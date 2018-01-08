Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders (11987 Views)

LASEMA today recognized the duo of Ugochukwu Nwairo and Felix Anyanwu both emergency responder of the service for their role in the viral daring rescue of a middle aged man trapped in a quick mud in the third mainland bridge enivirons late last year .. Congratulations to the Duo ..#ekoonibaje #lasemasocial



This are good ambassadors of our country



Not enemies of the state



Weldone Ugochhukwu 49 Likes 2 Shares

Jesusloveyou comman see the original poto republic survivor o.

Nice one Ugo and Felix, una do well. I mere nke oma. Tribalists ihe bu ihe na - ezighi ezi na unu? 7 Likes 1 Share

God bless both of them. 2 Likes

Congrats boys... Nice work 2 Likes

Igbo-amaka 8 Likes 1 Share

My prayers is for Almighty God to heal the young man and may his healing compel our leaders to value and protect every Nigerian, regardless of where he or she come from. Amen. 3 Likes

A country within a country... This is how it should be done.. Not calling presidency upandan.. 11 Likes

Good one ugochukwu 4 Likes

Lagos is a country on its own.

I bow for lasgidi 6 Likes

Nice one.



The igbos are one of the successful tribes in Africa , you think these two igbo men have time to be engaging in tribal shiiit?



#ANIDLEMANSHEARTISTHEDEVILWORKSHOP.



4 Likes

Two Igbo men risking their lives to save a man very likely to be a Yoruba man... Keep it up brothers.







One Nigeria.

# It seems they r doing u but u don't know





# It seems they r doing u but u don't know 15 Likes

if this was in Onitsha... No comment

May God continue to bless them as they take their work seriously.

This can only happen in the land of afonja, the land of betrayal,the land of ass licker..... May God continue to bless all true and hard working citizen of this nation..

You are right. Your region does not have access to the sea. Landlock region has nothing to say on issues concerning oceans...seas...Only on rivers and ponds.

Well done Ugo and Anyanwu! Kudos LASEMA! Long Live Lagos! Long Live...you can fill in the gaps 1 Like

See how ibos are developing lagos.



Ugochukwu is his name oooo 2 Likes

Great Job Ugo and Felix 2 Likes

All I saw was their names. Both Igbos. chai! Igbo amaka 1 Like

I guess you forgot your brain in 2017!





Grow up!

which region is that?