues.
However,
No woes from the absence of Doctors in State hospital betides him. With a call he will get good local private doctors or fly out of Naija.
It's is Kogites that will suffer woe...
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Jaynom(m): 6:26am
This young man is falling hands left and right
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Samusu(m): 6:29am
InyinyaAgbaOku:Add Niger too. I pity the poor masses in Kogi, cos the ediot can afford to fly out of the country for any medical wahala
1 Like
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by fergie001(m): 6:41am
stonemasonn:Nobody knows tomorrow,
Faleke could have been worse.
We have elected leaders that were fantastic on paper,only to get there and become something else.
That is the reason,The structure must be looked at.
The Nigeria we have now produce monsters as governors or President because the structure has a big ?.
Kogi should either impeach him or do the rest at the polls.I will not be surprised if he gets re-elected,that is a state that a Muslim must be Governor(and that is why some of the Eggheads there,tacitly opposed Faleke,it wasn't entirely Tinubu-based)....the minority few who are Christians in old Kabba do not have the voting strength to create any upset.
Pay them ooooooo
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by 2kconcepts4: 8:00am
Need a website/blog?
Kindly check out our portfolio today
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by jazinogold(m): 8:00am
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Yem0350: 8:01am
God will have mercy on Nigeria
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Uyeye(m): 8:01am
Is Mr Gov taking half salary?
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Fynestboi: 8:02am
Nigeria and strike na 5/6
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Ayoswit(f): 8:02am
Hmmm
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by buchilino(m): 8:03am
HEHEHEHE...., HONESTLY KOGI PPLE NEEDS TO GO N PRAY SERIOUSLY 4 DER STATE. COS I DON'T NO IF ANYTHING WORKS IN DAT PLACE.
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by d33types: 8:04am
Everybody knows this is an issue of political failure, yet some hateful lots will soon blame doctors for being greedy. Just watch
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by PearlStreet(m): 8:05am
OnucheAdams:
What was Ibro's track record before contesting?
What was Wada's track record before contesting?
Enjoy your Yahaya Bello and everything he brings you.
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by Celestyn8213: 8:10am
Only God can help us
|Re: Medical Doctors In Kogi Begin Strike by laurel03: 8:11am
the only project ds yahaya bello commissioned was his house.... ds young man is very very useless..
1 Like
From Fat To Fit 7 Secrets To Total Body Transformation / Sexual Help / How Much Do Doctors Doing Housejob Earn Per Month?
Viewing this topic: olylove, leximore, beautydutch(f), LMAyedun(m), Drsheddy(m), Epositive(m), allymarry89(f), Couzy21(m), gustavo27, OptimusPrime3(m), Bagehot, Deejay1000(m), drharry, elisha90(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22