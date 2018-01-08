₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by SalamRushdie: 6:11pm
LASEMA today recognized the duo of Ugochukwu Nwairo and Felix Anyanwu both emergency responder of the service for their role in the viral daring rescue of a middle aged man trapped in a quick mud in the third mainland bridge enivirons late last year .. Congratulations to the Duo ..#ekoonibaje #lasemasocial
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by sarrki(m): 6:14pm
This are good ambassadors of our country
Not enemies of the state
Weldone Ugochhukwu
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by frankyychiji(f): 6:17pm
sarrki:Jesusloveyou comman see the original poto republic survivor o.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by gabazin080(m): 6:43pm
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by SoldierBoy1(m): 6:44pm
Nice one Ugo and Felix, una do well. I mere nke oma. Tribalists ihe bu ihe na - ezighi ezi na unu?
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by KellyFORMAT(m): 6:44pm
God bless both of them.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by YourWife(f): 6:45pm
Congrats boys... Nice work
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by TarOrfeek: 6:45pm
Igbo-amaka
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by afbstrategies: 6:45pm
My prayers is for Almighty God to heal the young man and may his healing compel our leaders to value and protect every Nigerian, regardless of where he or she come from. Amen.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by Worksunlimited: 6:45pm
A country within a country... This is how it should be done.. Not calling presidency upandan..
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by Ronie24(f): 6:45pm
Good one ugochukwu
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by orjikuramo(m): 6:45pm
Lagos is a country on its own.
I bow for lasgidi
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by Pavore9: 6:49pm
Nice one.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by NaoSlay(m): 6:49pm
The igbos are one of the successful tribes in Africa , you think these two igbo men have time to be engaging in tribal shiiit?
#ANIDLEMANSHEARTISTHEDEVILWORKSHOP.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by haywire1: 6:49pm
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by NubiLove(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by DAntivirus(m): 6:49pm
if this was in Onitsha... No comment
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by Otade: 6:49pm
May God continue to bless them as they take their work seriously.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by oyetunder(m): 6:50pm
obinoral1179:You are right. Your region does not have access to the sea. Landlock region has nothing to say on issues concerning oceans...seas...Only on rivers and ponds.
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by kolawoleibukun: 6:51pm
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by TheAngry1: 6:51pm
Well done Ugo and Anyanwu! Kudos LASEMA! Long Live Lagos! Long Live...you can fill in the gaps
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by Webman007: 6:52pm
Name checkers on their way.....
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by kiddapunk: 6:58pm
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by itsik(m): 6:59pm
See how ibos are developing lagos.
Ugochukwu is his name oooo
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by wristbangle(m): 7:00pm
Great Job Ugo and Felix
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by Bifrost(m): 7:01pm
All I saw was their names. Both Igbos. chai! Igbo amaka
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by obinoral1179(m): 7:01pm
decatalyst:lol
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by obinoral1179(m): 7:02pm
oyetunder:which region is that?
|Re: Daring Rescue: LASEMA Recognizes Daring Third Mainland Bridge Rescue Responders by wiloy2k8(m): 7:02pm
